IKEA Is Selling Exclusive Byredo Candles For Just £5

No chic home is complete without a boujee candle. But often – think Diptyque, Jo Malone London, and Byredo – these are a real investment piece and can cost real cash. Which is why news of Swedish furniture manufacturer IKEA teaming up with Byredo to create an affordable candle collection is such exciting news. Finally, you can get your hands on some Byredo and still get change from a £10 note. (And what's more, you can pick it up while shopping for your furniture updates, and eating a plate of your favourite Swedish meatballs.)

The OSYNLIG collection, as the collab is called, will feature 13 candles, and will be available from November, exclusively at IKEA stores. Prices will start at £5 for smaller candles, and cap out at just £25 for the largest ones. Each one has been created in collaboration with Byredo founder Ben Gorham, who has to be one of the coolest guys in beauty and fragrance right now. The line aims to "democratise high end scents, making them an affordable luxury for the many," according to Gorham.

The word Osynlig is actually Swedish for 'invisible,' which fits in with the super subtle range well. The candles are designed to look beautiful (the packaging and campaign imagery are on. point.), as well as to be used in tandem with each other, meaning you can create a bespoke scent for your space. Each one has been designed to "provoke emotions that are hard to put into words;" a concept I have to say I am a little bit in love with. Things like nostalgia and dreams are said to be represented in the scents, which given that we are likely headed toward a second lockdown, sound like the most comforting smells right now.

Byredo/IKEA

“The way your home smells is very emotional and plays a huge part in how you feel being there," explains Gorham. "It isn’t just about things being functional and practical, it’s the place where you come together with family and friends and make memories. We’ve developed an array of smells highlighting the idea that everyone has a different relationship to scents, and nothing is right or wrong.”

The scents themselves are separated into three categories depending on their base notes: fresh, floral, or woody. Some of my predicted bestsellers include Pomegranate and Amber, Peach Blossom and Bamboo, Swedish Birch and Juniper, and Tobacco and Honey.

I'll just leave the full list of scents here...

Fresh

Tea leaves and verbena·

Cassis and freesia

Pomegranate and amber

Basil and mint

Fig and cypress

Byredo/IKEA

Floral

Peach blossom and bamboo

Lilac and amber

Rose and raspberries

Cotton flower and apple blossom

Woody

Swedish birch and juniper

Firewood and spice

Sandalwood and vanilla

Tobacco and honey

You can shop the range exclusively at IKEA from November.