When WNBA player Caitlin Clark arrived in Texas for Indiana Fever’s game against the Dallas Wings on July 17, she did it in style. Clark was all smiles as she headed into what turned out to be a record-breaking night for the basketball star.

And while the rookie already has such an impressive track record, the real story here is all about her epic off-court style. Clark was not playing with her latest look.

Caitlin’s Bustier For The Win

Even though Clark’s team ultimately lost in Dallas, her pre-game outfit was a total win. She wore a white cropped bustier tank top as she was seen leaving her hotel. Clark paired the body-hugging top with a pair of khaki green cargo pants and a pair of Nike sneakers. The athlete inked an eight year deal with Nike earlier this year, so honestly it would be surprising if she wasn’t wearing a pair of their sneakers.

And perhaps her off-court outfit being so on-point served to foreshadow the excellence that was was to come. Clark set a new record last night by becoming the WNBA player with the most assists in a single game in the franchise’s history. Now that’s something for the star to smile about.

The Perfect Cargo Pairing

Just a few days earlier, Clark posted a cute birthday tribute for her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey (also a basketball player) on Instagram. In the cute couple’s pic, she wore an almost identical white bustier. This time, she paired it with a slightly fancier pair of cargo trousers for the occasion. Obviously, Clark has been keeping up with the trends, as cargo paints are making their comeback in a big way this year.

Clark has clearly found an outfit formula that suits her, and now that she’s about to take a break from sports life this month, fans will hopefully to see more bustier-centric outfits from the player.

Catch Caitlin’s Vibe

Until then? I found a similar style that will go with all of your favorite pants, shorts, and skirts this summer. I’d personally style the white top with a pair of high-waisted jeans, strappy sandals, and a pair of statement earrings.