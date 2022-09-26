The Fashion Blogger Behind "Christian Girl Autumn" Just Dropped A Clothing Line

Influencer Caitlin Covington unexpectedly shot to viral fame when a meme dubbed Christian Girl Autumn took over the internet in 2019. It all started when Long Island college student, Natasha, searched “cute church outfits” and “scarf outfits,” only to find a photos of Covington and a fellow blogger rocking blanket scarves, matching bags, and big hair. The duo positively oozed autumnal vibes.

Riffing off Meg Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer, Natasha tweeted the picture and thus, Christian Girl Autumn was born. Fast-forward to 2022, and Covington, who runs the fashion and lifestyle blog Southern Curls & Pearls, has become known as the unofficial face of fall, boasting 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

So, what is she up to now? The 32-year-old’s latest venture is a collaboration with clothing brand Liverpool Los Angeles. She teamed up with the retailer to curate an exclusive collection for (you guessed it!) fall. Available on liverpoolstyle.com as well as nordstrom.com, it includes chic blazers, crisp button-downs, chunky sweaters, and classic jeans worthy of a stroll through a pumpkin patch. Essentially, the collection houses everything needed for your own Christian Girl Autumn wardrobe.

To learn more, I sat down with Covington to chat about the exciting new collection and what it’s like to be memed.

Southern Curls & Pearls

Do you have a favorite piece from the collection?

I have a lot of favorite pieces, but if I had to choose just one it would have to be the houndstooth cardigan. It's just such a statement piece. I also asked my followers last night what their favorite piece is and that’s what I keep hearing over and over. It’s definitely a crowd favorite, makes a statement, and houndstooth is trendy for fall.

How do you feel about being considered the unofficial face of fall?

I’m so flattered, honestly, and really humbled. I don't know how I got that title but I will take it. I’m kind of flabbergasted.

How did you feel about going viral?

I thought it was funny. I remember when it first came out, people were like “aren’t you mad?” But I just brushed it off and reposted a lot of the stuff people posted. I really do love fall. I’m probably as basic as it comes when it comes to fall. I love Pumpkin Spice Lattes and my blanket scarves, so I just embraced it.

Have you felt any pressure to stick to the fall aesthetic?

No, not really. What you see is what you get. Everything I post I really love, and creating content for fall is so fun. I get so into it. We’re researching cabins in Vermont right now to go visit in October so we can see the fall foliage and I have some fall recipes coming to the blog.

Some people have made assumptions about your beliefs based on the Christian Girl Autumn meme. How do you feel about that?

Well, you can't judge a book by its cover. I’ve been vocal about my political views and I think it surprised a lot of people, because it’s not what you would expect. I would just challenge people to not take someone at face value, because they could share your values or have a completely different political perspective or life perspective than you would expect.

