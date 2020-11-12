Winter is here, so it’s high time that you make sure you have a coat (or two!) on hand to keep warm when you’re planning everything from your morning coffee run to dinner out with friends. And why not choose a coat that is just as chic as everything that you’re wearing underneath. The solution? A camel coat.
One of the most classic of outerwear styles, you can shop this timeless neutral in silhouettes that range from boudoir-inspired robes to tailored car coats. Belts or double-breasted buttons more your style? There are options for that, too.
Just take a cue from our fearless leader, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. She recently stepped out on the campaign trail wearing a camel coat that she often repeats in her wardrobe. Just like Harris, no matter what silhouette you choose, the camel tone makes you look polished and instantly pulled together.
So, as you shop for your latest addition to your outerwear brigade this season, consider a coat that will have you channeling the likes of Kamala Harris and Jackie Kennedy alike.
