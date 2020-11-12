Winter is here, so it’s high time that you make sure you have a coat (or two!) on hand to keep warm when you’re planning everything from your morning coffee run to dinner out with friends. And why not choose a coat that is just as chic as everything that you’re wearing underneath. The solution? A camel coat.

One of the most classic of outerwear styles, you can shop this timeless neutral in silhouettes that range from boudoir-inspired robes to tailored car coats. Belts or double-breasted buttons more your style? There are options for that, too.

Just take a cue from our fearless leader, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. She recently stepped out on the campaign trail wearing a camel coat that she often repeats in her wardrobe. Just like Harris, no matter what silhouette you choose, the camel tone makes you look polished and instantly pulled together.

So, as you shop for your latest addition to your outerwear brigade this season, consider a coat that will have you channeling the likes of Kamala Harris and Jackie Kennedy alike.

1 Wrap Coat in Italian Wool-Cashmere J.Crew Sizes XXXS-XL $298 See on J.Crew Grab a belted coat for an easy throw-on-and-go style. This look pairs well with denim and floral dresses alike.

2 Puff Sleeve Robe Coat Eloquii Sizes 12-28 $0 See on Eloquii If you're seeking something a little extra, consider an added detail or silhouette change. These puff sleeves will turn heads wherever you go.

3 Fleurette Plus Size Notch Collar Walking Coat Nordstrom Sizes 16-24 $870 See on Nordstrom A classic single-breasted car coat will be perfect for day or night. This is a great topper to layer over suiting for business occasions.

4 Halogen Double Face Wool Coat Nordstrom Sizes XXS-XXL $150 See on Nordstrom These patch pockets add just the right amount of casual attitude to an otherwise tailored look. Wear this wool option easily with knits or do some texture mixing with leather.

5 Tie Belt Coat H&M Sizes XXS-XXL $60 See on H&M For those looking for a bit more color, opt for a camel coat that's a bit darker in tone. This robe coat will have you dreaming of colder weather, no matter where you live.

6 Vince Classic Wool-Blend Coat Net-a-Porter Sizes XS-XL $695 See on Net-a-Porter A single-button coat is the no-fuss solution your Winter wardrobe craves. This look could even work with formal dresses or gowns for any festive events on your social calendar.

7 Curve Brushed Luxe Maxi Coat in Camel ASOS Sizes 12-26 $119 See on ASOS Add a little extra tailored appeal with a double-breasted menswear style. The borrowed-from-the-boys look will work well with everything from an ultra feminine floral dress to tailored suiting.

8 Leah Coat Reiss Sizes 0-12 $620 See on Reiss Wrap up in a robe coat that goes so far beyond its boudoir roots this season. This can be styled effortlessly with a slip dress underneath.

9 Sandro Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat Nordstrom Sizes 2-12 $790 See on Nordstrom Go for a slightly longer duster style for a camel coat that will take you from morning to night. It's the elegant silhouette your every look has been craving.