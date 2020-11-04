The election results are still rolling in, so we’re interrupting your doom-scrolling spree with a very important fashion update from the campaign trail. At her last Election Day appearance in Michigan, Senator Kamala Harris' camel coat look proved that she reaches for old wardrobe favorites just like everyone else.

The VP hopeful is well-known for her down-to-earth fashion choices, like rocking Timberland boots and Converse sneakers. Rewearing items is also one of her go-to style tricks, as she’s been spotted in her favorite pearl necklaces many times over. This time around, for the Michigan campaign appearance, she stepped out in a classic camel coat layered over a chic black turtleneck. Accessory-wise, she opted for a matching black face mask and stacked gold bracelets.

But here’s the thing: She previously wore that exact same coat — also styled with a black turtleneck — at the inaugural Women’s March all the way back in January 2017, the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. At that point, she was the newly minted junior United States Senator from California. She was tapped to give a speech to the Women’s March crowd in Washington, D.C., and it was definitely an inspiring moment that may have had some foreshadowing elements.

“We the people have the power,” Harris said. “And there is nothing more powerful than a group of determined sisters marching alongside with their partners and their determined sons and brothers and fathers, standing up for what we know is right.”

Fast forward four years, and Harris could very well be the first Black and South Asian woman to ever be vice president. And if that’s the case, there’s sure to be many more stylishly repurposed ensembles to come.