Hollywood turned out in full disguise for Halloween this year, with Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, and Camila Cabello hosting some of the biggest parties of the weekend. Among all the pop culture moments on display, the “Señorita” singer stood out as she stepped out in not one, but two barely-there costumes for this year’s celebration.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Cabello kicked off the festivities a day early by presiding over Bacardi’s Full Moon party in Miami Beach — and she dazzlingly paid homage to her Cuban roots with a look inspired by the golden age of Havana’s Tropicana nightclub.

Taking style cues from the venue’s iconic 1950s cabaret dancers, she lit up Joia Beach in a bedazzled bra top paired with matching underwear as well as an over-the-top feather and jewel headdress.

Cabello’s Bedazzled Tropicana Halloween Costume

Crafted from 10,000 rhinestones, Cabello’s take on “showgirl couture” was the brainchild of L.O.C.A. — a fantasy designer who’s crafted sparkling pieces for celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Nelly Furtado. Her blue-and-white Tropicana set included a crystal-encrusted bra interlaid with white and blue stones, hanging chains over her bare stomach, and deconstructed long mesh sleeves covered in sparkling gems. At her elbows, her sleeves ballooned into tiered ruffles with a Bridgerton-esque silhouette.

Cabello, who complemented her statement top with matching cheeky hot pants, also leaned into the ’50s Tropicana aesthetic for her beauty look. Midnight blue eyeshadow, heavy dark lashes, berry blush, and mauve lipstick defined her features for the evening.

Her Bejeweled Accessories

The singer upped the shine with additional bedazzled pieces. She adorned her neck with an elaborate necklace and shoulder-length earrings, while a pair of sparkly peep-toe heels completed the color scheme. The piece de resistance was her wrapped feather headdress, which was studded with the same blue and white rhinestones and topped with ostrich feathers.

Cabello’s Mean Girls Transformation

On Thursday, Oct. 31, Cabello went plastic at Jenner’s A-list Halloween party at Chateau Marmont. The former Fifth Harmony star channeled Regina George from Mean Girls as she swapped out her feathers for bunny ears, per a TikTok video shared on her account. Her Playboy Bunny-inspired costume included a plunging white bodysuit with a faux fur trim, which she paired with black silk underwear and fluffy white wristlets just like Rachel McAdams’ character.

Cabello added a bunny ears headband, sheer black tights, and white leather boots with a fluffy white fur trim à la North Shore High’s queen bee. A straight blonde wig and frosty Y2K makeup completed the singer’s Halloween night transformation.