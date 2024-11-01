Emily Ratajkowski has channeled some fashion icons in her lifetime. She’s rocked Carrie Bradshaw’s most memorable numbers on casual strolls (the Dior newspaper dress, anyone?) and even paid tribute to one of Cher’s nakedest looks at the 2019 Met Gala.

It makes sense that for Halloween this year, she would flip the fashion history pages once again and pull a look straight out of style’s Hall of Fame. And her choice? None other than Jennifer Lopez’s biggest hit.

The J.Lo Original Fashion Moment

Back in 2000, Lopez attended the Grammy Awards in a dress that didn’t just break the internet, it quite literally launched Google Images. She stepped out in a tropical-inspired green number from Versace with a plunging neckline so low and wide, it dipped past her belly button. The long-sleeved dress also featured a vertiginous center slit and a green rosette below the navel.

In 2015, former Executive Chairman of Google Eric Schmidt recalled how user search for the dress was so high, it propelled the company to branch out to a search engine for images. It was that iconic.

The look went down in fashion history that, 20 years after its debut, Donatella Versace recreated it for the label’s Spring 2020 Milan Fashion Week show and commissioned Lopez to model it on the runway.

Charbonneau/BEI/Shutterstock

Emily’s 2024 Tribute

On Thursday, Oct. 31, Ratajkowski debuted her 2024 Halloween costume — and it was instantly recognizable to fashion girls. She rocked Lopez’s exact same look, in the leafy print dress that reshaped pop culture. The My Body author even replicated Lopez’s half-up, half-down hairstyle and rocked similarly glitzy drop earrings. Like J.Lo’s OG number, her dress was utterly sheer and fully flaunted the green underwear she wore beneath.

Instagram/emrata

From Spicy To Cozy

Later that night, to head to a party with comedian Ziwe, the Gone Girl alum changed into something much more comfortable. She wore a cozy, oversized red onesie with a massive down the center. Still giving it a daring twist, she pulled the zipper down to her belly — like her J.Lo-inspired number. Going for a monochromatic look, she wore matching red Vans.

Instagram/emrata

A Hallo-slay.