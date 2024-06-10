Between the viral Jane Wade ice clutch she carried at the Met Gala and her collection of colorful ski masks, Camila Cabello knows a thing or two about good accessories.

Over the last few months, the I Luv It singer has wiped her social media grid clean and gone viral on TikTok — all signs that she would be stepping fully into her new punky, pop star era. And with her highly-anticipated fourth studio album on the horizon, it’s only right that her outfit choices reflect the evolution of her career.

Trading in her Disney image for an edgier aesthetic comprised of risqué outfits and bleach-blonde hair, Cabello is fully committing to the musical bit. Last Friday, she posted a carousel photo dump that was, in part, a love letter to Miami, wearing a look that feels peak skater girl.

Camila’s Denim Shorts Outfit

The outfit included a long-sleeve crop top with ripped details that gave the otherwise basic summer look a punky feel. In line with the skate park backdrop, she paired the ensemble with leather motorcycle gloves and reflective shield sunglasses.

On the bottom, Cabello donned all-black distressed denim cutoffs with leather lug-sole boots that complemented the edgy look. Her tousled blonde waves were intentionally messy, adding to the disheveled feel of her ensemble. However, her Y2K-coded hardware was the cherry on top.

Her Belt Chain

In her latest photo dump, she was photographed riding on the back of a motorsport bike with a shiny piece of jewelry in plain view. The singer donned a black leather belt with detachable chain details that felt like something your favorite artist would’ve worn in the late ‘90s or early 2000s.

Despite the trend being really popular a few decades ago, it’s still just as relevant today — as proven by Cabello, perpetual punk-rock girl Kourtney Kardashian (who’s worn the accessory in the past, natch), and the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, which were filled with chain-detailed bags and belts.

Shop Belt Chains

Everything comes back into style eventually, so there are plenty of options available on the market if you want to pick one up for yourself this summer. Brands like All Saints and Margiela are great for those that want a designer belt chain for their designer belt.

Alternatively, fast-fashion retailers like Zara and Urban Outfitters have several similar styles available for less than $50, so you can dip your toe into the trend pool without fully committing. It’s truly a win, win.

If this is a sign of what’s to come from Cabello’s new Y2K-coded music era, then fans are going to be fed with remerging trends all summer. And I Luv It.