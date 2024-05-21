Stop what you’re doing, and head over to Camila Cabello’s Instagram page right now. The singer just released teaser images for her her new single “He Knows” with Lil Nas X, and I can already tell the style is going to be on point. Full of flirty Y2K staples — think chokers, bedazzled bikinis, and platform mules — the overall vibe is very Paris Hilton working the 2000s party circuit.

Lately it seems that Cabello, who is dropping a new album titled C, XOXO on June 28, can’t get enough of the early 2000s. Whether she’s throwing herself a Y2K-themed birthday party or rocking a latex LBD, the singer is known to embrace and rock throwback trends — which plays right into the video’s 2000’s music video club-themed aesthetic.

Camila’s Hot Aughts Tribute

In the video, the “Havana” singer posed in a shimmering bikini (a turn of the 20th century must-havemust-have) under a cutout t-shirt mini dress. Her accessories were just as nostalgic; including a thick blinged-out choker and thong mule stilettos. When it came to beauty, her makeup choices matched the vibe: frosted blue eyeshadow, shiny lip gloss, and extra-long, square-shaped tattooed nails. She even traded her famously brunette locks for a head full of bleached highlights for a fresh, new look.

A Blingy T-Shirt Moment

For her Coachella performance, Cabello’s fit also looked like something that could’ve been lifted straight from the set of Mean Girls (the OG) — doesn’t her rhinestone studded “Pepsi Cola” tee, bell bottoms, and diamond choker look like a Regina George special?

Serving In Leather

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

In her after-party look for the Met Gala, she was pictured with Lil Nas X in a fitted leather set, by Ludovic De Saint Sernin. Both the sleek corset and wide leg pants were clad with statement lace-up details, another major focal point for fashionistas in the early aughts. The pair coordinated their looks in a way that felt like a nod to Britney and Justin’s Canadian tuxedos from 2001 American Music Awards... but the leather goth version.

It looks like we’ll be getting lots more early 2000s-inspired looks from Cabello’s latest fashion phase. And, of course, she’ll totally pull it off.