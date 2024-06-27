Camila Cabello is having an excellent start to summer. Fresh off the success of her infectious singles "Chanel n. 5" and "I Luv It," the 27-year-old is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, "C,XOXO," dropping on June 28th. And while the music world eagerly awaits the new project, Cabello is giving fans a taste of the album's aesthetic with her Y2K-inspired looks. Chain belts, metallic bikinis, mini cargo skirts, crop tops — Cabello's recent fashion choices would make any early 2000s pop star proud.

Cabello's latest public appearances have been a class in hot aughts style as well. Channeling the energy of early music videos by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Cabello infuses the nostalgic look with a modern sensibility, making it feel fresh and relevant for a new generation.

It makes total sense, then, that the pop star’s new spotlight on the cover of Complex magazine perfectly captures her 2000s vibe via a baby tee, silver underwear, and bleach blonde hair.

Camila’s Y2K Cover Look

Cabello exudes a playful confidence on the glossy, rocking a T-shirt from her own collaborative line, "CAMILA CABELLO x CHITO MADE FOR C,XOXO” emblazoned with a bulldog wearing a spike collar.

For glam, Cabello’s team stuck to her signature rock star style. Her cascading blonde waves framed her face, while her smokey eye added a sense of drama. The singer’s mauve lipstick was the perfect finishing touch thanks to the way it added a feminine counterpoint to her edgier outfit.

Complex / Elizabeth De La Piedra

This Complex cover is more than just a striking image, it's a declaration of Cabello's artistic evolution. Having shed her Fifth Harmony days to experiment with different sounds on previous albums, she now seems to be embracing a strong and sultry persona, both musically and visually — and I’m here for it.