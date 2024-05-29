Break out the butterfly clips and low-rise jeans — Camila Cabello is here to remind us that Y2K fashion is back and better than ever. The "Havana" hitmaker recently set the internet ablaze with an Instagram post showcasing her latest look: a micro mini denim cargo skirt paired with a sassy cropped grey tank. The pièce de résistance? Eyelash embellishments adorning the top, a detail so delightfully early-aughts it would make Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera shed a nostalgic tear (or two).

This is hardly a first for Cabello. The 25-year-old singer has been subtly flirting with Y2K trends for a while now — most recently, while hanging rocking a black latex mini dress and knee-high boots with Lil Nas X. But with the impending release of her fourth studio album, "C, XOXO," it seems she's ready to fully embody the era's aesthetic.

Camila’s Y2K Look

We can't help but wonder if the album's title itself is a playful nod to the hot aughts’ signature chat acronyms. After all, who didn't spend hours crafting coded away messages on AOL Instant Messenger back in the day?

Instagram/@Camila Cabello

Her Playful Blue Balaclava

But Cabello isn't a one-trick pony. In another snap, she's rocking a blue face mask reminiscent of *that* scene from Spring Breakers that somehow manages to still be stylish — maybe it's the cool hue or the way it matches her outfit. The background hints at a performance studio, suggesting Cabello might be in between takes for an upcoming performance.

Instagram/ @Camila Cabello

One can't help but wonder what other turn of the 21st century gems Cabello has up her stylish sleeve. Will we see a resurgence of butterfly clips adorning her luscious curls? Will she bring back the controversial (yet undeniably comfy) trend of low-rise flare jeans?

I’m not sure, but she is here to remind us why falling in love with 2000s fashion all over again is a possibility.