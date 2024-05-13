If you’ve somehow managed to escape Camila Cabello’s earworm “I LUV IT,” you likely haven’t been very online — if at all. The hit is a taste of her upcoming fourth album, C, XOXO, out on June 28, and is already TikTok-viral. Thankfully, she’s keeping the pop bops coming. On Friday, May 10, she dropped another single from the album: “He Knows.” The track is a collab with Lil Nas X and they are the dynamic duo we didn’t know we needed.

But their partnership is giving us more than a mere pop banger. They’re also putting out some serious outfit inspiration together — starting with the looks they wore this weekend in Miami to celebrate their newly-released song.

Camila’s Latex Number

Cabello has worn many black dresses in her lifetime, often packed with risqué details. Think: cut-outs, see-through materials, or a head-to-toe slit. On Sunday, however, Cabello wore a look that wasn’t in her typical wheelhouse because there was no gaping hole in sight, and it was utterly opaque. In fact, the scoop-neck LBD was fairly simple except for its micro hemline and unexpected fabrication: latex, a shiny, clingy fabric only the most fashion-forward style stars wear. And, of course, she totally pulled it off.

The slick material matched the star’s accessories for the night. These included a clear handbag filled to the brim with condoms (which she threw into club’s crowd), a chain bracelet, and printed knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, Cabello leaned into her look’s edgier sensibilities with tattoo nail art. With an extra-long clear base, her nails featured different tattoo-esque images like flowers, hearts, and lightning bolts. The inked style is a punk girl favorite — just ask Megan Fox.

S/O To Lil Nas X’s Print-On-Print Look

When Lil Nas X rapped “INDUSTRY BABY,” he could’ve easily been talking about the fashion industry. As a Met Gala one to watch, he’s a fashion icon in his own right and his latest look was just another in a series of slays.

The rapper wore a fitted long-sleeved top with a mock neck and a standout print. Depicting the heavens, the sky blue item featured clouds, baby cherubs, and other symbols. He matched his top’s hues with his hyper-distressed jeans that were borderline shaggy. It featured hardware like zippers on the cuffs and massive grommet accents.

Compared to Cabello, though, Lil Nas X’s accessories were fairly PG-13. He wore a bedazzled belt around his waist and the furriest boots.

Another Dynamic Duo Slay

Days before announcing their collab, the duo first made waves at the Met Gala after-party, walking hand-in-hand in matching leather looks. Cabello went for a Ludovic De Saint Sernin lace-up halter top with matching wide-leg leather trousers. Lil Nas X strolled next to her dressed in a furry cow print jacket tucked into belted leather shorts.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Their matchy-matchy vibe seeped into their accessories (diamond earrings and choker necklaces) and their blonde hair as well.

Let’s hear it for the style duo we deserve.