Some designer and celebrity pairings are matches made in heaven. And the latest ensemble between frequent collaborators Camila Cabello and PatBO will likely go down in Grammy red carpet history. The “Havana” singer wore the Brazilian designer Patrícia Bonaldi to perform during the 2019 VMAs, as well as in her “Señorita” video. For the 65th Grammy Awards, Cabello stepped out in another sultry PatBO number: and this time it featured a barely-there beaded pearl bra and slitted skirt.

The beaded bra top alone, attached to the high waist skirt, apparently took over forty hours to complete. But it’s most impressive feature? The rosette nipple covers. Cabello, who’s nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Ed Sheeran collab, “Bam Bam,” paired the look with pearl-and-diamond earrings and diamond ring.

As for her beauty look, she kept her hair down and her makeup bare, with a more muted smokey liner. In a series of TikToks, the Fifth Harmony alum shared BTS clips and thanked her glam squad, hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos, makeup artist Ash K Holm, and nail artist Kim Truong.

She definitely knows how to work a daring look.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images