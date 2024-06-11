Over the weekend, Camila Cabello attended the 2024 Billboard Latin Music awards in Miami Florida to accept a “Global Impact” award. According to her, the achievement didn’t feel real until she was up on stage.

“My interaction with people around the world has been so fulfilling,” Cabello told Billboard in a backstage interview. “I’ve just gotten to see so much and feel really thankful that I’ve gotten the opportunity that I’ve gotten to interact with people.”

Naturally, the “I Luv It” singer wore a glamorous look for the occasion — one befitting of her new edgy style era.

Camila’s Leather Bustier Dress

Cabello donned the leather “Firebird Dress” from emerging designer Dilara Findikoglu’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Designed with a bustier-style silhouette, the midi dress is subtly detailed with silver studs and subtle touches of crimson red.

With a dress this elaborate, very few accessories are needed, so she kept the styling to a minimum. Cabello went for a pair of taupe peep-toe sandals and skipped jewelry all together (her shiny new trophy added more than enough sparkle).

Telemundo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Instead of her go-to beachy waves, Cabello wore her ice-blonde hair blown out, with loose curls that added a bit of volume. Her makeup and mani were both neutral, further proving that in some cases, less really is more.

Telemundo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Leather Bustier Dress (Julia’s Version)

There’s a good chance fashion girlies have already seen this dress. Uncut Gems star and trend setter, Julia Fox wore the same piece last fall to promote her biography Down The Drain.

Ever the provocateur, she styled it in a completely different way: with an oversized chocolate fur coat and matching leather accessories.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

One look, two very chic ways.