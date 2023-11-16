When Camila Cabello isn’t making hits as a solo musician, she sometimes lends her voice to on-screen characters.

Fortunately, her latest project, Trolls Band Together, includes the new song “It Takes Two,” which she sings with co-star Anna Kendrick. To celebrate joining the series’ third installment, Cabello graced the movie’s premiere on Wednesday looking appropriately colorful.

While the animated movie is for kids, her premiere outfit was decidedly PG13. It featured a dangerously low-cut neckline — and was even more so in the back.

Camila’s Plunging Turquoise Number

To attend the film’s California screening, Cabello walked the carpet in a floor-length number in a rich shade of teal, the unofficial color of 2007. Her dress featured a halter neckline, with the strap covered in intricate beadwork.

The aughts-inspired number came in a whimsical graphic print, punctuated with massive florals rendered in black. Adding a hint of drama, the gown’s cowl neck ran dangerously low.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With so many nostalgic details, it comes as no surprise that Cabello’s dress itself is an archival design from the early 2000s. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, the number is from Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2004 collection.

The Back Was Just As Daring

If you thought the front was saucy, the back will have you utterly stunned. Mimicking the low-low neckline, the dress featured an even lower cut in back, which dipped all the way down to her bum.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Also Noteworthy: Her Mermaid Waves

Keeping the rest of her look understated, Cabello accessorized with minimalist jewelry. She took a similar approach to beauty and styled her hair in mermaid-inspired waves.

The “Havana” singer’s makeup was also low-key glam with a subtle smokey eye and neutral lips with a satin finish.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Too good.