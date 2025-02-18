Camila Cabello's Sheer Crystal Dress Looked Like Fancy Lingerie

Awards season always brings out the best celebrity looks. Because everyone treats the red carpet like it’s the fashion Super Bowl, even A-listers who aren’t nominated in major categories know that they have to show out with their style choices.

Take Camila Cabello’s appearance at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Feb. 16, for example. Though not a nominee herself, the “I Luv It” singer still stole the show in a lingerie-coded gown.

Camila’s Sheer BAFTAs Dress

Just one day before announcing her first headlining tour in seven years, Cabello stopped by London's Royal Albert Hall to attend the BAFTAs.

Cabello wasn’t the only pop star to make an appearance at the award ceremony, but unlike Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez — who were both nominated for Best Supporting Actress for their respective roles in Wicked and Emilia Pérez — Cabello was simply there for the vibes. And for an unforgettable fashion moment, of course.

Not to be outdone by Grande’s Louis Vuitton ensemble or Gomez’s custom Schiaparelli moment, Cabello walked the red carpet in a sheer floor-length gown dripping in dazzling crystals.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The garment, from Sabina Bilenko’s Spring 2025 couture collection, featured a choker halter neckline made of jewels and tulle. Though it boasted a massive cutout down the chest, the crystal-encrusted gown rested atop a silk pink corset bodice bodysuit.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, the lingerie-inspired one-piece didn’t offer much coverage from behind, as the bustier bodysuit hardly cleared her bare bum.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As the dress cascaded into a skirt, the see-through material left her legs almost entirely exposed, save for a few (hundred) diamonds. It’s no wonder Cabello was spotted shivering on the red carpet.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Per the official Sabina Bilenko Instagram account, the spicy dress took 900 hours to create.

More Sheer Red Carpet Looks

This isn’t the first time Cabello has shut down the red carpet in a see-through number. Before settling into the UBS Arena for the 2024 Video Music Awards, the 27-year-old did a pre-show saunter down the carpet in a sheer black ensemble (designed by Tony Ward Couture) that gave off major gothic bride vibes.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Clearly, Cabello is always ready to ace a transparent-dress moment.