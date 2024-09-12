Camila Cabello wore an asymmetrical LBD to the VMAs after party.

There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned little black dress — just ask Camila Cabello. This week alone, the pop star has worn the wardrobe staple to numerous events. It all started with an appearance at the Off-White runway show at New York Fashion Week, followed by another front row stint at LaQuan Smith. But even as the Fashion Week activities were wrapping up, Cabello’s affinity for black cocktail attire was just getting started.

On Sept. 11, the “Señorita” singer arrived to the VMAs after-party in an asymmetrical take on the classic garment, bringing her LBD count for the week up to four.

Camila’s Asymmetrical LBD

In an age where outfit Easter eggs and method dressing reign supreme, it’s hard to tell whether Camila Cabello’s recent obsession with black dresses indicate the dawn of a new era, or if she just appreciates a tried and true staple. Either way, she’s managed to claim the LBD has her signature look recently.

After tearing the house down with an unforgettable medley of “Godspeed” and “June Gloom” at the VMAs, the former Fifth Harmony member made her way to the after-party in a striking black mini dress that boasted a seriously high cut on her left leg, and a plunging asymmetrical silhouette across her right leg.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The garment also featured a ruched waistline and a dramatic V-shaped neckline, which she accentuated with a silver rosary around her neck. She completed the look with a strappy pair of black stilettos, and ditched her distinctive C,XOXO bleach blonde locks for her natural black tresses.

Sheerly Stunning

Prior to the outfit change, Cabello arrived to the event in a nude sheer gown embellished with intricate black detailing. The ensemble, designed by Tony Ward Couture, was giving major gothic bride vibes, thanks in part to the lacy black veil she wore atop her head.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leaning into the witchy aesthetic even further, Cabello accessorized with three layered cross necklaces of varying sizes and lengths.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

More LBD Moments

Cabello’s week of LBDs began on Sept. 8, when the pop star attended the Off-White RTW Spring 2025 runway show in a black sheer maxi dress that perfectly embodied the brand’s signature street-chic style.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

On Sept. 9, the “I Luv It” songstress channeled her inner futuristic fembot in a sleek black gown and nipple breast plate while attending the LaQuan Smith runway show.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sept. 10, just one day prior to the VMAs, Cabello was spotted in yet another LBD while strutting around Hudson Yards during New York Fashion Week. Though her hair was still blonde at the time, it’s possible she may have used the outfit to soft-launch the end of the C,XOXO era, as the dress was covered in crucifix detailing.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Take it from Camila Cabello: you can never go wrong with a little black dress.