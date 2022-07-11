It’s no secret that this summer has been all about maximalism. From the red carpet to the street to the beach, celebs have been rocking vibrant colors and bold prints left and right. And someone that is never one to shy away from a fierce print is ya girl Camila Cabello.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, the “Bam Bam” hitmaker blessed her followers with a series of snaps that see her sporting a zebra print bikini. Cabello styled the chic yellow and black set with coordinating black sunnies and a gold Pisces necklace (I stan a zodiac jewelry moment). Lately, Cabello has been in her Spice Girls era — serving nostalgia-inducing ‘90s and Y2K ‘fits nonstop — and this beachy look is further proof of that.

The spicy two-piece look comes courtesy of Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand, Tropic of C, which is popular among other celebs like Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, and more. The bandeau-style top comes with ‘90s-style black spaghetti straps goes for $125, while the ultra cheeky (swipe left for proof) side-tie bottoms retail for $117.

Captioning the post "keep f***** dancing" in Spanish, Cabello made sure to show off her booty-bearing bottoms in the last shot, while posing in front of the ocean.

Want to take a walk on the wild side? Shop the look ahead.

