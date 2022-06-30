Camila Cabello has been giving off all the ’90s style vibes lately (and it’s giving me life). Whether it’s a Pamela Anderson-esque up-do, a stack of chunky gold accessories, a neon bucket hat, or a resurgence of cropped baby tees, it’s clear that Cabello is fully embracing nostalgic fashion trends. But it’s the singer’s most recent look that proves she’s truly in her Spice Girls era... and fans are loving it.

In a June 29 Instagram post on her account, the “Havana” singer stunned in her most Y2K-chic ‘fit yet: a cropped brown baby tee featuring an underboob-revealing cut-out paired with acid wash jeans, the late 90s-early 2000s staple. Completing the very Baby Spice look, Cabello matched the gold metal details in the shirt with some J. Lo-approved thick gold accessories. She didn’t stop with her outfit, either. Cabello served Y2K-era Britney Spears braided pigtails in a half-up hairdo. For her makeup, she kept her complexion fresh and sun-kissed, though gave major Gwen Stefani energy with her smoked-out black winged liner. If someone told me this photo was taken in the year 2001 I would not question them.

This is definitely not the first time Cabello has taken her own spin on a classic ’90s trend. She wore an all-denim look during an April 2022 performance at The Today Show, proving Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears aren’t the only ones who can rock a Canadian tuxedo. For her April 2022 Saturday Night Live performance she also kept the ’90s theme going with a colorful deep V-neck unitard, a matching blazer and gloves, and ripped denim shorts, paired with chunky silver and gold jewelry, fishnet tights, and knee-high black boots. Looking like Alanis Morisette, am I right?

Getty Images/Michael Loccisano / Staff

Let’s hope Camila’s ’90s and early 2000s style streak is just getting started because her outfits are serving major inspo.