Coachella is behind us, but Camilla Cabello is keeping its memory alive on the Met Gala red carpet.

The “Bam Bam” singer stepped out to the biggest night in fashion wearing a look reminiscent of her outfit at the music festival last week — at least on the the top half. Her two-piece, Prabal Gurung ensemble featured a crop top with an upside down low-V neckline. The top featured criss-cross straps above an epic, ruffled skirt with hand-painted florals peeking out from underneath.

According to Zanni Roberts Rassi, one of the co-hosts of E!’s red carpet coverage, the look is Prabal Gurung’s “interpretation of modern day gilded glamour.” This concept is echoed in the creation of the gown. The florals, which Gurung teased out on Instagram ahead of the red carpet debut, reportedly took a month to paint.

As Cabello is nothing if not relatable, her first Instagram post from Met Gala Monday was not her look, but a screenshot of an app reminding her that her period starts today. “Send prayers plz,” she captioned the post, before slipping into the all-white outfit. “I am not trying to give red wedding today.”

Feast your eyes on the festival chic look below while you cackle over that caption.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images