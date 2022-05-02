The first Monday in May is here y’all! And (*Tom Haverford voice*) it’s the best day of the year! As a follow up to the first part of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the second event rounds out with “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.
With Vogue advising “gilded glamour” as this year’s dress code, vintage glitz is the theme of the night. Referring to the gilded age of New York City from 1870-1890, this was a time of huge economic change and industrialization. However, not all was glitter and gold during the gilded age — this was also post-Civil War, a time when the United States was receiving millions of immigrants.
Though the Met Gala’s resident red carpet icon Zendaya will not be in attendance (and it’s still TBD if Rihanna will show), the attendees of this year’s event are picking up the style slack with plenty of over-the-top looks.
So far, we’ve seen lace, capes, crowns, and aquamarine trains worthy of a singing fish accompaniment. Ahead, the best looks of the night.