The first Monday in May is here y’all! And (*Tom Haverford voice*) it’s the best day of the year! As a follow up to the first part of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the second event rounds out with “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.

With Vogue advising “gilded glamour” as this year’s dress code, vintage glitz is the theme of the night. Referring to the gilded age of New York City from 1870-1890, this was a time of huge economic change and industrialization. However, not all was glitter and gold during the gilded age — this was also post-Civil War, a time when the United States was receiving millions of immigrants.

Though the Met Gala’s resident red carpet icon Zendaya will not be in attendance (and it’s still TBD if Rihanna will show), the attendees of this year’s event are picking up the style slack with plenty of over-the-top looks.

So far, we’ve seen lace, capes, crowns, and aquamarine trains worthy of a singing fish accompaniment. Ahead, the best looks of the night.

Vanessa Hudgens Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens took her role as host of this year’s Met Gala seriously, showing up in a look reminiscent of Mae West.

Emma Chamberlain John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The influencer paid an understated homage to the theme by wearing a modern interpretation of the shirtwaist, a garment representative of the working woman in the late 19th century.

Blake Lively Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blake Lively not only gave us one gorgeous, gorgeous gown but two, when she unveiled the mermaid-like train on the Met steps.

Tommy Dorfman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While not on theme, per se, Tommy is giving me everything I didn’t know I needed in a leather-look dress by Christopher Kane. Also, peep the “protect trans kids” clutch. Love a statement bag.

Janelle Monaé ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The Dirty Computer singer and actress told red carpet host LaLa Anthony that her outfit was a collaboration with Ralph Lauren, and a take on futuristic gilded glamour.

Isabelle Boemeke John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model is giving steampunk gilded age.

Ashley Park Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ashley Park is giving Bridgerton boob, but with millenial pink. Designer Prabal Gurung was featured in the exhibit in September with his iconic “Who gets to be American” dress.

Quannah Chasinghorse Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model and activist wears a gorgeous turquoise tulle gown with matching eyeshadow to follow up from her first debut on the red carpet in September.