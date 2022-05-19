Beauty
It was all about romantic glam.
Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The Cannes Film Festival's 2022 red carpet brought with it some of the most swoon-worthy beauty moments to date. From bold eyeliner to sculpted pixies, here are the actors and models who hit the South of France with the most dreamy hairstyles and makeup looks.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Framing her face, Fanning’s hair bow was expertly placed above the arch of her brow for a darling finishing touch on her Cannes look.