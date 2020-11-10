Cardi B's New Reebok Collection Is Inspired By "W.A.P."

Make some room in your shoe closet because the Reebok x Cardi B footwear collection has arrived. And in true Cardi form, it’s bold and audacious, striking just the right balance between practical and fashion-forward.

The collection “amplifies a collective mission to inspire women through self-expression and remaining unapologetically true to oneself,” according to a brand press release. Cardi herself was closely involved in the design process, pulling most of her inspiration from “a dystopian world,” but she also channeled some of her most memorable fashion moments, like every single head-turning look from the “W.A.P.” music video. Even the packaging pays homage to "W.A.P." with Reebok recreating the "little dangly thing" that swings in the back of one's throat, as Cardi referenced in the song.

The superstar reimagined Reebok’s iconic Club C silhouette, taking the design to a new level with translucent finishes and in-your-face hues like a fiery red. There are two styles to choose from: the Club C Cardi ($100) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double ($80).

As part of the collection launch, she’ll be headlining a new campaign with Reebok called “B Unexplainable,” which is all about being whoever you are as unapologetically as possible. The campaign aims to explore society’s never-ending expectations of women: be perfect but humble, strong but caring.

When women fall short of these impossible expectations, we’re often labeled as “too much,” “too extra,” “too dramatic,” or “too vain.” Cardi’s message? Instead of trying to do what we’re expected to do, do what you want and move through the world without any explanation.

Styles from the collection are available in women’s and children’s footwear sizing options, and will be shoppable beginning November 13 on Reebok.com and at Foot Locker locations.