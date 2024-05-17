Stop what you’re doing! Cardi B has given us the gift of yet another fashion moment for the books. Fresh off walking the 2024 Met Gala in a show-stopping, black-rose-inspired Windowsen Couture gown, she just graced the cover of Rolling Stone in a look that's both electrifying and unexpected: a custom neon green crochet bodysuit designed by up-and-coming Swedish designer Tanja Vidic, styled by her BFF Kollin Karter.

This isn’t the first time the “Bongos” singer has been featured in the iconic music magazine. Back in 2018, she graced its glossy pages in a regal black taffeta robe while cradling her baby bump with her husband Offset by her side. The photo announced Cardi's pregnancy with her daughter, Kulture, to the world. And the timing couldn't have been more perfect: Her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy," had just dropped, shattering records and solidifying her status as a rap star. The world was buzzing with anticipation for the arrival of both the baby and the next chapter in Cardi's career.

The accompanying interview for her most recent spotlight touches on how Cardi deals with the pressure of fame and how she finds solace in her family. "Peace is great," she says, "but I can't just disappear. I gotta show my kids you gotta hustle, you gotta prove yourself, haters gonna hate."

Cardi B’s Slime Green Slay

The green theme continued with custom chaps and boots, which created a head-to-toe look that was as audacious as Cardi's rhymes. Keeping with the bold color scheme, her longtime hair stylist, Tokyo Styles added neon green highlights in her sleek, middle-parted hair; meanwhile, Erika La Pearl's makeup kept things fierce with Cardi's signature contact lenses and talon-like nails.

Her Second Striped Look

For the next look, the “WAP” rapper was photographed in a hooded Mugler gown. Although this look was more covered up, (and unexpected), the striped fabric added a touch of drama, ensuring all eyes remained on the rap queen. This choice showcased Cardi's ability to shift gears, going from the neon bodysuit to a look that exuded a different kind of power.

Cardi B's Rolling Stone cover is more than just a fashion statement — it's a declaration. The imagery reflects a Bronx-born queen, a chart-topping rapper, and a mom on a mission, all rolled into one unforgettable package.