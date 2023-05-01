Though Cardi B has only attended three Met Galas throughout her vibrant career so far, she has quickly become one of the most exciting arrivals on the iconic steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. And especially in recent months, she has been exploring the world of couture more than ever before, with colorful, structural gowns (and classic glam) that are more akin to a work of art. In other words? She’s sure to bring it on May 1, 2023 as well.

While this year’s Gala guest list is super hush-hush, an appearance from the outspoken artist would mark her fourth Met. Given the theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” many have predicted that the makeup looks and hairstyles are going to serve classic Hollywood glamour, with the likelihood of red lips sure to top the evening’s most talked about beauty trends.

Of course, one can only hope that some of the most beloved A-listers will make an appearance (Cardi B included), though TBH: She’s rocked a beautifully painted scarlet lip at two of her three Met Galas, which could indicate that her glam team may go in an entirely unique direction.

As the world waits for fashion’s biggest night out — here are all of Cardi B’s Met Gala beauty looks.

Classic Glamour Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just last year in 2022, Cardi B arrived with a sharp, double-lined cat eye (which closely mirror’s a makeup trick used by none other than Marilyn Monroe) and glossy “gym lips” in celebration of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme.

Scarlet Siren Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Perhaps her most daring look at the Met Gala thus far, the Grammy-winning New York native went full-on monochrome with her ‘fit and makeup. And though her hair was completely covered up, her deep burgundy lip topped off her “Camp” look back in 2019.