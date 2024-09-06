It was a full chic-on-chic affair in the Hamptons. On Thursday, Sept. 5, the night before New York Fashion Week’s official kickoff, Ralph Lauren presented his Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection in Bridgehampton, NY, to arguably one of the most stylish crowds of all time.

Celebs like Joey King and Laura Dern attended the event in head-to-toe looks from the brand that showcased what the designer does best: classic American fashion. Whether it was denim, suiting, eye-catching outerwear, or a combination of all three, A-listers were on hand to live in the easy yet glamorous Ralph Lauren world for the night, wearing some of the biggest trends of the year.

A Quick Breakdown Of The Ralph Lauren NYFW Event

Along with some of Hollywood’s finest, musical icons like Kacey Musgraves and H.E.R., among other fashionable faves, took their front-row perch for the runway show, which included looks from Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, and Polo Ralph Lauren lines, and continued the night celebrating the designer in a full reproduction of his famed restaurant, The Polo Bar.

For those lucky enough to grab a bespoke drink (the “Hamptons Spritz,” of course) or just an end-of-the-day martini, it was worth it for New Yorkers to leave the city for a minute and begin fashion month honoring American fashion royalty.

Here were some of the best celeb highlights of the night:

Joey King’s BTS Style

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Joey King brought the back-to-school vibes to NYFW in a patchwork, varsity jacket, relaxed jeans, and the covetable Polo ID bag. Out of all the brand’s staple accessories, this one is the savior — the bag that’ll take you from day to night to the red carpet with ease.

Natalia Bryant’s “Horse Girl” Vibes

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The return of the “horse girl” has been a long time coming, and celebs are finally making it happen. Natalia Bryant is no exception. At the Ralph Lauren show, she showed up and showed out in a classic equestrian ensemble that was equal parts stylish and jockey-inspired.

Kacey Musgraves’ Chic Suiting

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Kacey Musgraves took standing on business to another level in her dinner attire. She paired her evening suiting with quintessential Ralph Lauren silver and turquoise accessories and basically nothing else. It was playful, feminine, and a touch risqué — the perfect combo.

Demi Singleton’s Corpcore Look

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Things Demi Singleton did: that. The King Richard actor took fall’s hottest trend — a full suit and tie — and added a casual, denim twist, taking it from a look to a lewk.

Laura Dern’s Elevated American Classic

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

If there’s one thing Laura Dern is going to do, it’s dress the part. Playing into Ralph Lauren’s signature preppy styling, the Big Little Lies star emphasized her own suit-and-tie moment with a glossy pleated pant.

H.E.R.’s High-Level Glam

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Taking the suit trend one step further, H.E.R. shut things down wearing a full-on tuxedo to the event. It was a vibe, to say the least.