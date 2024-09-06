As soon as September rolls around, fashion’s biggest it girls defrost just in time for fashion month. The stylish few weeks kick off in New York City on Sept. 5, with design houses’ spring and summer 2025 collections walking down the runway — and inspiring beauty trends as they do so.

Last season, grunge ruled the catwalk, with edgy black-lined eyes and slept-in, purposefully greasy hair a mainstay for countless shows. What’s more, tresses adorned in coquette ribbons were everywhere, and have continued to dominate BeautyTok ever since.

Although the festivities have only just begun, the beauty trends trickling in seem to be moving into a more relaxed direction — one with a retro flair.

For one, radiant complexions with terracotta-hued blush shades have already made an impact, adding to the more casual, low-key makeup vibes. Tousled hair and crisp middle parts reminiscent of the 1970s have also been spotted.

Here, find the biggest beauty trends from New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 shows so far.

1. Terracotta Blush At Ralph Lauren

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Given that Ralph Lauren held its star-studded show on a horse farm in Bridgehampton, New York, it makes sense that the “old money”-esque fashion house would go for glamour that feels effortless and laidback, yet put-together all the same.

The blush was the standout beauty look, as each model wore a beautiful shade of terracotta on the apples of their cheeks and along their forehead (proving just how flattering the hue is on all skin tones). Models’ lips were painted in a similar warm tone for a monochromatic moment.

2. Tousled Hair At Proenza Schouler

WWD/WWD/Getty Images WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 2

In a subtle nod to the ’70s, Proenza Schouler paired its frothy, warm weather-ready gowns with minimal glamour via softly tousled hair and crisp middle parts.

Recently, A-listers like Daisy Edgar-Jones have adopted a similar relaxed style, looking to 1970s-era icons like Stevie Nicks for inspo — proving the retro aesthetic is having a moment.