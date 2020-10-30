Beauty

10 Celebrities With Matching Tattoos So Good You'll Want Them For Yourself

Joe and Sophie's is so sweet.

Celebrities love tattoos. From the neck tattoo trend to tiny pieces, stars are constantly getting inked. They're also obsessed with matching tats — so if you've been thinking about getting coordinating art with someone, here are 10 designs that'll give you major inspo.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have multiple matching tattoos, including Toy Story's iconic "To infinity and beyond" line and a matching portrait of their pup who passed away.

