10 Celebrity Neck Tattoos That Prove They're The New Big Trend

We see you, Demi.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tiny tattoos may be one of the biggest celebrity ink trends right now, but another one is on the horizon. Celebrity neck tattoos are catching up with those minimalist bits of body art, and you may be surprised to learn just how many stars are already rocking these pieces.
Joe Jonas is one of the latest celebrities to add a neck tattoo. His most recent piece is inspired by Italian artist Piero Fornasetti, and fans think his wife, Sophie Turner, is the woman in the design.