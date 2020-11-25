The One Hairstyle That'll Finally Convince You To Try Bangs

Beauty
Celebs like Hilary Duff and J.Lo are rocking it.
Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images
From baby-lengths to wispy fringe, celebrities love bangs. Whatever kind they are, bangs are staples when it comes to inspo for your next chop. The latest trend in the short length variety? Curtain bangs. If you've been contemplating a (super cute) change, these 10 celebrities with curtain bangs are perfect for your Pinterest board.
NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson's bangs have taken on a few different iterations, but she often opts for a thicker take on the curtain style.