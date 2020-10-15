She's had voluminous curls, a sleek bob, and now Jennifer Lopez has bangs. The singer and actor is rocking one of fall 2020's hottest hair trends, and it'll have you longing for a fresh cut.

Lopez's hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed the star's new bangs in a photo posted to Instagram. The look is a hybrid cut that falls between a curtain bang and a shaggier fringe to give off a cool '70s vibe. Lopez is wearing them with what seems to be the same ultra-long extensions Appleton gave her last week. And while it's always possible the style is courtesy of a clip-in, Appleton's caption, which reads "@jlo got bangs today," seems to imply that it's the real deal.

Lopez is also sporting a smoky navy eye, sculpted and bronzed cheeks, a glowing complexion, and a neutral, glossy lip from makeup artist Mary Phillips — and also perhaps courtesy of her upcoming beauty brand. J.Lo teased her line just a few weeks ago, and the brand's Instagram handle is tagged in Appleton's photo.

So in addition to her new fringe, the actor and singer may also be giving fans a sneak peek at her upcoming beauty brand.