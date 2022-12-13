Beauty
Including Florence Pugh’s brunette moment, Selena’s bangs, and more.
Beauty girlies were served plenty of inspo this year thanks to the many celebrity hair transformations that took place. From jaw-dropping chops to the wildly popular copper craze, behold the biggest hair changes spotted on A-listers in 2022.
Getty Images/Taylor Hill / Contributor
In January, the typically blonde Pugh joined the dark side with a deep brown “mixie”, aka a pixie-mullet hybrid — a hair change that served almost as much drama as the Don’t Worry, Darling press tour.