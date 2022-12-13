Visible thongs popping up on the red carpet have a storied history. Famously, Rose McGown went there when she stepped out in a completely sheer dress that exposed her slinky black thong at the 1998 VMAs. In a word, it was unforgettable.

From there, other celebrities took note with the likes of Halle Berry and Christina Aguilera sporting the polarizing trend in their own ways in 2000. And I’d be remiss not to mention the back-baring dress that revealed Gillian Anderson’s thong at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

As the early aughts faded into the past, though, so did the exposed thong trend. It seemed that as quickly as it caught on, it disappeared. That is, until around 2014, when the one-and-only Rihanna and her shimmering sheer dress served as the star of the show at the CFDAs. On that night, Riri arguably kick-started a revival of exposing your thong on the red carpet.

Now, it’s basically commonplace, with a slew of others taking note and daring to bare their bums. Like many trends everyone thought they would never see again, like low-rise jeans and Ed Hardy, visible thongs are having their moment again.

All that said, let's look back at some of the most memorable thong looks on the red carpet to date.

1 Janelle Monáe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Make Me Feel” singer showed off a black G-string under the sheer flowing skirt of her daring dress for the 2022 BET Awards.

2 Teyana Taylor Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Teyana Taylor made waves in Balenciaga stompers and a sheer top with a black G-string poking out from under embellished low-rise pants.

3 Dua Lipa Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images One of the biggest fans of the controversial trend, Dua Lipa paired a simple black thong under a Fendi dress at Milan Fashion Week in 2021.

4 Megan Fox Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Megan Fox looked nearly naked at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where she rocked a glittering sheer dress almost the exact color of her skin, along with an itty-bitty thong underneath.

5 Ke$ha Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ke$ha gave her own take on the trend when she attended a premiere in 2021 wearing a black thong bodysuit under a transparent gown.

6 Hailey Bieber Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Memorably, Hailey Bieber turned heads at the 2019 Met Gala when she donned a baby pink sequined Alexander Wang gown featuring a bedazzled thong.

7 Bella Thorne Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Thorne wore a glamorous chainmail-style naked dress with a subtle thong underneath at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

8 Amber Rose Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Amber Rose was the moment in this fiery red dominatrix-inspired ‘fit at the 2018 VMAs.

9 Slick Woods Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Slick Woods had a cheeky moment in a see-through gown on the red carpet at the 2018 Pirelli Calendar Launch.

10 Kendall Jenner J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The supermodel didn’t go unnoticed when she gave a glimpse of her thong in this La Perla naked dress at the 2017 Met Gala.

11 Rita Ora Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rita Ora flashed her bum in a sultry embroidered skirt at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

12 Bella Hadid Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Paris, Bella Hadid stepped out in this show-stopping see-through number, which gave a glimpse of a thong underneath.

13 Madonna Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madonna showed some major booty in an ultra-revealing lacy black look at the 2016 Met Gala.

14 Nicki Minaj John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images The rap superstar surely sent pulses racing when she hit a Tidal party in 2016 in this sultry bodysuit.