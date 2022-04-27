While others have given their take on the polarizing early-aughts trend (read: Kendall Jenner, J. Lo, and Hailey Bieber), it feels safe to say that Dua Lipa is the reigning Queen of the Exposed Thong. Proof? Well, no one has rocked the saucy look as consistently as the British pop star has since it started popping up on red carpets once more. She’s fearless and I, quite frankly, love it.

Hidden within an unassuming photo dump of candid shots, tour videos, and a clip of dancing mushrooms, was a thong-flaunting mirror selfie. Lipa showed off a slinky, cornflower blue G-string made intentionally visible, peaking out from a pair of baggy, low-rise jeans. She expertly styled the Y2K ‘fit with a chunky navy sweater and red accessories, including a Yankees cap and matching clutch.

As mentioned, this is hardly the first time the “Levitating” singer has embraced the exposed thong look — or the second, third, or fourth. Earlier this month, Lipa paired a turquoise Savage x Fenty thong pulled up on her hips, with low-slung jeans and a baby tee. She was also spotted out and about wearing a black g-string with loose denim back in 2020, and again in 2021, that time with a dress.

With that, I have to ask. Are you trying it?