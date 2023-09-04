“Don’t mess with perfection” isn’t a school of thought that applies to fashion. In fact, in the realm of style, the more beloved an item is, the more you’re likely to see it reinvented. One example of this is Celine’s latest launch, the Ava Triomphe.

The crescent-shaped bag was only introduced in the label’s Fall 2023 collection and already a swarm of it girls — from Kaia Gerber to Blackpink’s Lisa — are enamored with the bag. It’s likely because they were also huge fans of its predecessor, the Ava, toting it everywhere in the last couple of years.

The original design is a no-frills shoulder bag that’s equal parts sleek and functional. Hedi Slimane, Celine’s creative director, introduced the minimalist bag (and its rounded silhouette) in 2019. Years later, in 2023, the Ava Triomphe was born, bringing new life to the now beloved accessory.

Like its elder sister, the Triomphe is similar in its half-moon shape, size, and effortless zipper closure. It’s still a minimalist’s dream — the only difference is that the makeover now includes a magnetic flap closure punctuated by gold hardware, in Celine’s iconic Triomphe emblem. It’s understated, but absolutely elevated.

Naturally, fans of the original Ava quickly adopted the new style — especially Gerber and Lisa, who are leading the pack of it girls who have taken to the sophisticated accessory. The list includes actors Grace Van Dien, Devon Ross, Esther Rose McGregor, and singer Valentina Cy.

Since the bag is a new release, the Ava Triomphe is only available in the classic Triomphe monogram canvas and a few shades of neutral calfskin leather (brown, tan, and black). Regardless of color or material, the icon-bearing hardware is always gold. Designed to be a shoulder bag, the lone strap can only be adjusted about an inch. More expensive than the Ava, the bag ranges from $2,250 for the canvas to $2,600 for the leather.