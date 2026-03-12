Michael Rider started his reign at Celine strong last July when he reintroduced the Phoebe Philo-era Phantom bag during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Immediately following the brand’s Resort 2026 collection, stars like Julia Roberts and A$AP Rocky flocked to the New Luggage, marked by its “smiling” zipper update.

Now, for his second collection, Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear, Rider’s paying homage to a different creative predecessor — Hedi Slimane — by propping up another classic bag: the Triomphe.

The original, launched in 2019, features Celine’s iconic emblem. (The lore is that, in 1971, founder Céline Vipiana’s car broke down near Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, and she was fascinated by the interlocking C’s in the chain links surrounding the monument.) It was later reinterpreted in a smaller “Teen” version and has since been spotted on the arms of Selena Gomez and Kaia Gerber.

Rider’s 2026 take on the bag, named the Triomphe Folio, still spotlights the gilded insignia. The main differences lie in the handles, straps, and shapes: You’ll notice a sleek, top-handle strap, and you can use a detachable one if you prefer slinging the accessory over your shoulders. And rather than the Classique’s usual square, Rider’s version is more elongated and rectangular, with a new folded (aka “folio”-like) form.

And good news for animal-print lovers: While the bag’s only available in two colors, black and red, a croc-embossed leather option appears to be on the way.