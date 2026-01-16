Charli XCX’s Brat summer never ended — it was simply evolving. The British pop star painted 2024 lime green with her party-girl bible, Brat, and now, the album is getting the film treatment. On Jan. 30, The Moment, an A24-backed mockumentary following a fictional account of the Brat tour, hits select theaters. The star-studded cast includes a number of familiar faces, from Alexander Skarsgård to Rachel Sennott, but the biggest gag is the acting debut of the 2016 party queen herself, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie’s personal Brat era began in October, when Deadline announced her involvement in the film. With the release just around the corner, Kylie and Charli took to Instagram to announce that tickets are officially on sale — in sexy, matching swimwear, no less.

Kylie & Charli’s Matching Bikinis

January has nothing on the power of Brat summer. In a joint Instagram post on Jan. 15, Kylie and Charli ignored the winter chill in two matching black bikinis, worn underneath white robes.

Kylie donned a latex, triangle bikini top, and matching, shiny bottoms that cut high over her hips. Meanwhile, Charli opted for a string bikini with dainty gold hardware, and of course, a pair of sleek, rectangular shades.

Kylie will be playing herself in the feature film. She made her official acting debut in the trailer, which dropped on Dec. 10. In the clip, she tells Charli, “The second people are getting sick of you, that’s when you have to go even harder.”

Charli spoke to the The Moment’s accuracy in her October Vanity Fair cover story. “It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one,” she said. “It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.”

Charli’s Crop Top & Whale Tail

Brat green is still trending for The Moment winter. In a Jan. 14 Instagram post, Charli repped her latest project in a cropped button-up tee, with the film’s title emblazoned across the chest in the now-iconic lime hue. She paired the top with black, ultra-low-rise, ultra-skinny flare jeans, with her black thong peaking out for a Y2K whale tail effect. Pointed-toe black pumps completed the look.