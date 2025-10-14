Everyone, welcome back King Kylie (Jenner). For the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics, the youngest of the KarJenner clan celebrated the momentous occasion by dropping a limited-edition capsule that threw it back to her humble beauty beginnings, aka before the brand grew into a 1.2 billion-dollar empire. Launching on Saturday, Oct. 18, the collection includes an eyeshadow palette inspired by the vibrant hair colors Jenner infamously rocked during that era, as well as glosses, a highlighter, and lip kits that nod to her OG sell-out products.

As expected, for a campaign as big and nostalgic, Jenner pulled out all the marketing stops. She starred in a video, a sequel to one she launched a decade ago; she recorded and debuted her first song, “Fourth Strike”; and starred in several photo shoots, one of which just redefined “naked dressing.”

Kylie’s “Royal” Look

To tease the drop over the weekend, the reality TV star shared photos from her shoot. In it, Jenner covered herself in glitter. The iridescent blue sparklers were painted all over her body — from her feet to her neck. It mimicked the shades in her eyeshadow palette, which features sapphire hues. The only item of clothing she did wear was a teeny-tiny G-string.

The focal point of the look, however, wasn’t her body, it was her face — particularly her eyes. Glittery ice blue shadow was smeared across her lids, before abruptly turning into a smoky gray toward the end. The opposite of the “no-makeup look,” she leaned into the pigmented style by pairing the dramatic eye with pink blush and a deep mauve lipstick with visibly lined lips. Even her nails mimicked the sparkly vibe, with a pointy teal-esque chrome design.

A Crown Fit For A King

Her pièce de résistance was a massive crown fit for a king. The headpiece allowed her to fully lean into her King Kylie persona, the edgy, fashion-forward alter ego she introduced in her earlier years. That, too, was blinged out, glistening with crystals. It reflected the gems featured in her earrings.

King Kylie is forever an icon.