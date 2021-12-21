Charlotte York is back in HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That and her style is exactly as the world left it. Preppy and romantic, the character has a love for florals, pink, puff sleeves, and fit-and-flare silhouettes.

She was always the one to wear a collared dress while the others opted for spaghetti straps. If her friends stepped out in black, you could count on Charlotte to embrace a bubble gum pink hue. And likewise, when it was time to explore the nightlife scene, Charlotte often slipped into a full-skirted silhouette as her friends went for slinky silks and stretchy body-con dresses.

Fans initially loved each one of the four best friends for their iconic yet unique style and Charlotte is no exception to the rule. And though the world hasn’t seen new footage of Charlotte since 2005, the 2021 version of the character is exactly the upbeat, ultra-prim, preppy fashion lover she was way back when.

In the present-day And Just Like That, which recently premiered on HBO Max, Charlotte York is still living with Harry on the Upper East Side, has two teenage daughters, and is dressing exactly the same as the lady who lunches that she always was.

From puff sleeve dresses to button-downs and high-waisted skirts, scroll through everything Charlotte York has worn on And Just Like That. And check back here for updates.

Fit-and-Flare HBO When fans are re-introduced to Charlotte, she’s wearing a bright pink puff sleeve blouse and high-waisted flared white skirt that nips in at the waist.

Oscar de la Renta Florals Getty Images In true Charlotte form, for her daughter’s piano recital, she not only rocks a white floral Oscar de la Renta dress, but she also bought two similar styles to match with her daughters. While Lily wears her custom dress as is, Rose decides to style it with Converse sneakers, a beanie hat, and a white and black graphic tuxedo shirt, a testament to her rebellious nature and unconventional approach to fashion.

Pink Tweed HBO Spoiler Alert: When helping Carrie choose a funeral home, she opts for a pink tweed pencil dress to get her through her period of mourning.

Charlotte’s Funeral Look HBO Spoiler Alert: For the funeral of a major character, Charlotte chooses a collared black dress with a sheer overlay and slight puff sleeves.