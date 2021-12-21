Celebrity Style
Every Charlotte Outfit From 'And Just Like That'
From florals to tweed.
Charlotte York is back in HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That and her style is exactly as the world left it. Preppy and romantic, the character has a love for florals, pink, puff sleeves, and fit-and-flare silhouettes.
She was always the one to wear a collared dress while the others opted for spaghetti straps. If her friends stepped out in black, you could count on Charlotte to embrace a bubble gum pink hue. And likewise, when it was time to explore the nightlife scene, Charlotte often slipped into a full-skirted silhouette as her friends went for slinky silks and stretchy body-con dresses.
Fans initially loved each one of the four best friends for their iconic yet unique style and Charlotte is no exception to the rule. And though the world hasn’t seen new footage of Charlotte since 2005, the 2021 version of the character is exactly the upbeat, ultra-prim, preppy fashion lover she was way back when.
In the present-day And Just Like That, which recently premiered on HBO Max, Charlotte York is still living with Harry on the Upper East Side, has two teenage daughters, and is dressing exactly the same as the lady who lunches that she always was.
From puff sleeve dresses to button-downs and high-waisted skirts, scroll through everything Charlotte York has worn on And Just Like That. And check back here for updates.