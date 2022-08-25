Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury has had multiple products within her vast skin care and makeup line become BeautyTok staples, from her uber-flattering Pillow Talk lipstick to the Flawless Filter Foundation. So when she drops a new launch, beauty aficionados listen up. This time, it’s Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer that’s fresh on the shelves — and it’s really, really good.

The concealer is, of course, an addition to the brand’s cult favorite Beautiful Skin collection, which includes the highly rated foundation and the Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer. With the concealer, Tilbury has blessed the world with medium coverage that’s buildable, long-lasting, and infused with skin-nourishing ingredients — superstar actives like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C — so that it works double duty as you wear it.

Tilbury’s creation isn’t just an ordinary concealer, though. It’s meant to also color correct, brighten, and smooth your complexion for... well, beautiful skin as your end result. And it comes in 30 different shades so you can find your perfect match, whether you’re using it to spot treat or all over for a natural-looking glow.

All of these perks sound well and good, but how does it really hold up? Bustle’s beauty team put it to the test to find out — keep reading for our honest reviews of Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

“To avoid my foundation melting off in the summer heat, I tend to skip it altogether and go for a concealer that feels light but still offers coverage. The Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer has quickly become my go-to option. It's super creamy which makes it blend easily into the skin. The creamy consistency allows the concealer to be more moisturizing, too, which makes sure that it doesn't get cakey or simply sit on top of the skin. The color match was also really great, so I didn't have to worry about mixing two different shades. I applied the product using a beauty sponge on top of my moisturizing primer.” — Jordan Murray, beauty intern

1 / 2

“This concealer gets the job done and then some. It covered all my imperfections without making me feel like I was hiding my skin — and it has an amazing slip. Some other concealers can set you off on a mad dash to blend before it dries into an unmovable chalky paste, but not the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer. It goes on silky-smooth and delivers a dewy, barely-there finish that won me over immediately. And the bottle is classic and retro in all the best ways — it reminds me of the tubes my grandmother had on her vanity when I was a girl.” — Paris Giles, beauty writer

1 / 2

“After just one swipe, this concealer had me swoon. I dabbed some onto the areas where I get redness — my nose, chin, and cheeks — and under my eyes to see what it could do, and it was an immediate win. First of all, it’s really easy to blend since it’s so light and creamy. I just used my fingers to even it out, and voila: My face looked brighter and radiant with no traces of the redness or hyperpigmentation that were there before. At the same time, it still looked natural. I love pairing it with a tinted SPF for a gorgeous, easy-to-achieve glow.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor