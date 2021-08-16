46 Cheap Beauty Products On Amazon That Are So Damn Good

Finding affordable skincare and makeup products that work for you can be a real challenge. While it’s true you can spend an arm and a leg on high-end beauty products and get great results, many cheaper brands use similar ingredients for great results. Some even have their products packaged in the same facilities as high-end brands with virtually identical formulas. So you definitely don’t need to spend big bucks to get the effect you’re looking for. The drugstore — or its online counterpart, Amazon — can be a treasure trove of great items at cheaper prices than you’ll see anywhere else.

Many of the products on this list have cult followings or are dupes for products that are three times the price. Many more of them come from time-trusted drugstore brands that are known to deliver on quality. But all of them are extremely effective, and hopefully you’ll become as obsessed with them as we are. There’s something for everyone and every need on this list, whether you’re looking for a lightweight, fragrance-free body lotion or a pigmented, long-lasting contour palette. Scroll on for 46 of the best cheap beauty products on Amazon that will blow your expectations out of the water.

A Rich Liquid Lipstick That Will Last Through Anything Maybelline New York Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Everyone needs a reliable matte lipstick in their collection, and you can’t go wrong with Maybelline New York SuperStay Liquid Lipstick. The formula, which comes in nearly 50 shades, is highly pigmented and super long-lasting (even underneath a mask or through meals). Layer a gloss on top for shine or wear it by itself for rich color that feels moisturizing and doesn’t streak or crack.

This Hydrating Cleanser Will Become Your New Go-To Face Wash CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Amazon $14 See On Amazon CeraVe is one of the most trusted drugstore skincare brands, and this value-size hydrating cleanser is no exception. It uses dermatologist-approved ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides that cleanse your skin without stripping it of necessary moisture. If you have oily skin, you’ll want to skip this for something a little stronger, but if you have dry or normal skin, you’ll love how the fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and paraben-free formula moisturizes your skin as it washes.

A Hair Oil That Tames Even The Most Unmanageable Strands Garnier Fructis Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon $5 See On Amazon No matter the texture or state of your hair, you’ll love this anti-frizz serum. It uses Moroccan argan oil to soothe dry or frizzy hair. And it offers 12 hours of frizz control — even in humid conditions — for less than $5. That’s what I call a win-win.

This Miracle-Working Curl Cream Smooths Your Hair To Reveal Your True Curl Pattern Cantu Shea Butter Hair Cream Amazon $6 See On Amazon For curly-haired folks, this shea butter hair cream can reveal your true curl pattern while smoothing and enhancing it. Moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil add volume, reduce frizz, and activate your curls. One reviewer wrote that it worked even better than other more expensive brands, and said “I can honestly say I do not recognize my hair! It’s like I’m wearing a wig or weave. My curls are so defined and soft and perfect.”

This Vitamin C Serum Is Cheaper Than Competitors But Doesn’t Skimp On Quality Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Incorporating this vitamin C serum into your skincare regimen can do wonders: Vitamin C is responsible for that “glow from within” look that makes you appear fresh and dewy, and it also helps shield your skin from pollution and other environmental factors. Vitamin C can be expensive and tricky to work with because the ingredient is typically pretty unstable on its own, but in this complex serum, it’s affordable and balanced out with ascorbic acid and other marine-based ingredients. And it’s even cruelty-, fragrance-, and paraben-free, so you can truly feel good about the purchase inside and out.

A Versatile Highlighter That’s Universally Luminous & Easy To Use e.l.f. Jelly Highlighter Amazon $6 See On Amazon Forget powders or liquids: This jelly highlighter is the one. Use it over makeup to top off a look, by itself for radiant-looking skin, or mix it into your foundation to make it look more natural and dewy. Use it on the angles of your face — cheekbones, brow bones, nose, and cupid’s bow — and let the shimmery-not-glittery consistency do the rest. And as always, all e.l.f. products are vegan and cruelty-free.

A Medium Coverage Concealer For All Skin Types NYX Professional Makeup Photogenic Concealer Amazon $5 See On Amazon One staple in most makeup lover’s bags is a buildable, medium coverage concealer like the NYX professional makeup photogenic concealer. Not too creamy and not too matte, this Goldilocks concealer comes in 27 shades, plus yellow, purple, and green shades for serious color correcting. It covers redness, acne, hyperpigmentation, dark circles, and more without looking cakey or cracking.

This Body Wash Has One Of The Most Moisturizing Ingredients You Can Find In Skincare OGX Extra Creamy Body Wash Amazon $9 See On Amazon Coconut oil is a powerhouse ingredient in the beauty world, and when it’s packed into this extra creamy body wash, its moisturizing properties really shine. Blended with essence of tiare and vanilla bean extract, it hydrates as it cleanses your skin to leave you moisturized and ready to take on the day. Plus, it smells absolutely amazing: One reviewer described it as “the most dreamy smell EVER!”

A 10-Pack Of Ultra-Hydrating Sheet Masks Etude House Therapy Air Masks (10 Sheets) Amazon $11 See On Amazon As part of a 10-step Korean skincare regimen, sheet masks are an essential. For everyone else with a slightly lower maintenance routine, sheet masks are a fun occasional treatment, and you can’t go wrong with these air masks. They’re packed with ceramides that deeply quench and moisturize dry skin. They’re thinner than typical sheet masks, so they’ll stick to your skin firmly and penetrate your moisture barrier to lock in long-lasting hydration.

This Mineral Sunscreen Offers Superior Sun Protection With No White Cast Etude House Sun Milk Sunscreen Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mineral sun milk is made by a K-beauty brand, and uses zinc and titanium dioxide to physically block harmful UV rays. You might be afraid of the white cast that often accompanies mineral sunscreens, but reviews report that it fades out after application, leaving a nice matte finish. This is perfect for normal to oily skin types that could benefit from the SPF 50 and slightly drying effects.

An Everyday Cleanser That Won’t Strip, Irritate, Or Aggravate Your Skin COSRX Good Morning Gel Cleanser Amazon $9 See On Amazon Those with dry skin may find that foaming cleansers strip their skin too much for daily use. Try this COSRX good morning gel cleanser instead. It’s a tea tree-scented gentle, effective face wash for any time of day that cleanses and refines skin without stripping it. Your skin is naturally slightly acidic, and this cleanser takes that into account to help balance your skin. And best of all, it’s formulated with hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested ingredients.

This Exfoliating Serum Is Perfect For Beginners L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Acid Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon Glycolic acid is a gentle place to start with chemical exfoliation, and L’Oreal’s glycolic acid serum offers a formulation at 10%: Just enough to resurface dead skin cells and to visibly reduce dark spots and fine lines without irritation. The fragrance- and dye-free formula is safe even for sensitive skin, but it’s recommended to pair it with sunscreen since chemical exfoliation makes your skin more sensitive to the sun’s rays.

A Baked Powder Blush That Gives You The Perfect Pop Of Color Milani Baked Blush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Milani baked blush is one of the best drugstore powder blushes on the market, hands down. With rich pigments in 16 shades, available in both mattes and shimmers, there’s something to complement every skin tone and every look. The buildable powder in a cruelty-free formula looks radiant and warm on the skin, so you can customize your coverage exactly how you want it.

A Pain-Free Hair Remover That Works Instantly Without Irritation Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you choose to remove facial hair, there’s a better method than busting out the razors or the tweezers. Consider this painless hair remover a sort of cross between the two: The 18 karat gold-plated device uses circular motions to gently cut off hair, leaving your skin smooth and ready for skincare or makeup application. There’ll be no razor burn, redness, or irritation to be had. Use it anywhere with unwanted hair, from your chin to your cheeks to your arms.

A Liquid Eyeliner That Really Delivers On Pigment & Sharp Lines L'Oreal Paris Lineur Liquid Eyeliner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Another makeup bag staple is a solid black liquid liner. This L’Oreal liquid eyeliner has a felt-tip applicator that can be used to make just about any look, from an ultra-thin cat eye to an intense wing. It’s easy to use, even for eyeliner beginners, but it’s pigmented enough to provide the intense results that pros want.

This Clear Lip Gloss Is So Cheap You’ll Want To Stock Up Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss Amazon $4 See On Amazon This universally wearable lip gloss by Rimmel is one of the most affordable glosses I’ve seen, even by drugstore standards. This is definitely the Goldilocks of lip gloss: Not too light, but not too heavy, and not too sticky, but not too dry. The clear shade looks great on its own or layered over another lip color, so this is a gloss you’ll want to have on hand wherever you go.

A Brightening, Exfoliating Cleanser Made With Magical Ingredients Acure Root Cleanser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with ingredients like true unicorn root (yes, that’s a real thing), amethyst and rose quartz, the Acure root cleanser is a cream-to-foam formula that’s as fun to use as it is effective. Glycolic acid and lactic acid team up to lightly exfoliate skin, revealing a refreshed and radiant glow. And like all Acure products, this cleanser is made with organic ingredients and is both vegan and cruelty-free.

This Uniquely-Shaped Hairbrush Gently Detangles Hair Of All Textures Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon You might remember being seated on the floor in front of your parent or caregiver as a kid, wincing (or crying if you were a drama queen like me) as they brushed out the tangles in your hair. The times have changed, and this detangling brush is here to help. It has cone-shaped plastic bristles that separate hairs sideways, gently pulling them apart instead of ripping through tangles and knots. Suitable for wet or dry hair, this brush is intended for adults or children and hair of all textures.

A Universal Lotion For Face & Body La Roche-Posay Lipikar Lotion Amazon $18 See On Amazon La Roche Posay is a rockstar drugstore brand most popular in Europe but is starting to gain traction across the seas. This lightweight face and body lotion from the brand contains moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and glycerin, plus niacinamide to soothe skin. In spite of its light texture, this lotion is deeply hydrating, and soaks in quickly without leaving a sticky residue. And it’s even fragrance-free, making it friendly for kiddos and those with sensitive skin.

This Cleansing Water Makes Makeup Removal Easy Breezy Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon $3 See On Amazon You’re probably already aware of the benefits of double cleansing — that is, using two separate cleansing systems, one to remove makeup, and another to cleanse your face — and micellar water is a gamechanger for making it easy. It’s great for makeup removal and also as a light morning cleanser. Simply douse a cotton round with it, and gently wipe it across your face to remove dirt, excess oil, and makeup with ease. It won’t dry your skin out and is generally less abrasive than makeup wipes. Pro tip: If you just so happen to smudge your winged eyeliner, soak a q-tip in micellar water and use it to clean up small mistakes.

This Shimmery Liquid Eyeshadow Packs A Big Punch L'Oreal Paris Liquid Eyeshadow Amazon $9 See On Amazon This shimmery liquid eyeshadow from L’Oreal packs high-impact pigment and shine into a tiny tube. Use the precision doe foot applicator to dot the shadow into your inner corner, over your crease, or anywhere you want a little extra sparkle. Use your finger to diffuse the product or leave it unblended to make it more noticeable. The shade pictured is a purple-pink amethyst quartz shade, but it’s also available in 18 crease-resistant shades that last up to 16 hours.

A Vegan, Cruelty-Free Primer Serum For All Skin Types Flower Beauty Face Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Prep and prime your face for makeup with the this primer elixir by Flower Beauty. The hydrating, antioxidant-rich, and pearlescent formula can be used on its own or mixed with foundation. With vegan ingredients like soothing lavender, jojoba, and camellia seed oil, your skin will instantly appear brighter, dewier, and nourished.

This Contour Palette Designed With Deep Skin Tones In Mind COVERGIRL Cream Contour Palette Amazon $9 See On Amazon Meet the cream contour palette with rich, warm-toned shades made for contouring and highlighting on darker skin tones. With eight colors for all-in-one coverage, it’s a fan favorite among Amazon reviewers. One wrote “This is the best bronzer ever, can stand among any other bronzers high ends [sic] or not and win.” Another said “It is so difficult to find an actual bronzer for dark skin that brings color back to your face without making you too red. And it has the perfect amount of shimmer to set it apart.”

This Mascara That’s A Dupe For A Cult-Favorite High-End Brand L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon A mascara that does it all is within reach: this mascara adds volume and lengthens without clumping, smudging, or flaking. It’s an editor-approved alternative the Better Than Sex mascara by Too Faced and will leave your lashes looking full and long for hours. One reviewer called it “one of the best mascaras I have ever tried,” saying “I have purposefully left it on overnight and....[it] still looked amazing even after a full 24 hours of wear.”

A Shampoo Brush To Help You Take Care Of Your Scalp HEETA Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon As someone who suffers from chronic dandruff, I live and die by my shampoo brush to stimulate my scalp and prevent buildup. Good for people of all hair lengths and textures, use this brush in the shower while your normal shampoo is sitting in your hair and scrub your scalp gently in circles. It will promote blood circulation to your scalp and ease the buildup of dandruff and hair products. It’s like getting a head massage every time you wash your hair, and it feels as good in your hand as it does on your scalp.

This Smoothing, Moisturizing Hair Milk Will Restore Tired Curls & Soothe Frizz Mielle Organics Avocado Hair Milk Amazon $13 See On Amazon To hydrate and restore textured hair, you absolutely need this avocado hair milk made by Mielle Organics. It will moisturize and bring your curls back to life, encouraging length retention and smoothing out frizz. It’s even made with botanicals and other nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil that you can feel good about putting on your hair.

A Colorful Nail Polish That Really Does Do It All Revlon Ultra HD Nail Polish Amazon $6 See On Amazon The Revlon ultra HD nail polish has everything you could ask for in a nail polish: highly-pigmented, full coverage shades, quick-drying properties, vegan ingredients, and tons of colors to choose from. And it’s just $6. One coat of polish has the pigment load of two, and the streak-free brush makes neat manicures easy.

An Innovative Face Roller That Soaks Up Excess Oil Revlon Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon It looks like a highlighter or contour stick, but this face roller isn’t used to apply makeup: It absorbs excess oil from the face, leaving your skin shine-free. A sustainable alternative to blotting papers, this roller is made of volcanic stone that soaks up oil, but not your makeup. It also makes for a nice facial massage, and the roller ball is reusable over and over with proper care.

A Velvety-Soft Everyday Bronzer With A Subtle Shimmer Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s a reason why Physician’s Formula butter bronzer has become a cult drugstore favorite for tons of people, including me. The soft, glowy bronzer glides onto the skin with ease, leaving a gentle bronze tone that makes you look sun-kissed but never overdone. It’s even plush enough to use with just your fingers and made with hypoallergenic ingredients and sensitive skin in mind.

This Uniquely-Shaped Brush Will Make Your Foundation Look Super Smooth Yoseng Oval Foundation Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Blending out foundation and other complexion products couldn’t be easier than with this oval brush, made of dense, cruelty-free synthetic fibers that blend and evenly coat skin. Suitable for liquid, powder, or cream products, your skin will look smooth, blended, and even. Brushes of this style often retail for much higher prices, so it’s no wonder this is a favorite with over 2,000 five-star ratings.

This Foundation Is One Of The Best-Selling Foundations In America — And For Good Reason Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation Amazon $4 See On Amazon Maybelline Fit Me foundation is one of the top-selling foundations in the country, so it isn’t surprising it has over 51,000 five-star ratings. Could it be the natural-looking, medium coverage, the non-comedogenic and oil-free formula or the comprehensive shade range with 40 choices? This foundation offers a matte finish that works best for normal to oily skin types. It blurs pores and will never leave you looking shiny. Use by itself or pair with their complementary concealer to complete the look.

This Versatile Illuminating Spray Instantly Refreshes Makeup & Makes Your Skin Glow Catrice Dewy Glow Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon This multi-use illuminating glow spray will be your new best friend. Use it as a primer, setting spray, or to refresh your look mid-day. A couple spritzes of the vegan, cruelty-free spray on top of your makeup will have you looking rejuvenated and glowy or you can layer it beneath your face makeup to keep it in place all day. Consider stocking up on a three-pack so you can keep one with you everywhere you go.

This Korean Cleanser Uses An Ancient Ingredient For Brighter, Softer Skin THE FACE SHOP Rice Water Cleansing Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add this cleansing oil to your skincare routine as your first cleanser: It dissolves makeup and dead skin cells instantly using rice water, a skin treatment for royal Korean women dating back to the 14th century. The cleanser also contains rejuvenating ingredients like moringa oil and soapwort to brighten and purify the skin. This formula is best for oily and combination skin types and will leave your complexion looking soft, supple, and nourished.

A Soft-Not-Sticky Lip Gloss That Makeup Connoisseurs Love NYX Professional Makeup Butter Lip Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon Another fan favorite product is the NYX butter lip gloss, an affordable, smooth, and creamy gloss that comes in 30 different shades. From nude neutrals and pinks to bright reds and blues, you’ll definitely find at least one color to complement your complexion. Each gloss gives you sheer to medium coverage, and is soft, moisturizing, and not too sticky. And just like everything else from NYX, this lip gloss is cruelty-free.

This Dual-Ended Eyeshadow Brush Has A Long-Lasting Formula You Can Apply In Seconds Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $14 See On Amazon This waterproof eyeshadow stick will make putting together a look an absolute breeze. Choose from 17 shimmery, creme-to-powder sticks, glide over your lid, and blend it out with the built-in smudger tool. The formula promises not to crease and contains nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin C, and antioxidants. You’ll never want to mess around with tricky powder shadows again.

This Retinol Eye Cream Works Wonders For Dark Circles RoC Retinol Eye Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon This retinol cream, made carefully to treat the delicate skin of your eye area, can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, and uneven skin tone. Gently pat a small amount of product beneath your eyes — start with a few nights a week, then build up from there — to rejuvenate your under-eye area and smooth skin.

A Versatile Cream Product For Lips & Cheeks UNDONE BEAUTY Lip + Cheek Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use this lip and cheek cream by UNDONE BEAUTY to add a pop of pigment to your cheeks, moisturize your lips, and add a dewy, glowy finish to your makeup. Soft enough to blend out with your fingers, this cream is available in three buildable shades that can be kept sheer or layered for extra pigment.

A Natural Deodorant That Actually Makes You Smell Really Good Native Deodorant Amazon $12 See On Amazon Making the switch to natural deodorants is way easier now than it was even five years ago: Native Deodorant is one of those aluminum-free brands that has quickly soared to become one of the most popular natural deodorants available. Stick to a classic scent like eucalyptus and mint or try something a little more adventurous like citrus and herbal musk or pear blossom.

This Unusual Flavor Of Toothpaste Has Surprising Benefits For Oral Health Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste Amazon $13 See On Amazon Himalayan pink salt may seem like a weird flavor for toothpaste, but hear me out: The active ingredients work wonders for preventing cavities, bad breath, and keeping your teeth in tip-top shape. Himalayan pink salt naturally kills bacteria, so you’ll always have fresh breath. Made from natural ingredients, the fluoride-free toothpaste will become your new go-to.

A Colorful Lip Stain That’s Super Easy To Apply REVLON Balm Stain Amazon $5 See On Amazon For long-lasting, no fuss lip color, you absolutely can’t go wrong with the Revlon balm stain. Lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day, the crayon applicator makes it easy to apply without mess or smudges. Shea, mango, and coconut butter unite to moisturize your lips and keep them soft and supple throughout the day.

This Long-Lasting Lip Tint Looks Smooth & Soft All Day Long Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s not matte and it’s not glossy: It’s velvet. The Peripera ink velvet lip tint combines the long-lasting power and pigment of a matte lipstick with the softness and smoothness of a lip stain or gloss. One reviewer testified to the pigmented power of this lip tint, saying ‘It may be small but I only need two or three daps on my lips to give it a nice cover.” Another reported that it stayed in place without a lip liner and showed no signs of cracking or bleeding.

This Ultra-Pigmented Black Eyeliner Lasts A Full Day Without Touch-ups Maybelline New York Waterproof Eyeliner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Every beauty lover needs a potted gel eyeliner in their collection. This one from Maybelline is waterproof and lasts up to 24 hours without touch-ups. For bold, jet-black liner that you can shape however you want, this is one of the best (and most affordable) choices on the market. It won’t separate or crack the way some liquid liners can, and it’s easier to control how much product you’re using at once.

These Luxurious Under-Eye Patches Are Made From 24 Karat Gold MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches (30 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll be feeling like royalty with these 24 karat gold collagen under eye masks, which treat dark circles, puffy eyes, and dryness. Maybe you’ve been traveling or didn’t sleep well: Applying these patches for just 15 minutes is an easy way to look rejuvenated and awake again. The intensely moisturizing formula hydrates skin and can also be used on your forehead or around your mouth to give your skin some much-needed TLC.

This Shampoo & Conditioner Pair Is Perfect For Dyed Or Damaged Hair L'Oreal Paris Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Color-treated hair will soak up this shampoo and conditioner duo infused with rosemary to moisturize, replenish, and add shine to your strands. The hydrating formula helps lock in color, keeping it from fading for up to four weeks. If your hair is dyed, damaged, or prone to breakage, you’ll definitely want to stock up for such an affordable price.

These Reusable Cotton Rounds That Are Sustainable & Affordable wegreeco Reusable Cotton Rounds (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Cotton rounds are an essential part of many people’s skincare routines, and making the swap for reusable rounds is a sustainable and budget-friendly choice. This set of 16 rounds comes in three colors, and includes a laundry bag for storage and washing. They’re soft, effective at removing makeup, and reusable up to 1,000 times each, so you’ll use them for years to come.