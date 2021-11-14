44 Cheap Beauty Products That Have A Cult Following Because They Work So Freaking Well

There are a lot of beauty products out there, and it can seem like the array on Amazon is endless. From fan favorites to out-of-the-box discoveries, there is something for everyone. Keep scrolling to find a long list of beauty products people swear by, and that are worth stacking in your shopping cart because they’re so inexpensive.

Below you’ll find a list of superproducts you can buy right now, that all cost under $20 on Amazon. You’ll discover the most beloved beauty favorites — like the makeup sponge set in fruit-punch colors, a fingernail file that looks like a work of art, or curl creams that make your hair look stronger and shinier. This is where you’ll find the right tools for the job. From foundation brushes to blowout balms that give you touchable hair and more, these must-have items will transform your beauty routine and keep your hair and skin looking healthy and glowing. Grab the affordable products your fellow beauty mavens can’t stop buying — but act fast, some of them often sell out.

If you’re looking for a great way to try new things on a budget, then browse this list of the most popular and effective beauty products that are so damn cheap. These 44 items have thousands of glowing reviews from real people just like you, who have seen luxurious results for rock-bottom prices.

From glam beauty tools to packed makeup palettes and microfiber towels that don't damage your hair, these Amazon favorites are worth the buy — and most cost less than a 10-spot.

1 The Shampoo Brush With Over 60,000 Five-Star Reviews MAXSOFT Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Hands down, the best part about heading to the salon is when the shampooer massages your head. It’s good, right? Experience the bliss of scalp massage without getting tangled up in knots with the Maxsoft shampoo brush. The tool has silicone bristles to stimulate blood flow and is available in your choice of three pretty pops of colors.

2 A Jade Roller And Gua Sha Kit For Only $15 DIFFMELY Store Jade Roller and GuaSha Kit (2- Piece) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pretty set offers you an effective jade roller and gua sha massage for only a fraction of the traditional price. The easy-to-grip tools feel cool against your body and can help distribute your favorite products onto your skin. Amazon shoppers appreciated how using the kit seemed to help improve their circulation while also helping them deeply relax.

3 This Quick & Refreshing Way To Hydrate Your Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sometimes you want a quick, easy way to refresh your skin. Enter this aloe-infused Mario Badescu facial spray: spritz on before you apply moisturizer or after makeup to add a weightless boost of hydration. It can even be spritzed onto a sponge or brush to give makeup a dewy finish. Your choice. Easy peasy. The only debate you’ll have is whether you should buy the double pack, or stick with the single.

4 A Super Moisturizing Lip Balm That Comes In The Cutest Packaging Lip Smacker Lippy Pal Lip Balm Amazon $3 See On Amazon Your lips need moisturizing, so why not make it fun? The Lip Smacker Lippy Pal balm comes in packaging designed to make you smile every time you use it — and your lips will be so supple that smile will feel great. Not a panda fan? No problem. Choose between adorable bunnies (carrot cake flavor), cheeky little foxes (apple), sweet little kitty cats (watermelon), or, interestingly, a two-pack of a unicorn and Iron Man (magic and billionaire punch, respectively).

5 The Defining Cream Made With Curly Heads In Mind Cake Beauty Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon Make your curls pop with just a dollop of Cake Beauty’s Curl Friend cream. It’s made with curly folks’ hair in mind: there’s shea butter to keep frizz at bay, and natural butters to keep strands moist. The brand prides itself on being cruelty-free and creating effective formulations without the use of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or talc.

6 The Microfiber Towel That Dries Quickly & Is Gentle On Hair Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $12 See On Amazon Using a microfiber hair towel is one of those things you don’t realize you’ve been craving until AFTER you’ve used it for the first time. The ridiculously soft fabric of Luxe Beauty Essentials hair towel is gentle on your tresses yet somehow dries faster than standard terry towels. The towel is available in two sizes and four colors, so you can be sure you’ll find one that suits both you and your ‘do.

7 This Packed Sheet Mask Set That’s A Steal At $11 Glam Up Sheet Mask (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Coming in at less than $1 per pack, the Glam Up sheet mask set comes with a dozen effective masks that will luxuriously level up your skincare routine. The masks are packed with powerhouse ingredients like aloe, tea tree oil, green tea, peppermint, lemon, and more. They are cruelty-free and are suitable for all skin types.

8 A Revitalizing Eye Mask Set Reviewers Love Aliver Collagen Gold Eye Mask (25- Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Go for the gold with the Aliver eye mask. They help reduce dark circles and under-eye puffiness, and won’t slip or drip while you’re using them, giving you a spa-like treatment while you relax (or move around) at home. Reviewers love the 25-pack of masks, with many raving about how refreshing they feel if you keep them in the fridge to cool before using.

9 The Makeup Sponge Set That Comes In Fruit Punch Colors BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5- Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 50,000 Amazon reviewers give the Beakey makeup sponge set a perfect rating for how it helps them build a flawless finish (at a fraction of the price of others on the market). The pillow-soft set of five distributes products without tugging or pulling and can be used wet or dry. After each use, clean the latex-free sponges with soap and water and let air dry.

10 A Marshmallow-Soft, Reusable Cleansing Cloth That Has Reviewers Obsessed Eurow Reusable Makeup Cleansing Cloth (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These Eurow makeup removal cloths are made of microfiber material that are soft and gentle on your skin. They magically remove makeup with just water — even waterproof stuff — without tugging or pulling on skin. They’re suitable for all skin types. Washable and reusable time and time again, you can save money and save the environment by ditching wet wipes for good.

11 The $10 Fingernail File That Looks Like A Work Of Art Bona Fide Beauty Manicure Fingernail File Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nail files don’t need to resemble a shiv to be effective. The Bona Fide Beauty fingernail file comes in eight vibrant colors that are designed to make shaping your nails a pleasant experience. Made with Czech glass, which precisely shapes by gliding in any direction without scraping, one happy reviewer comments that the file is “like a little gift from heaven.”

12 The 2.5% Retinol Moisturizer That’s Only $15 Bella Beauty Retinol Moisturizing Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a superhero-level of retinol, this Bella Beauty cream comes packed with extras like hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and green tea. What’s more, the manufacturer boasts that the all-natural, cruelty-free product is vegan and contains only organic ingredients. Reviewers love the formula, with one gushing, “I have tried many retinol moisturizers and this is the best.”

13 The Overnight Lip Mask That Makes Your Lips Feel So Soft YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon Wake up with perfectly moisturized lips when you use this lip sleeping mask from YuGlo. The peach-flavored balm is rich in coconut oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and beeswax. The hydrating formula provides a sheer wash of pink color without any artificial fragrances — and reviewers rave about how “a little goes a long way.”

14 This Hydrating, Scar-Reducing Skin Oil That’s Less Than 10 Bucks Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Let’s start with the over 81,000 five-star Amazon reviews here. Happy shoppers claim this nutrient-rich Bio-Oil is “a must-buy,” with enthusiasts claiming the oil has “cleared up dark spots” and helps to “significantly reduce my stretch marks.” The oil itself is chock full of rosemary, lavender, chamomile, and calendula, with vitamins A and E to enrich your skin.

15 A Cult-Favorite Dry Shampoo With Only Five Ingredients Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder Amazon $10 See On Amazon While other dry shampoos are chock full of harsh ingredients, this one uses just a few natural ingredients to make hair bouncy and fresh. Maybe that’s why it’s made by a company called Hair Dance? The alcohol-free formula rids hair of grease and is made with only rice starch, colloidal oatmeal, silica, lavender oil, and olive leaf. Five ingredients — almost five thousand perfect five-star reviews... a happy coincidence that results in happy hair.

16 This Extensive Makeup Brush Set That Only Looks Expensive CINIDY Makeup Brush Set (20- Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why the 20-piece Cinidy makeup brush set has received over 11,000 perfect five-star reviews. The muted-blue handles look lush and expensive, while the finishes (your choice of black, gold, or coffee) add just the right amount of bling to your vanity. The synthetic hair bristles are high density, high quality, and even better, the manufacturer boasts that they do not shed.

17 A Small But Jam-Packed Makeup Kit You Can Throw In Your Bag And Go Ecvtop Professional Makeup Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get yourself a makeup palette that does as much as this one by Ecvtop. It contains an impressive 20 eye shadows, five lip glosses, two blushes, one face powder, and one concealer, all in a too-cute leopard case. Not bad for only $10. The palette is small enough to slip into a tote or be packed into a toiletry bag for use on vacation. Amazon shoppers are big fans of the product, with one happy shopper saying they “love how pigmented the colors are.”

18 A Highlighting Powder That Gives You The Perfect Glow For Under $5 Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder Amazon $4 See On Amazon Add just the right kind of sparkle with this megaglo Highlighting Powder from Wet n Wild. The buildable formula is chock full of vitamin E, murumuru seed butter, shea butter, and argan oil — designed to love your skin and leave it vellum-soft. Amazon shoppers love how the powder “goes on so smooth” and is just as effective as more expensive brands. Available colors: 5

19 This Nine-Pack Of Headbands That Costs Less Than A Latte New Live Bow Headbands (9-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You have to wash your face, so why not have a little fun while you’re at it? This set of nine headbands will keep your hair out of your face while you luxuriate in a little me-time during your skincare routine. The teddy bear-soft velvet is made of microfiber fleece, so you won't have to worry about it pulling at your hair or feeling rough on your skin.

20 This Eyeshadow Palette Packed With Dozens Of Wearable Colors EYESEEK Matte Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter what kind of look you’re going for — shimmer, glossy, glitter, matte, or metallic — this Eyeseek palette has you covered. With 45 ultra-pigmented eyeshadows, you can mix and match your colors to get hundreds of unique looks. The cruelty-free formula is safe for sensitive skin, yet the pigments are both water- and sweat-proof.

21 A Precision Eyeliner Pen That’s Under $10 Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get exactly the look you’re going for with zero compromise — that’s the promise of the Maybelline no-skip eyeliner. The brand even promises the liquid eyeliner will last up to 24 hours. Reviews for the flex-tip brush eyeliner veer into the raving-fan category, with shoppers using ideal descriptors like “smudge proof,” “new favorite,” “long lasting,” and “super easy.”

22 This Luxe Foundation Brush That’s Kitten-Soft & Just $6 Yoseng Oval Foundation Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Why dab your foundation onto your skin when you can practically hug it in with the Yoseng oval foundation brush? The $6 tool is available in two sizes (and even an economical two-pack). The synthetic hair bristles allow you to apply liquid, powder, or cream with ease, with a super-soft touch. Amazon shoppers rave about the product, with one writing that they just “love this brush.”

23 The Lightweight, Long-Wearing Cream Blush You’ve Been Waiting For Sace Lady Liquid Cheek Blusher Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get the luminous, natural flush you’ve been craving in an easy cream formula with this Sace Lady Liquid Cheek Blusher. The buildable colors go on silky and lightweight while disappearing into your skin for a natural look. Reviewers love how easy to apply the blush is, as well as the doe-foot applicator which helps apply blush exactly where they want. Available colors: 6

24 This Party-In-A-Tube Glitter Primer NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Glitter Primer Amazon $6 See On Amazon You’ll bring the party with you (and not scattering off of you) when you use this Nyx glitter primer. It’s specially formulated to help face and body glitter adhere to your skin, because no one wants to be the beautiful mermaid that leaves bits of scales and seaweed behind. The cruelty-free formulation is light and creamy, with happy shoppers saying that it’s as easy to remove as it is to apply.

25 The Ultra-Cheap, Cult-Favorite Mascara That Makes Lashes Pop Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $3 See On Amazon Get the lashes you’ve always dreamed of with this False Lash Effect mascara from Essence. The elongating formula coats every lash, giving you a clump-free look that lasts all day long. The mascara has a staggering 145,000+ five-star reviews, with devotees using words like “obsessed,” “amazing,” and “dramatic difference.” The mascara is available in a variety of packs and formulas.

26 A Mighty Concealer You Won’t Believe Costs Only $3 L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer Amazon $3 See On Amazon Get pro-level coverage for less than $5 when you try the L.A. Girl Pro concealer. Its natural finish and buildable formula gets high marks from Amazon shoppers for minimizing fine lines and covering dark circles (as well as smoothing out skin tones). Choose between 18 shades designed to cover or correct any areas you’d prefer to keep under wraps. Available colors: 18

27 The Uber-Popular Moisturizing Balm With Just A Hint Of Color Revlon Kiss Lip Balm Crayon Amazon $5 See On Amazon You’ll spend only $5 to get your hands on the lip balm one Amazon fans simply calls “lovely.” The Revlon Kiss lip balm contains SPF 20 to protect your lips from UV rays, and is available in single packs or a trio. The fruit oil-infused balm is meant to soften, smooth, and moisturize — all in one quick swipe. Available colors or varieties: 8

28 This Keratin Strengthener That Pampers Your Nails Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener Amazon $4 See On Amazon Treat your nails nice with this quick-drying Nail-Aid Keratin treatment. The glossy formula vows to grow, treat, and strengthen nails using a keratin amino acids formula. This clear treatment can be used alone or as a base or topcoat with nail color. The plant-based formula is cruelty-free, non-toxic, and made without parabens, mineral oil, or silicone.

29 This Under-$10 Miracle Blowout Balm Cake Beauty The Grace Full Blowout Balm Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get a frizz-free blowout with the Cake Beauty Grace Full balm. The whipped and airy formula protects your strands from heat damage while infusing locks with glossy moisture, keeping them frizz-free, salon smooth and so, so soft. Even better? The sulfate-free, cruelty-free, vegan cream costs less than $10.

30 A Lip-Relief Balm With Almost 20,000 Five-Star Reviews (And A $2 Price Tag) Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment Amazon $2 See On Amazon Packed with vitamins, shea butter, and chamomile essence, this fan-favorite Aquaphor lip balm works to quench dry, chapped lips. The fragrance-free formula adds just a bit of shine as it does its job, which is a nice little bonus for those days your lips are too chapped to wear any color. The price point can’t be beat — for only $2, you can keep one of these in your car, your tote bag, and on your nightstand.

31 The Hydrating Lip Scrub That Smells Like A Beach Vacation Handmade Heroes Natural Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Using the Handmade Heroes lip scrub checks a lot of boxes. Sure, the fragrance-free formula is chock full of recognizable ingredients like sugar, coconut, sweet almond-, avocado-, and jojoba oils. But, it’s also formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. One happy shopper called the long-lasting scrub “a little luxury” that “smells delicious.”

32 This Under-$6 Blush That Looks Custom Made Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush $2 See On Amazon Maybelline knows makeup, and the Fit Me blush is yet another instance when the iconic brand knocks it out of the park. The blush goes on silky smooth and creamily blends like a dream. Over 11,000 five-star Amazon reviews are loaded with phrases like “absolutely love,” “love, love this blush,” and “a high-quality blush.” Available colors: 10

33 The Nail Polish That Looks Like It’s Only Sold In Salons Revlon Nail Enamel Amazon $4 See On Amazon Get a look that shouts “straight out of the nail salon” when you swipe on this Revlon Nail Enamel. The fade-resistant polish comes in sumptuous shades like Amethyst Smoke, Molten Magic (a shiny silver hue), and sparkly Diamond Texture. The chip-resistant formula gets top marks for being long-lasting, easy to apply, and quick to dry. Available colors: 9

34 A Rhinestone Nail Pack That Lets You Level Up Your Looks Teenitoree Nails Rhinestones (5- Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone could use a little bling that won’t break the bank. That’s where the Teenitoree Nails rhinestone set comes in. The set comes with five little boxes of decorations (which are available in two different varieties), and will help you create the nail designs you crave. One very happy Amazon shopper titled their review “YAAAAASSSS” before raving about how they’re “very easy to work with” and how convenient the reusable case is.

35 A Top-Rated Duo Of Cleansers For Only $5 Clean & Clear Day and Night Face Cleanser (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Clean & Clear products are known for being efficient and low-priced, and this two-pack of cleansers is no exception. The bundle includes a refreshing Vitamin C and ginger-infused cleanser to use in the morning, and a relaxing facial wash with deep-sea minerals and sea kelp to use in the evening. The set has more than 19,000 five-star reviews, with people using words like “just lovely,” “fantastic,” and “pampering.”

36 An Iconic Eye Makeup Remover That’s So Gentle On Your Skin Neutrogena Gentle OilFree Eye Makeup Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon There’s a reason everyone loves this Neutrogena eye makeup remover: it works like magic to remove every trace of makeup, even waterproof. The solution won’t leave any oil behind either — the cucumber and aloe-infused formula is blessedly oil-free. Contact lens-wearers and those with sensitive eyes can rest easy; Neutrogena worked with both a dermatologist and ophthalmologist to get the formula just right.

37 This Murumuru Butter Bronzer That Melts Into Skin Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a subtle shimmer to your skin with this Physicians Formula bronzer. The ingredient list includes nourishing murumuru, cupuaçu, and tucuma butter, which is packed with essential fatty acids and vitamins that aim to soften your skin. The hypoallergenic and cruelty-free formula comes in four shades that melt into your skin like... well... butter. Available colors: 4

38 The Hair Butter Treatment That Almost Anyone Can Use Maui Moisture Smooth & Repair Hair Butter Treatment Amazon $9 See On Amazon Wave goodbye to frizz with this Maui Moisture Hair Butter. The silicone-free conditioner aims to smooth and repair your hair with its gentle-but-effective vanilla bean butter formula. The mix is made without silicones, parabens, or mineral oil, and can be used as a deep conditioner, or leave-in refresher.

39 A Sustainable Brushes And Combs Set For Only $15 Babudeer Bamboo Hair Brush Comb Set (4- Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon For what most people spend on just one bamboo comb, you can score a full set from Babudeer that includes a parting comb, a wide-tooth comb, a large bamboo brush, as well as a mini brush option. The bamboo naturally provides an anti-static property to the material, which helps reduce frizz, split ends, and breakage.

40 The Quick-Dry Nail Polish For An Instant Upgrade Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish Amazon $4 See On Amazon When you don’t have time do your nails, but NEED to do a quick rescue, reach for this Sally Hansen Insta-Dri nail polish. The glossy formula dries in 60 seconds flat, and promises to get your nails sorted with ‘one coat and one stroke.’ The polish is a three-in-one, which provides you with color, base, and topcoat in one easy application. Available colors: 11

41 The Cream That Makes Your Feet Soft And Smooth O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can’t forget to pamper your hardworking feet! O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet is a mega-concentrated cream that moisturizes and protects your tootsies. The brand claims that the formula sinks deeper into the skin to help repair dry, cracked feet. Over 38,000 Amazon shoppers gave the cream a perfect five-star review for the hydration boost it provided their skin.

42 The Cheap Touch-Up Tool That Reviewers Say Is A “Game Changer” Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Tool (3- Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Touch up your brows or smooth your skin with the Schick Hydro Silk touch-up tool, available in three- or nine- count packaging. The blade keeps your skin practically dolphin-esque while being discreet enough for you to keep in your bag for quick touch-ups. Scroll through the whopping 100,000+ perfect five-star reviews and you’ll find phrases like “game changer” and “highly recommend.”

43 The Ultimate Moisturizing Hand Cream You’ll Buy Again And Again Gold Bond Ultimate Intensive Healing Hand Cream Amazon $4 See On Amazon While not exactly the sexiest product, this Gold Bond hand cream gets rave reviews because it works. The nourishing formula stands up to hand washing and is dermatologist tested and dye-free. The company partners with TerraCycle, so you can send your empties back to the manufacturer (for free!) for recycling. A win-win.