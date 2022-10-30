Cheap & Comfy Bras & Underwear That Won't Show Lines Under Your Clothing

Visible panty lines are often unavoidable, but there are endless assortments of style solutions that can help prevent them from occurring in the first place. If that’s your current fashion goal, then the no-show underwear and seamless bras on this list are good places to start shopping.

You may be looking for the perfect seamless thong to go underneath your new dress, a pair of tonal panties to wear with light-colored trousers, or may just be in need of a major top-drawer refresh — whatever the case may be, these highly-reviewed picks don’t disappoint.

From soft, breathable fabric to seamless shapewear that is comfortable for your thighs, the best undergarments don’t sacrifice comfort for style. Ahead, check out the 35 most comfortable bras and undies that won’t show lines under your clothing.

Designed with keeping panty lines out of sight, these no-show, seamless undies are cut from a high-waisted silhouette and soft stretch fabric. They also have full-back coverage. You can snag them in a pack of five of all tonal hues or in bright colors like pink and purple. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

Available colors: 14

Crafted from a super cozy fabric, this pullover bra is made with four-way stretch so the fabric moves with you all day long. The bra has a seamless design with full coverage cups for a smooth look and features wide straps and a bottom band for added comfort. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

Available colors: 8

Dubbed a No.1 Best-Seller on Amazon, this pack of low-waist seamless thongs comes highly recommended by thousands of reviewers. For starters, the price point is a no-brainer and they are made from a silky, smooth fabric. One five-star review read, "I love that the cotton lining at the bottom is actually sealed into the underwear so there's no line or rolling." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

Available colors: 8

If you're looking for your new go-to favorite bra, this wireless stretchy bra is it. Many shoppers love the smooth side panels for seamless coverage. One person wrote, "I actually didn't realize I would want extra armpit coverage but once I had these on, it made a lot of sense and looked very smooth." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

Available colors: 17

These seamless hipster briefs will make you forget you're wearing anything at all. They are low-waisted and don't slip at the waistband or roll down. Over 8,000 shoppers have deemed these worthy of a five-star review. "These are nice because they are tagless, the material is great and, most importantly the fit. They fit perfectly," one customer wrote. Available sizes: XS - X-Large

Available colors: 8

Available colors: 8

This moisture-wicking underwear is made with four-way stretch and has moderate coverage in the front and back (along with high-cut legs). The seamless pairs are available in a bikini or boyshort shape and have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer even described them as the "best underwear ever." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 6

Available colors: 6

Easily convert the straps on this lightly lined bra from traditional to criss-cross for extra versatility. Designed with demi cups and a comfortable underwire, the ultra-soft stretch fabric stretches to naturally shape your chest. One reviewer said this style is, "very comfortable and the quality is good," adding, "you don't see the bra lines under a shirt." Available sizes: 32B — 38D

Available colors: 3

Available colors: 3

Perfect for layering under t-shirts or substantial enough to wear on its own, this scoop-neck camisole with a built-in bra will become a closet staple. It has light support and is made from breathable, stretchy fabric for all-day comfort. Grab it solo or snag a set of two. Available sizes: Small— 5X

Available colors: 21

Available colors: 21

If you're in the market for a shapewear refresh, these seamless slip shorts are worth adding to your cart. They are designed for a smooth line-free look and are perfect for layering underneath dresses, jeans, skirts, and more. "When I sit, my thighs sweat and I will stick to seats. I wore these under my dress this evening and it was fantastic. No rubbing, no sweating, no sticking," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 4

Available colors: 4

Crafted from 80% bamboo viscose, this eco-friendly bra is designed for all-day comfort. The moisture-wicking fabrication is durable and lightweight and works to enhance your natural shape. Skip the padding, underwire, and clasp thanks to this no-fuss silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

Available colors: 9

Made from breathable soft spandex, these high-waisted seamless thongs come in a pack of six. It's made with a two-way stretch — and no side seams — that moves with you for all-day comfort. They come in classic minimalist colors like white, grey, and black. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 4

Available colors: 4

This wireless T-shirt bra features full coverage and has flexible foam cups to provide shape and support. It's also great for wearing underneath T-shirts, but it even has convertible straps that easily work with any shirt style (along with over 20,000 five-star ratings). Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

Available colors: 5

If you're seeking a unique pair of panties, this no-show strappy style might just be what you're looking for. These are designed with no-show fabric and have smoothing raw cut edges that are invisible under anything. The cheeky silhouette has a higher leg cut and a low-rise waistline. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available varieties: 6

Available varieties: 6

Some people tend to stray away from underwires, but this ultra-smooth bra might change that. "The underwire does not poke me. It has a lovely silhouette and most importantly, it provides comfortable support," one reviewer wrote. Designed with petal-shaped panels for contour smoothing, this pretty bra comes in an array of fun colors and patterns. Available sizes: 34B — 42DDD

Available colors: 20

Available colors: 20

Available to purchase in a pack of different colors or in all black, you'll love this invisible lace underwear for its superior comfort that easily moves with you. The silhouette is low-waisted with half-back coverage and has mega stretch. Available sizes: XS — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

Available colors: 11

Made for low-impact activities, these ultra-stretchy bras are incredibly soft and comfortable. They're also a personal favorite — I've owned these bras for years in black and beige and can attest to their all-day comfort and high-quality after multiple washes. You can snag them in pastel hues like pink and purple. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 24

Available colors: 24

A cozy pair of undies to sleep in is a priority buy in my book. This set of five boyshorts — made from high-quality materials including nylon, polyester, and spandex — comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "Exactly what I was looking for to sleep in! Very comfortable and stretchy." Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5

Available colors: 5

This underwire T-shirt bra checks every box. It features extra coverage panels and elastic-free sides to provide underarm smoothing, made to look great under any T-shirt or tank top. Not only are the cups crafted from flexible foam, but the bra features front-adjustable straps. "Bonus: adjustments for straps are on the front (such a smart idea), so it's easy to adjust a strap if they come loose." Available sizes: 34B — 40D

Available colors: 10

Available colors: 10

These low-waist, ultra-stretchy seamless panties help eliminate chafing or pinching at the waist while minimizing underwear lines — and they're even designed with a moisture-wicking material. The best part? These come in a pack of seven, so you'll be set for every day of the week. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

Available colors: 11

With over 21,000 five-star reviews, this underwire T-shirt bra features inner side-support slings that are made to lift and shape your chest. This bra is ideal for anyone looking for complete coverage. "I was looking for a full coverage bra and wow this one delivers. The cups and mesh part are more of a spandex so it gives a little stretch, which is great," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 18

Available colors: 18

This pack of hipster-style panties comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers — and one five-star reviewer wrote, "It fits great without constraining my body." They're made with a durable, yet stretchy combination of polyester and spandex — and they're even machine washable. Plus, each pair has a wide waistband that's extra cozy. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

Available colors: 31

A trusty strapless bra is a crucial piece to complete your undergarment collection. This one is seamless and is crafted to minimize bustline up to 1.5 inches. It also comes with convertible straps that can easily be worn with a halter or cross-back neckline. Available sizes: 30A — 44E

Available colors: 21

Available colors: 21

If you're looking for a cozy pair of panties that are perfect for sleeping in, this pack of five is your best bet. They are made from bamboo viscose, making them super breathable and soft. "If you sleep hot... these are amazing! Once you go bamboo you'll never go back," one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 4 — 10

Available colors: 8

Available colors: 8

This wireless T-shirt bra will truly make you feel like you're wearing nothing at all. It's made with 360-degree stretch fabric that works to wick moisture away from the skin so you can stay cool and dry all day long. This bra also contains foam inserts to help create shape and add support. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

Available colors: 22

Comfortable enough to wear to sleep or for all-day wear, these lace boyshorts provide ample coverage and are crafted from soft and breathable cotton. The cheeky panties come in dark blue, plum red, and an assortment of other moody hues. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 5

Available colors: 5

Thousands of shoppers agree that this wireless bra is one of the most comfortable options on the market. It's made with ultra-thin foam cups for fit flexibility and has wire-free support. And thanks to the U-shaped design and thick straps, it should stay in place all day long. One customer wrote, "It's very soft and stretchy." Available sizes: 32B — 42DD

Available colors: 24

Available colors: 24

This six-pack of lace thongs is an add-to-cart must for anyone looking to give their underwear a refresh. Comfortable for all-day wear, these panties are designed with a low waist and are made from comfortable cotton. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

Available colors: 11

Investing in a bra that can be worn with low-cut bras is a must for your wardrobe. This T-shirt bra features a low neckline and has convertible elastic straps for comfort and a custom fit. We love that you can shop this bra wire-free or with an underwire. Available sizes: 34A — 40D

Available colors: 15

Available colors: 15

Crafted from silky microfiber, this pack of lace-trimmed hipster panties has a low-waisted silhouette. The stretchy lace hem offers a smooth appearance for a no-show purpose. "These are my favorite underwear I've ever bought," said one reviewer. "Not only are they affordable, but they hold up in the wash they are super comfortable and breathable." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

Available colors: 10

Perfect for almost every fashion style, these bandeau bras work great for off-the-shoulder tops, summer dresses, and even on their own for a low-impact yoga class. The fabric is breathable and seamless with removable pads. It's worth noting that these bras can only be hand-washed. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

Available colors: 6

Crafted from high-quality soft and stretchy fabric, this pack of seamless brief panties feature laser cut, seamless sides for a smooth look under clothes. "A bonus is that the gusset is SEWN IN! It drives me crazy when underwear gussets are taped in, which really reduces the longevity of the garment. These are great," one reviewer noted. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available varieties: 2

Available varieties: 2

The silky smooth cups on this push-up bra will make any lines underneath your T-shirt totally invisible. Made with cushioned underwire for maximum comfort and plush cups that provide a natural lift, you'll love this durable bra for years to come. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 7

Available colors: 7

If you're looking to spice up your underwear collection with some fun prints and patterns, these no-show floral lace thongs are perfect. The delicate lace is soft against your skin and remains durable after multiple washes. "The material is buttery soft, and the colors are gorgeously vivid. They've been through a couple washes and are holding up beautifully," one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 3

Available colors: 3

If you're looking for an everyday tank top that also works as shapewear, this moisture-wicking camisole is made from soft knit fabric that gently smooths to give you a sleek look under clothes. It's great to wear on its own or as a versatile base layer. Available sizes: S — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

Available colors: 3