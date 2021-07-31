50 Cheap Stylish Things You Didn't Know You Needed Off Of Amazon

When it comes to game-changing finds, Amazon is a haven for those genius products you never knew you needed. They usually solve a small but nagging problem you confront every day, and they have thousands of rave reviews to back them up. If you’ve ever found yourself wishing for a skirt that could dress up or down or leggings that look like pants for days you feel blah but need to look polished, Amazon has editor-approved fashion finds to fill those gaps. Comfortable high-heeled boots you can walk in and flat dressy sandals that go with everything also make the grade alongside stylish accessories like oversized on-trend sunglasses.

At home, this might look like a set of well-made apothecary pump bottles to replace commercial plastic containers for a boutique look. You’ll even find affordable furniture alongside budget-friendly home decor with end tables that convert into serving trays. From dressy knit tops and chunky sandals to the bathroom organizer that streamlines getting ready, keep scrolling for 50 surprisingly brilliant and incredibly stylish must-haves for your home and closet that you won’t want to live without. Best of all, each of these picks is budget-friendly and tried-and-true thanks to fellow online shoppers.

1 Some Bold Round Sunnies With Polarized Lenses WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Amazon $15 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers report Ray Ban quality without the sticker shock on these oversized round sunglasses, which straddle the line between vintage and modern in a graphic shape that’s still pretty sleek. Their polished golden wire frames are capped in clear rubberized coating for slip-proof padding at the nose and temples where it matters most. The shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses are polarized to eliminate glare with UV400 protection for 100% UVA/UVB coverage. Available colors: 6

2 A Chic Tote Bag That’s Big Enough To Carry Your Entire Life Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Amazon $22 See On Amazon Nobody will believe you scored this tote bag on Amazon: with a minimalist design and thick faux leather accented with a monochromatic tassel, it looks like a pricey shopper. It’s roomy without veering into weekender territory, and it has more than enough room for a large purse organizer and an umbrella or bottle of water. Inside one wall is a single large interior pocket that’s perfect for catching keys and sunglasses while a magnetic snap closure keeps everything accessibly secure. With so many colors to choose from, you’ll be tempted to get more than one. And with over 22,000 five-star ratings, you won’t be disappointed by any of them. Available colors: 159

3 A Surprisingly Affordable Leather Belt That Comes In Tons Of Colors Falari Genuine Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stock up on staples or splash out on brights: this belt can do both. Although the color selection is excellent, what really stands out are the quality of materials. It’s an excellent value for the price — thick yet supple genuine leather ends with a polished metal buckle in a classic one-inch width that can slip through almost any size of belt loop. Plenty of holes gives you leeway to wear it on your hips or around the waist, and it’s simple enough to go with everything. Available colors: 31

4 Some Modern Crystal Wine Glasses That Look Utterly Restaurant-Worthy JoyJolt White Wine Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These crystal wine glasses look and feel so luxe yet are surprisingly affordable. The crisp cylindrical shape is a contemporary take on traditional white wine glasses that maximizes the amount of surface area exposed to air so your wine can really breathe in the glass. They’re made from high-quality lead-free crystal to yield strong yet delicate stemware that far surpasses glass in terms of durability — and it’s even dishwasher-safe.

5 A Set Of Floating Mirrors To Zhuzh Up Your Gallery Walls Elements Round Wall-Mount Mirror (Set of 7) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can display these decorative mirrors together for more impact or scatter them around your house if you need to accent a few rooms. They range in size from three to nine inches, so you can cover a little or a lot of ground and, of course, have total freedom to create the exact layout you want whether you prefer ordered symmetry or more organic arrangements. At $15 for seven, that’s barely over $2 per mirror — making it an incredibly decent value as well.

6 A Soft Infinity Top You Can Wear *So* Many Ways WDIRARA Deep V Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon It looks daring, but this soft crop top can actually be knotted into a ton of different wearable styles. Crop, wrap, bandeau, or robe. Reviewers were limited only by the laws of physics and their own imaginations with this piece and raved about its versatility. The buttery rayon knit is going to be supremely comfortable no matter how you style it — and how often do you come across a top you’ll want to wear for nights out and days in? Available colors: 48

7 A Playful One-Piece That Amazon Fans Adore CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Shoppers can’t get enough of this stylish one-piece swimsuit with its plunging ruffled neckline and peekaboo open lace-up back that’s adjustable and secure. It’s incredibly well-made, too, with removable cups and a full lining throughout the ruched bodice — all in quick-drying fabric. With nearly 12,000 ratings, it has an impressive 4.6 star average from raving fans. Careful: if you get this, you may have to learn how to take a compliment. Available colors: 19

8 A Minimalist Jumpsuit That’s Wildly Comfortable Loving People Loose Fit Jumpsuits Amazon $35 See On Amazon Soft, flowy, and a hell of a lot more stylish than sweatpants, this oversized jumpsuit will become a weekend staple. Its V-neck leaves plenty of room for layering necklaces, and a spaghetti-strap racerback scoops low under each arm to reveal whatever you choose to layer underneath: in a buttery rayon with plenty of room, it drapes easily over lace bralettes, camis, and even fitted long-sleeved tees. Available colors: 27

9 A Swimsuit Cover-Up With Major Drama Bsubseach Long Bikini Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon You won’t want to save this cover-up for the beach, and you won’t have to: the floor-grazing robe is a hippie-chic lightweight layer whether your outfit is a bikini or jeans and a tank. The material is quick-drying if you do go near the water, and it comes in dozens of iconic prints to inject a dose of statement-making color that couldn’t be breezier. Available colors: 43

10 Some Faux Eucalyptus That Looks Shockingly Real Raincol Artificial Eucalyptus Amazon $12 See On Amazon For black thumbs or the look of fresh cuttings without the maintenance, eucalyptus is a faux plant choice that’s more likely to convince your mother when she visits. The real deal naturally looks a little waxy, so it’s easier to disguise as a fake. This pack of eight stems can be grouped together or scattered around your house in bud vases wherever you need a bit of greenery with long flexible stems and generously sized leaves. Pro tip from reviews: if they arrive creased, use a hair dryer to warm them up and gently smooth out the kinks.

11 A Classic Party Dress That Looks Expensive Eliacher Backless Party Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Clean lines and tailored accents in a thick knit makes this backless dress a chic yet versatile pick that far belies that budget price. It has a sculpted fit through the bodice with a necklace-friendly décolletage over a fairytale pleated skirt for tulip-like volume that even hides a pair of pockets. There’s a zip closure in the back so it’s easy to get into and adjustable racerback straps for just the right fit. Dress it up or down on a dime with a simple change of shoes. “I wore it to a wedding as well as to an afternoon of winery hopping. It's THAT versatile,” one shopper gushed. Available colors: 30

12 A Casual Smock Dress That Gets You Out The Door Fast MITILLY Pocket Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Casual yet cute, this effortless dress has just enough detail to feel intentional without sacrificing comfort or feeling fussy — great for days you want to look cute without too much thought. It’s shaped like a looser tank or tee for lots of ease with a tiered ruffled skirt and decorative button-front placket, which means you can forget about wardrobe malfunctions, and the knit dress comes with three different sleeve options for every seasonal capsule. Available colors: 17

13 A High-Heeled Boot With Sturdy Treads Soda Glove Ankle Boot Amazon $37 See On Amazon Heeled boots you can actually walk in: yes, it’s possible. Soda’s Glove ankle boot mixes Chelsea styling with a stable 3.5-inch block heel that can be dressed up or down and won’t leave your arches aching at the end of the night. A thicker insole gives you even more padding for hours of comfort, and the lug sole is surprisingly practical when you need sure footing. Wear them to ground everything from jeans to dresses in a little bit of attitude. Available colors: 4

14 A Daring One-Piece That’s Surprisingly Secure SweatyRocks Criss Cross One Piece Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want a high-impact suit but are wary of barely-there styles, this one-piece suit balances coverage with security in a low-cut neckline with long wrap ties. They knot securely around your waist so the front panels stay put, and have enough length to be configured in lots of fun ways. The suit is anything but flimsy, too: it’s fully lined, and even comes with two removable padded cups. “I got a handful of bathing suits to try and this one by far was the most stunning and well made,” a comparison shopper remarked, and over 3,000 positive ratings seem to agree. Available colors: 29

15 A Dressy Top That’s Secretly Comfortable MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Lacy lantern sleeves add stylish notes to this knit top you’ll want to wear on repeat. The cozy rayon weave is cut with extra drape through the body and practically begs for a good French tuck. It also features raglan sleeves and both wide ribbed knit cuffs and collar. The combination of layered textures with a relaxed fit makes it a great piece to have on-hand for family dinners, work parties, and date nights when you need to dress up but still want to be comfortable. Available colors: 22

16 A Lace Maxi Dress Worthy Of Special Occasions — For Under $50 Bdcoco Lace Maxi Dress Amazon $47 See On Amazon This maxi dress is nothing if not gorgeous with a modern spin on romantic vintage style. They offer a few variations, including this layer cake of sheer floral lace, soft clip dots, and scalloped crochet with ruffled trim that’s especially nice for the price. If that’s not for you, there are simpler but no less pretty styles to choose from. They’re made with sturdy nylon lace but lined in soft, lightweight rayon, so they’re truly comfortable as well. Available colors: 12

17 A Floral Duster That’s A Cali-Chic Cardigan Alternative Ivay Floral Duster Amazon $21 See On Amazon This boutique-looking cape is an artsy twist on bookish cardigans. Throw it on to significantly upgrade casual jeans and a tee without sacrificing ease. The Georgia O’Keefe-worthy floral prints give you plenty of shades to pull from if you want to color-coordinate; try it over a monochromatic top and bottom to let its color and pattern stand out. It’s pleated through the shoulders for extra volume that exaggerates the curving cocoon lines, and short dolman sleeves for just enough cozy coverage that won’t drag if you reach across a table — and it’s the perfect length for leggings. Available colors: 11

18 This Ultra-Trendy Tee With Sharp Shoulder Pads Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon This fashionable T-shirt alternative combines structured style with casual ease in 100% cotton with soft yet defined shoulder pads worthy of Balmain. It’s a lot more wearable than it sounds, giving the plain tee a dressed-up edge without feeling any less comfortable, although you might not wear it to bed. Get it as a muscle tee or classic half sleeves in a great selection of mostly neutral colors that let the bold silhouette do the talking. Available colors: 18

19 Some Throwback Sunnies With Colorful Lenses YDAOWKN Classic Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon The best sunglasses are ones you can forget you’re wearing, and these oversized retro aviators are barely-there with good coverage. The acetate frames are ultralight on your face, weighing only a few grams, but still offer heavy-hitting protection. Their lenses aren’t polarized (so you’ll be able to read your phone screen) but they do offer UV400 protection that blocks 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Get them with golden lenses for maximum nostalgia, or play with novelty options like lavender. For more classic aesthetics, try out their smoky quartz and tortoiseshell frames. Available colors: 19

20 A Curtain Of Twinkling Lights With Near-Perfect Reviews Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 48,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers rave about these curtain string lights for their ability to transform just about any space into a private wonderland. And they’re remarkably easy to install. Their quality is just as impressive as their looks: 300 LED lights span 6 feet wide and 9 feet high with multiple settings and a waterproof build that allows you to use them outdoors. Available colors: 2

21 A Gauzy Swimsuit Cover-Up With Tassels Eicolorte Beach Sarong Amazon $16 See On Amazon Simple and versatile with a touch of festive trim, this is a swimsuit cover-up you can use season after season. The full-length version show here can be worn as a skirt, dress, or wrap, and even spreads out as a blanket. (There are also shorter versions available that handily double as scarves.) They’re made from quick-drying polyester with a hand-spun finish and tassel trim to catch every breeze. The colors are muted, and you’ll probably find several to match the contents of your carry-on. If that’s the case, consider one of their two-packs. Available colors: 30

22 These Sleek Blue Light Glasses That Look Chic AF FEIYOLD Blue Light Blocking Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Protect your eyes from strain associated with tech usage with these highly-rated blue light-blocking glasses, which have over 30,000 positive ratings from Amazon shoppers. Their retro frames channel Warby Parker frames and are built from TR90, so they’ll feel light as air but are nearly indestructible. The lenses, meanwhile, are calibrated to filter out the most common blue light wavelengths without compromising on clarity. Included are two pairs of glasses, a soft storage pouch, cleaning cloth and screwdriver for maintenance, plus a light and card to test their claims. Available colors: 7

23 Some Comfortable Sandals In A Celeb-Approved Style FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon These cushy slide sandals channel the on-trend Birkenstocks at a wallet-friendly price point with the same focus on comfort. The sandals are cast in springy EVA foam that results in some legendary cushioning and support that’s also lightweight and waterproof yet surprisingly durable. Add to that a contoured footbed with arch support and a heel cup — plus nearly 50 color options — and you may find yourself considering multiple pairs alongside nearly 4,000 shoppers who give them five stars. Available colors: 49

24 A Styling Caddy That Organizes Hot Tools JACKCUBE Design Hair Dryer Holder Amazon $36 See On Amazon You’ll never again wonder where to leave your flatiron while it cools down: this hot tools storage caddy organizes hair dryers, curling irons, and brushes so they’re always handy. The shorter, narrow compartment at the base has a port so you can hide an outlet if you always want to be plugged in, but it’s also great for storing styling products, like heat protectant, lined up alongside the tools you’ll be using them with. It fits under a sink, but the faux leather finish makes it nice enough to leave out.

25 A Two-Piece Outfit To Mix & Match IyMoo 2 Piece Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This two-piece midi dress is goddess-like in looks yet pajama-like in comfort. Its longline crop tank meets the top of the matching midi skirt with Grecian drape in a T-shirt-like blend of cotton and polyester. Wear it with sandals to a nice brunch or garden party or slip on some heels for rooftop cocktails — and get one of the many, many tie-dyed options for when you’re on vacation, too. Available colors: 36

26 Some Impossibly Fluffy Slippers That Pamper Your Toes HALLUCI Soft Plush House Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slipping into these fuzzy slippers is a genuine treat. Their plush faux fur crossover straps feel just as luxurious as they look, and the shoes also feature a thick fleece footbed over a layer of memory foam. Underneath is a thick EVA bottom that’s lightweight yet waterproof, and keeps your soles protected if you have to step outside. “One of my favorite and best purchases from Amazon. I practically live in these things. Literally, I wear them around the house all the time down to stepping out of them and directly into the shower,” a fan praised, and nearly 25,000 shoppers left positive ratings. Available colors: 12

27 These Amber Glass Bottles For A Boutique Apothecary Look Cornucopia Amber Glass Pump Bottles (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Swap out single-use plastics and get countertops worthy of Pottery Barn by decanting dish soap or hand lotion into these heavy glass pump bottles. Their amber tint protects the contents from UV rays while stainless steel pumps guarantee a rust-proof finish. Each bottle holds up to eight ounces so you can go a while between refills. Inside is a thin, flexible straw made of BPA-free plastic that gets every last drop. Dozens of shoppers rated these little bottles highly, noting they were indeed solid and could even survive the dishwasher.

28 A Decorative Storage Basket That Wrangles Clutter In Style Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Suitable for stowing everything from throw blankets to yoga mats, this rope basket is a decorative storage container that will bring order to items you use frequently but don’t want to leave lying out. It even makes a good laundry hamper with its generous dimensions, and the cotton rope has built-in handles for toting from room to room if you need to quickly tidy up before company arrives. Tuck it into a corner and all anyone sees is the attractive colorblocking and weave pattern. Available colors: 6

29 The Oversized Corduroy Shirt That’s Having A Major Fashion Moment Astylish Corduroy Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Along with a bevy of other 90s trends comes the oversized corduroy shirt, which influencers are styling as everything from a casual jacket to a baggy button-down. This is a lightweight polyester corduroy version that actually feels pretty airy despite the plush fabric, which makes it easy to wear as a breezy outer layer or buttoned up in its own right depending on the weather (or your mood). Over 800 Amazon fans left a five-star rating and raved about the comfort coupled with slouchy style. Available colors: 13

30 These Nesting Desktop Organizers To Maximize Your WFH Space Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Minimalist and modular with plenty of storage nooks, these countertop shelves maximize under-utilized vertical space to clear tables and corral clutter. The set of two shelves can be configured multiple ways depending on what works best for you. It takes less than 10 minutes to assemble and comes with the necessary tools and hardware. In natural wood tones and classic neutrals, they’ll blend seamlessly into your space. Available colors: 4

31 These Dazzling Faux Diamond Studs That Even Sensitive Ears Will Love Jstyle Stainless Steel Zirconia Stud Earring (6 Pairs) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These stud earrings skip pricey metals and opt instead for hypoallergenic stainless steel with a basket setting that elevates the stones so they catch the light while remaining secure. The AAA cubic zirconia indicates a quality gem with megawatt sparkle, and you get a set of six in sizes roughly ranging from 1/10 of a carat all the way up to two-carat sparklers that cost roughly $1 per pair — and they’ll actually last. Available colors: 5

32 This Smart Little End Table With A Removable Tray Danpinera End Table Amazon $36 See On Amazon This modern end table is a great little addition to bare corners and empty armrests, and it’s highly affordable for what you get. The power-coated metal and transitional design could easily pass for West Elm, and it’s a great piece to have for entertaining. The tabletop doubles as a removable serving tray and makes it easier to store when not in use. Although you may not want them to be kept where they’re exposed to the elements, their waterproof fabrication can handle a bit of rain. Inside, rubberized feet ensure it stays put on hardwood and tile. Available colors: 5

33 Some Dressy Slides To Up Your Sandal Game Mtzyoa Leather Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Think of these slide sandals as the warm-weather version of a ballet flat or loafer. They’re a lot nicer than your trusty flip flops but a far cry from heels with faux leather uppers and, in this case, a chunky chain that speaks to the current season’s trends. Underneath is a thick footbed and rubber sole for easy comfort and steady footing. You’ll also find braided sandals and pearl-studded flips among the alternatives, and they’re all worth checking out for their stylish takes on casual sandals. Available colors: 36

34 A Flowy Satin Slip Skirt That’s So, So Versatile Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’ve ever needed a skirt you can wear with graphic tees or party tops, this leopard midi skirt is an on-trend answer to that prayer. It’s a little bit rock and roll, a little bit glam, but also fairly classic in a neutral motif. The luminous poly satin is light and buttery with a high-shine finish that reviewers claim looks and acts like silk at a budget price. To keep the skirt from riding up, there’s a hidden elastic waistband. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 A Bundle Of Lush Natural Pampas Grass For Instagrammable Interiors Entrancing Elegance Pampas Grass Decor Amazon $17 See On Amazon Feathery pampas grass is an interior design favorite for its ability to add neutral, natural texture to a room — with absolutely no maintenance. This pick comes with 35 stems nearly 18 inches long for filling vertical space on tabletops. They’re shipped in protective packaging then fluff up in a couple of hours, and the natural branches should last for years. Available colors: 3

36 Some Casual-Chic Sandals For Everyday Wear Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can slip on these comfortable gladiator sandals in a second and walk comfortably all day without sacrificing style points. The elastic bandage uppers ensure they’re not only easy to pull on but also flexible and soft as they hug your foot securely. The padded footbed absorbs a good amount of shock when you’re pounding the pavement all day, and a springy waterproof rubber sole provides nonslip traction. Available colors: 13

37 A Gorgeous Plus-Size Party Dress That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Milumia Plus-Size Asymmetrical Wrap Cami Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Asymmetrical wrap styling with delicate ruching across the waist and hips gives this plus-size dress a decidedly stylish edge. It’s incredibly comfortable, too, in a stretch polyester crepe that zips up the back with adjustable spaghetti straps so you can ensure it fits exactly the way you want. “The best dress I’ve bought so far,” one fan swore. “It will love your curves and you'll love it right back.” Available colors: 3

38 A Trio Of Stylish Storage Boxes You Can Custom Label SEEKIND Decorative Storage Boxes (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These ultra-nice storage boxes are a chic organizational solution that still makes it easy to find what you need. The waterproof plastic snaps together to form a surprisingly strong box that can still pack down flat when not in use. They come in lots of fun colors to liven up closet shelves as well as neutrals if you prefer a calmer look. Add a pretty label to the holder, and they’d even be cute enough to keep on display. Available colors: 10

39 A Goddess-Like Maxi Skirt In Over Three Dozen Colors SheIn Draped Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Gorgeous draped lines and a high-low hem in notoriously comfy materials make this maxi skirt an easy, versatile day-to-night piece. The fabric is a buttery-soft polyester-spandex blend with a fluid drape, and there’s a second shorter matching fabric lining underneath, so you can be confident you’re always covered. Wear it to brunch with flat slides and a cropped racer tank or dress it up after dark by adding heeled sandals and a bodysuit. Available colors: 39

40 A Comfy Cutout Tee With Major Visual Impact SheIn Cut Out Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon A deep cutout arcing across the shoulder and chest reveals an unexpected sliver of skin in this plus-size fashion tee, which adds a bit of spice to the classic staple. The rayon knit is pajama-soft with plenty of stretch and reinforced seams so the asymmetrical neckline feels securely placed rather than dangerously drapey. Available colors: 6

41 An Iconic Pair Of Skinny Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $23 See On Amazon Although jeans shopping gets a bad rap for being fraught, these tried-and-true Levi’s have garnered over 28,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love their sturdy, stretchy fabric and universal (not to mention tall boot-friendly) shape. The 78% cotton denim knit toes the line between jean and legging with a wearable mid-rise and skinny leg that comes in every shade of indigo and made-to-measure lengths. Available colors: 13

42 A Set Of Remote-Controlled Flameless Candles Made With Real Wax Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s instant hygge at the touch of a button. These flameless candles are safer and much quicker to “light” for a cozy night at home. These LED candles are nestled into genuine wax pillars for an authentically golden glow. They each run on two AA batteries and operate via remote control, which can set them to multiple timers, light patterns, and brightness settings. Available colors: 4

43 These Dressy Leggings That Look Like Jeans — With Over 40,000 Five-Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers practically live in these jean leggings, which look exactly like your go-to skinnies minus the hardware or stiffness of raw denim. They pull on thanks to a high-stretch twill with excellent shape retention and an elastic waist, which hides a mesh panel for extra support. Flat faux pockets in the front are there for an authentic look minus the bulk, and the back pockets are fully functional. Available colors: 8

44 A Crossbody Bag That Keeps You Organized FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon With three zippered compartments, you’ll never be left digging for essentials in this crossbody purse. Everything you have stands out on the striped fabric inner lining, and there’s even an organizational pocket inside the main compartment sized for extra lip balm and hair ties. The detachable shoulder strap gives you the option of carrying it as a casual clutch instead or swapping in one of your favorite straps for a different look. Available colors: 14

45 A Sleek Serving Pitcher That Works With Any Beverage SUSTEAS Glass Pitcher Amazon $23 See On Amazon Serve hot drinks or cold in fabulous hosting style from this glass pitcher. Its hand-blown borosilicate glass is strong enough to withstand direct heat up to 302 degrees Fahrenheit. The pitcher’s extra-wide mouth makes it easy to reach inside for a thorough wash once it’s empty. The stainless steel lid with a rubber gasket creates a seal, so you never have to worry about leaks when you’re pouring. Available sizes: 2

46 A Cute One-Piece That’s Budge-Proof In The Water SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Amazon $22 See On Amazon In juicy colorblocking with a sporty tank fit and a sliver of cutout, this stylish swimsuit can actually get active. The supportive one-shouldered top provides comfortable coverage with a sleek twist while a notched cutout reveals a peek of waist for a playful wink that doesn’t compromise its secure fit. It’s fully lined in quick-drying mesh with removable padded cups tucked inside for additional coverage, but they’re easy to pop out if that’s not for you. Available colors: 24

47 A Matching Workout Set That Feels Athleisure-Luxe Toplook Seamless Yoga Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon The 99% seamless build on this workout set creates an ultra-comfy finish in a stylish outfit you’ll wear all weekend. The low-impact sports bra relies on a longline band and wider strap placement to create added support. The matching high-waisted bike shorts promise squat-proof opacity with a single flat-lock seam that you’ll barely notice. The mid-thigh length is a comfortable fit for most workouts. Available colors: 15

48 A Two-Piece Midi Dress That’s An Instant Vacation IyMoo 2 Piece Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With so many bright colorways to choose from, you’d be totally understood for picking up two of these midi dress outfits. The two-piece set gives you the one-and-done fit of a dress with the versatility of separates. The tank-style cropped top matches a sky-high skirt with front wrap ties that add hip-hugging detail. Shoppers noted the fabric was exceptionally light and airy with a soft finish: great for tossing in carry-ons when you’re headed somewhere beachy. Available colors: 24

49 A Cheerful Maxi Skirt In Artisan-Inspired Florals ZESICA A Line Maxi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Earthy and bright, this floral peasant skirt is a sunny alternative to denim. Its high-fitted waist has extra definition thanks to rows of smocking and a delicate drawstring tie, and the full-tiered skirt falls to a block patterned hem. It’s breezy and cute with a T-shirt and sandals to run errands on a weekend morning and transitions into a moody indie fall look with a dark turtleneck and ankle boots. Available colors: 18

