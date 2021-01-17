43 Things Under $30 You Didn't Know You Needed Off Of Amazon

Amazon is home to creative products that make your life easier and a reliable source for storage solutions, technology accessories, and so much more. But best of all, these life savers come at such an affordable price, so it's easy to stock up on what you need. This list of 43 things under $30 that you didn’t know you needed off of Amazon may seem random, but all of the items have one thing in common: they make daily tasks simpler and so much more enjoyable.

1 This Blender Makes Your Smoothie In A Sports Bottle La Reveuse Smoothies Personal Blender Amazon $19 See On Amazon This personal-size blender is perfect for quick smoothies on the go. Mix all your smoothie fixings in the convenient, lead-free sports bottle. It attaches to a small blender motor to mix everything up and then it’s ready to grab and go. The bottle is BPA-free and has a safely lock to protect against spills. It’s available in six colors.

2 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Hot All Day Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re tired of microwaving your coffee, you need this coffee mug warmer in your life. It plugs in and gives off 17 watts to keep your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa toasty for hours. The mug warmer has an easy-to-use on/off switch and a long power cord. The plate perfectly fits one mug and warms up in two minutes. It has 24,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating.

3 This Tool That Turns Your Phone Into A Movie Screen dizaul 12’’ Screen Magnifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon This screen magnifier will change the way you watch movies. It is like a phone projector screen that plays movies on your phone. It’s compatible with an Android or iPhone, as well as a Nintendo Switch. It’s lightweight and portable so you can enjoy it anywhere.

4 The Light-Blocking Sleep Mask With Bluetooth LC-dolida Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Eye Mask Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Bluetooth sleep mask makes it easier to relax and fall asleep. It has deep eye cups that block out light without applying pressure to your eyes and connects to your phone to play soothing music or an audiobook while you fall asleep. It takes about two hours to charge and will play continuously for eight hours. It has an adjustable strap to fit perfectly to your head.

5 This Backup Battery That Is Powered By The Sun YELOMIN Phone Solar Charger Amazon $23 See On Amazon This solar-powered backup battery is a campers best friend. You can charge it using a USB, but if it runs out on the trip, just use the sun — it charges using solar power! The charger is equipped with a compass and two bright LED flashlights. You can charge USB devices like your phone, just lift the waterproof cover and plug in.

6 These LED Lights That Can Be Synced To Music Tenmiro Led Music Sync Color Changing Lights Amazon $27 See On Amazon These color-changing lights are over 30 feet long and can be remotely controlled. They can be synced with music and put on a timer. Choose from more than 20 million color variations and dim the brightness to your exact specifications. Just plug them in and select from the remote. They have self-adhesive tape that makes it easy to install anywhere.

7 A Round Griddle For Making Perfect Crepes the Chefman Electric Crepe Maker Griddle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make delicious crepes and pancakes with this crepe griddle. The 12-inch non-stick pan is made of aluminum and has a precise temperature control. It takes seconds to heat up and evenly cooks tortillas, pancakes, and more! It comes with a batter spreader and spatula. It’s easy to wipe it down between uses and store it.

8 The French Press Coffee Maker With 20,000 Reviews Mueller French Press Double Insulated Coffee Maker Amazon $26 See On Amazon This easy-to-use French press makes delicious coffee that keeps warm and never has grounds in it. The secret is its four layers of stainless steel filters and an insulated design with double walls. The French press is drop- and rust-proof and you can clean it in the dishwasher. It has nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

9 The Cutest 'Angry Mama' Microwave Cleaner TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon This angry mama microwave cleaner is hilarious and effective. Just fill the cleaner (which looks like an upset mother) with white vinegar and water and then microwave it for seven minutes. Steam will come out of mama’s head and clean away the mess. Just toss it in the dishwasher after each cycle.

10 A Milk Frother That Makes You A Barista Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make lattes at home with this handheld milk frother. Just stick the steel whisk into your favorite coffee, matcha or protein drink, and turn it on. The spinning whisk creates rich, creamy foam from milk or a milk substitute in just a few seconds. To clean it, just rinse it in hot water and let it dry on the included stand.

11 The Cutest Mini Rice Cooker That's Easy To Store Dash Mini Rice Cooker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini rice cooker makes cooking for one a breeze. Use it to steam or cook soups, veggies, rice bowls, and quinoa, or use it to keep your food warm. It steams quickly, preparing your food in under 20 minutes. It’s small and compact, easy to store, and perfect for smaller living spaces.

12 A Sandwich Press That Cooks Evenly On Both Sides Proctor Silex Sandwich Toaster Amazon $17 See On Amazon Make delicious sandwiches, omelettes, and turnovers whenever you want in this toaster press. The nonstick plates evenly cook your creation on both sides for the perfect grilled cheese, apple turnover, or veggie omelette. The indicator lights tells you when the plate is warm and ready to cook. Then just wipe it with a wet cloth to clean it.

13 The Snap-On Pasta Strainer That Saves Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pasta clip-on strainer snaps onto the side of your pot to make draining easier. The flexible strainer fits any pot or bowl, even lipped bowls. It easily snaps on and is compact enough to store easily. It comes in five colors and can be tossed in the dishwasher between uses.

14 This Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Up To Store Surpahs Over The Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon This roll-up dish drying rack fits across your sink, making clean-up after dinner simple. The non-slip racks are resistant to rust and are durable and heat resistant. There are two available sizes that fit most standard sinks. When the dishes dry, you can roll up the mat, making it easy to store.

15 An Outlet Plug That Turns Your Home Into A Smart Home Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon This smart plug makes any outlet in your house compatible with voice control. That means you can ask Amazon Alexa to turn on and off anything that’s plugged into one of these outlets. They are easy to install, just plug one in and sync it to your Alexa app. You don’t have to have a smart home hub for it to work. You can set schedules and routines right within the app.

16 A Bluetooth Tracker That Has More Than 14K Reviews Tile Slim Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bluetooth tracker is sleek and slim enough to go in your wallet so you can always easily find it. It looks like a credit card, and fits into the card slots in your wallet. Use the connected app to locate where your wallet is at any time. It reaches up to 200 feet and you can attach this tracker to your phone or tablet or even your keys to make finding things a breeze.

17 The Flameless S'mores Maker That's Safe To Use Inside Nostalgia Stainless Steel S'mores Maker Amazon $37 See On Amazon No need to head outside for delicious s’mores when you have this indoor s’more maker. The electric s’more maker has a flameless heater that will make that perfect toasted marshmallow. The set comes with two roasting forks and convenient compartments for all the fixings: marshmallows, chocolate bars, and graham crackers. This durable gadget separates for easy cleaning.

18 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Permanent Filter Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon This pour-over coffee maker has a permanent stainless steel filter (which means no paper filters!) and its carafe is made of sturdy borosilicate glass. Both pieces can be put in the dishwasher. It has more than 15,000 reviews and comes in four sizes: 12, 17, 34, and 51 ounces.

19 The Reusable Cleaning Gel For Your Car TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $9 See On Amazon There’s a reason this cleaning gel has more than 12,000 reviews: it makes cleaning effortless and free of mess. This reusable gel resembles putty and can be rolled into nooks and crannies or air vents to retrieve dust or crumbs. It picks up dirt without sticking to your hands and can be used on your computer, air vents, or cup holders.

20 These LED Lights That Fit Around Your Tire Wheel Activ Life LED Bike Wheel Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stay safe while you bike at night with these bike wheel lights. They’re waterproof and come with batteries to make sure no one misses you while you enjoy a bike ride. This design fits a bike with a 12-inch wheel all the way up to 29 inches. You won’t need any tools to easily install them right out of the box.

21 This Portable Hand Warmer That Is Rechargeable Mieuxbuck Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This portable hand warmer is double sided to keep you warm, even in the coldest temps. Choose from three temperature settings and instantly feel heat with the touch of a button. This gadget is lightweight and fits in your pocket so you can keep it nearby. It lasts up to eight hours on a full charge, and can even work as a backup battery to charge your phone on the go.

22 A Two-Person Hammock That Comes in 15 Colors Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock` Amazon $39 See On Amazon This two-person hammock has more then 24,000 reviews and a 4.8-star review. It can hold up to 500 pounds thanks to the durable triple interlocking stitching. It’s made of parachute nylon, which is breathable and dries quickly. It’s also available in a twin or one-person size, as well as 15 colors.

23 An Adjustable Laptop Desk Stand HUANUO Laptop Desk Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon This laptop desk stand is designed so you can comfortably work anywhere. It’s made of high-grade aluminum that is lightweight and portable and collapses for easy transportation. It also has a vent cooling pad that’s powered by a USB and keeps your computer from overheating. A detachable mouse pad connects to the side of the desk to ergonomically support you.

24 The Motion-Activated Night Light For Your Toilet The Original Toilet Night Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon This toilet night light will guide you in the middle of the night so that there's no need to turn on other bright lights. It's easy to install and has a motion-activated sensor. The battery-powered light can be adjusted to one of eight colors and there's also an option to set it on rainbow color rotation mode if you can't commit to just one hue.

25 A Rechargeable Electric Wine Opener Chefman Electric Wine Opener W/Foil Cutter Amazon $20 See On Amazon This electric wine opener comes with a foil cutter so you can easily crack open that bottle of wine. The stainless steel casing is sleek and there’s a transparent shell over the corkscrew mechanism. The rechargeable device will open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. It makes a great gift.

26 This Hand Blender That Chops, Whisks, And Froths CHEW FUN Immersion Hand Blender Amazon $27 See On Amazon This multipurpose immersion hand blender has nine different speeds, yet it’s very quiet. It includes three interchangeable heads: a chopper, whisk, and frother. Use it to blend juice, make a milkshake, chop up veggies, or beat eggs. Its sharp stainless steel blade is a breeze to clean.

27 A Microwave Popcorn Maker That Has 15K Reviews Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make gourmet popcorn at home with this micro-pop popcorn popper. It’s made of sturdy borosilicate glass and has a three-in-one lid that acts as a measuring cup, cover, and butter melter. Just measure your kernels, add them to the popper and stick it in the microwave. It makes a snack-size amount of popcorn and can be tossed in the dishwasher when you’re done. It comes in six colors and has more than 15,000 reviews.

28 This Magnetic Cheeseboard With Serving Utensils Choosy Chef Magnetic Cheeseboard Amazon $30 See On Amazon This adorable cheeseboard is perfect for your next gathering. The wood tray is magnetic and keeps the three serving utensils in place. The dishwasher-safe board is naturally water-resistant and won’t warp over time. It’s available in two sizes: 10 and 14 inches.

29 An Electric Egg Cooker That Works Super Fast DASH black Rapid 6 Capacity Electric Cooker Amazon $17 See On Amazon This electric egg cooker will make six boiled eggs at one time. It comes with a measuring cup and a tray for making poached eggs, boiled eggs, or even omelets. The whole cooker weighs less than a pound and is easy to store. It’s available in five colors and has nearly 30,000 reviews.

30 This Donut Maker That Makes 7 Mini Donuts At A Time Dash Mini Donut Maker Machine Amazon $25 See On Amazon The next time you’re craving something sweet, you’ll be glad to have this mini donut maker. It makes seven mini donuts at a time inside iron-style nonstick baking plates. Just spray the pan, preheat, pour the batter, lower the lid to bake and you’re done. A buzzer will go off when the donuts are ready and it will automatically shut off to avoid burning. It’s lightweight and compact with non-skid rubber feet to keep it in place.

31 An Electric Hand Mixer With Room To Store Beaters Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This electric hand mixer has six different speeds and comes with beaters and whisks. It has a built-in groove for the mixer to rest on the edge of the bowl you’re mixing. It includes a snap-on storage case that keeps all the parts together and has a comfortable handle that makes it easy to hold and maneuver.

32 This Vegetable Chopper With Four Blades Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $23 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper comes with four blades for dicing small and large veggies, as well as creating spirals and ribbons. It's made of rust-resistant stainless steel and has a large catch tray so your vegetables stay off the counter. It's easy to disassemble for cleaning and has more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.6-star review.

33 These Convenient Dishwasher Magnets KitchenTour Clean Dirty Magnet Amazon $9 See On Amazon These dishwasher magnets are about to make your chores a little easier. The cover slides side to side to reveal whether the dishes inside are dirty or clean. It sticks right on your dishwasher or washing machine, won't scratch appliances, and is water-resistant.

34 An Electric Kettle That Boils Water Quickly Mueller Premium Electric Kettle Amazon $30 See On Amazon This electric kettle boils up to 1.8 Liters of water with just the touch of a button. The kettle is made of transparent borosilicate glass and has an LED light inside so you can see when the bubbles start to form. It’s faster and more energy efficient than a microwave or stovetop and preps water fast for coffee and tea.

35 This Seriously Stylish Electric Can Opener Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $29 See On Amazon This electric can opener works with the press of one button. Just set it on the can, press the button to start, then hit the button to stop and remove the lid. It is battery powered and cuts cans with limited contact and no sharp edges. It has more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

36 A Blackhead Remover With Five Suction Levels POPPYO Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum Amazon $27 See On Amazon This pore vacuum painlessly removes blackheads, oil, grease, and acne to leave your pores cleaner. It comes with four replaceable working probe heads and has five levels of suction based on your needs. It is rechargeable and available in five colors.

37 This Rose Quartz Facial Roller For An At-Home Spa BAIMEI Rose Quartz Massager Amazon $17 See On Amazon This facial roller set comes with a rose quartz roller and a gua sha tool to massage your skin and relieve tension. Use it daily to promote blood circulation and help eliminate dark circles. You can store them in the fridge when you’re not using them so they’re cold when you’re ready for a spa-like experience. This set has nearly 7,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

38 A Silicone Mat For Your Hot Styling Tools Professional Silicone Heat Resistant Styling Station Amazon $16 See On Amazon This silicone heating mat is perfect for protecting your counters from the heat of your styling tools. Place your flat iron, curling iron, or curling wand on the silicone mat while you get ready. It protects tools with temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The mat rolls up so you can store it or travel with it and it's available in three colors.

39 This Pack Of Makeup Sponges With 40,000 Reviews BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon These makeup sponge blenders have more than 40,000 reviews. The pack of five are tear-drop shaped with a pointed end for eye and lip makeup, as well as a rounded side for your cheeks and nose. The bottom is flat for applying makeup to your forehead. You can use them wet or dry, plus they’re washable and reusable.

40 The Compact Hair Remover That Looks Like Lipstick Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted facial hair with this gentle hair remover. Its compact design looks like a tube of lipstick so you can discretely carry it on the go. It has more than 54,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It comes in six colors and removers noted that it quickly removes unwanted peach fuzz without pain.

41 A Scalp Brush With Silicone Brushes HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This scalp massager is has more than 50,000 reviews. The handheld brush features silicone bristles that massage your scalp while you shower. The easy-to-hold handle fits in your palm and it's perfect for relieving an itchy scalp, removing product buildup, and working your shampoo onto the roots of your hair.

42 An Electric Foot File That You Can Use In The Shower PRITECH Rechargeable,Portable Electronic Foot File Amazon $23 See On Amazon Remove those painful calluses on your feet with this electric foot file. It comes with three rollers: light, regular, and extra coarse. The entire thing is waterproof so you can use it in the shower to gently remove dead skin and calluses. It’s rechargeable and will run for 45 minutes on one charge.