Shopping online is a gamble when you can’t try on items and text your friends for a second opinion — and exchanges mean you have to settle for delayed gratification, which is anathema to the digital age. However, there are a few things that look good on everyone that you can safely add to your cart, and rest assured you’re going to love it. No returns necessary.

Skeptical? There’s no bridge for sale here — just a few details to look for when you’re browsing. Fit is key to any look, and there are a few ways to get it off the proverbial rack. Adjustable features like belted wrap tops and drawstrings running the length of a skirt (or, of course, at the waist) let you dial in your perfect fit. Pants in particular can be a sticky wicket, so check for multiple inseams or a cropped hem to opt-out of the struggle entirely. Alternatively, picking out clothes known for their stretch whether it’s an elastic waist or thick knit jegging does the adjusting for you.

When you’d rather just throw something on and go, the trends are on your side. From wide-legged jumpsuits and culottes to baggy button-downs and chunky cardigans, these scaled-up proportions are meant to have an easy fit and will always look as the designer intended. Unstructured pieces like swing dresses and dolman tees give you even more leeway since you don’t have to worry about seams magically aligning with your shoulders or waist.

If you’re still hesitant, accessories are a good jumping-off point. You can wear them with the pieces already in your closet that you know look bomb and update your style across the board while sticking within your budget. Go ahead and grab some classic jewelry you can wear every day like faux diamond studs and dainty necklaces or go bold with chunky hoop earrings in your favorite metal. Add a faux leather tote and a wide-brimmed hat for an accessories capsule you’ll wear daily — and still have money left over. These 50 fresh finds are all surprisingly cheap and look ridiculously good. Best of all, you won’t even have to try them on.

1 A Skims-Style Bodysuit With Shoulder-Baring Straps ReoRia Bodysuit Tank Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon This racerback bodysuit has close-set straps that cut in close across the shoulders and chest plus a seamless finish that puts it on par with more expensive brands. The high-stretch fabric is double layered for 360 degrees of opacity and the thong bottoms will disappear under clothes with a snap crotch for convenience. “I’m so obsessed with this bodysuit that I got it in three other colors! You won’t be disappointed,” a fan promised. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Chic Oversized Jumpsuit That’s *So* Breezy Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon It doesn’t get any easier than this loose jumpsuit: the unstructured style is made to play with proportion. The fabric flows from two adjustable spaghetti straps and drapes into cropped palazzo pants that pool just above your ankles — and it comes with pockets! Wear this to lounge around the house or dress it up with a few statement accessories when you need a comfortable dinner look. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

3 A Chic Panama Hat With UPF 50 Sun Protection Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Because nothing looks better than solid sun protection. All jokes aside, the Panama hat is a timeless casual alternative to the wide-brimmed fedora. This one is woven from a blend of natural materials and synthetic fiber to be foldable without damage, plus an adjustable crown tucked inside and a removable lanyard for windy days. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: One size

4 A Buttery-Soft Jumpsuit That’s Wildly Comfortable Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Relaxed-Fit Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you like a breezy jumpsuit but want something more structured, Daily Ritual’s version cinches at the waist with a similar cropped wide leg and wider tank straps that will hide a bra. The fabric feels like a dream in rayon terry knit that has a cloud-like backing, and you also get two good pockets that are deep enough to hold a phone. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 This Pair Of Stretchy Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jean Amazon $17 See On Amazon With over 36,000 ratings, these Levi’s skinny jeans are the rare pair that truly look amazing on everybody. They’re sewn from high-stretch cotton with superior shape retention and a versatile mid-rise, plus three inseams for a custom-tailored look off the rack. The waterless rinses mean your jeans will reduce industrial waste in shades ranging from baby blue to inky indigo. “The most comfortable jeans ever...I can't say enough how good they look,” a reviewer praised. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (regular, tall, and petite)

6 A Peasant-Style Mini Dress That Also Looks Good With Leggings FANCYINN Swing Tunic Mini Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This A-line mini dress is hippie-chic without skewing too festival, so you can wear it for a range of occasions. The unstructured cut gets a little shape thanks to a sharp V-neck and tiered skirt with a swingy mid-thigh hem. Long loose sleeves keep everything airy with elastic wrists you can push to the elbow, and there are also versions with short pleated bell sleeves for truly warm weather. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Pair Of Classic Sunglasses With A Trend-Driven Twist BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon These wide rectangular sunglasses have taken over TikTok. (Not feeling subtle? Check out the brighter pairs.) With shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses that offer UV400 protection, they’ll survive getting tossed in a bag and block 100% of UV rays. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: One size

8 A Faux Wrap Peplum Top That’s Comfortable Elegance Romwe Peplum Wrap Top Amazon $13 See On Amazon This wrap peplum top is softly adjustable with the prettiest lines. The tie waist is stitched in place — you’ll never lose the belt — and there’s a snap hidden at the neckline so you don’t have to worry about constant readjustments throughout the day. The kimono bell sleeves complement the lines of the peplum, and are just short enough to stay out of the way when you’re going through the motions in life. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

9 This Trendy Sheath Dress With An Adjustable Hem MYHEAT MH Drawstring Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon This ruched drawstring dress offers tons of versatility. Two drawstrings on either side let you adjust the hemline from a demure knee-length graze all the way up to a short crop top — yes, really. Set it to your perfect length, then tie them off. The ribbed polyester knit is nicely thick, and you can also find options with spaghetti straps as well as full-length sleeves to suit your preference. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 0 — 18

10 A Pair Of Bike Shorts That Are Ridiculously Well-Made BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These bike shorts have workout-worthy details, but the construction is so good you’ll save them for casual outfits too. The moisture-wicking fabric has four-way stretch and features an ultra-soft finish, with no front seams and a gusseted crotch for a smooth look. They can be had in two inseams — five to eight inches — so you can choose the length that’s right for you. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 A Budget-Friendly Birkenstock Alternative With Rave Reviews FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slide Sandals See On Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get Birkenstock style sandals at a rock-bottom price with this affordable version of their EVA Arizona slide. They’re shockingly similar, from the tops of their adjustable buckle straps down to their comfortable contoured footbed with impressive arch support and a deep heel cup. Even dedicated Birkenstock fans counted themselves as converts among the 28,000 ratings — they’re that good. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: 6 — 11

12 A Comfortable Bra That’s Actually Kind Of Nice Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Warner’s Easy Does It falls between your trusty T-shirt bra and a comfy bralette. The wireless bra couples with soft cups and wider than normal straps that all virtually guarantee it to be comfortable, with extra coverage along the cups and band for a smooth look under shirts. “Love the way it feels and looks. I could wear it all day,” one reviewer praised. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

13 A Wildly Popular Pair Of Sunglasses That Suits Every Face Shape SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These sunglasses look like a rounded-off version of the iconic Wayfarer style, which is widely cited as the most universal frame for every face shape. Their shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses are polarized to reduce glare and block 100% of UV radiation, all set in a flexible TR-90 frame that will bend instead of break. One shopper purchased three pairs for friends and confirmed, “We all loved them and they all looked great on each of our faces.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: One size

14 A Gorgeous Faux Leather Tote Available In Over 100 Colors Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $15 See On Amazon This minimalist tote can be carried any day of the week with its clean lines and thick faux leather that’s just as suitable for the office pencil skirt as it is running weekend errands with leggings. The sheer number of colorways available ensures there’s a hue to match every tint, tone, and shade of the spectrum no matter what kind of mood you’re dressing for. Available colors: 161

Available sizes: One size

15 A Dainty Necklace Set That’s Designed To Layer Perfectly Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon These delicate necklaces are a can be worn separately for a whisper-weight accent or layered to create more impact. They’re perfectly sized to stack like a Russian nesting doll without tangling, and finished in 14-karat gold plate that’s nickel-free and hypoallergenic. The dainty discs, bars, and seed pearls will look good with just about any outfit, and they offer plenty of minimalist sets along with single strands. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: One size

16 A Colorblock Wrap Swimsuit That’s Chic AF CUPSHE Color Block Wrap Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This juicy swimsuit is bright and stylish with classic Hollywood vibes made for modern LA. Three levels of colorblocking keep the eye moving and the self-tie sash waist is such a pretty touch. The plunge neckline is low yet wearable, with padded cups inside for a secure feeling and full coverage. “I cannot say enough about this swimsuit! It’s all of the good things everyone has said about it,” a reviewer gushed. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Set Of Hypoallergenic Stud Earrings With Five Dazzling Carat Weights Wssxc Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cubic zirconia stud earrings are a universal staple accessory that subtly finishes any look. This set comes in multiple carat weights whether you prefer something dainty or want high-wattage impact, and their hypoallergenic stainless steel posts will stay true to color for life. With nearly 21,000 ratings, they’ve amassed an impressive 4.5-star rating, even from dozens of shoppers with “super sensitive” ears. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One size

18 A Hippie-Chic Trapeze Dress In Every Floral Print Romwe Floral Swing Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon Swingy and sunny, this floral dress is so wearable. It has a crew neckline and bracelet-length bell sleeves that leave room for dainty jewelry, and the rayon fabric feels light as air when the weather gets hot. This one features a faux embroidered artisanal floral design (you’ll never have to worry about it snagging) but there are also options for ditsy 90s florals and scaled-up prints. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

19 A One-Piece Swimsuit That’s Absolutely Adorable CUPSHE V-Neck Ruffled Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pretty and playful but not in the least bit twee, this one-piece swimsuit has plenty of details that make it pop. Its plunge neckline is framed with two wide ruffled straps over the ruched bodice, and an open back with a short lace-up detail. “Worth every penny,” one fan gushed. “Very self-conscious person speaking here, and I feel like a million bucks in this thing. Great quality, adjustable back to pull the top a smidge tighter (or let out).” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 Some Chunky Hoop Earrings That Are Stylist-Approved PAVOI Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon These thick hoops are classic statements that promise to be comfortable all day. With extra visual heft they’ll have more impact than slender pairs in a simple shape you’ll want to wear with everything. They’re made with a hollow core to be light on the ears in every size, with nickel-free hypoallergenic 14-karat gold plating and stainless steel posts. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 20 — 50 millimeters

21 A Casually Cute Crop Top That Can Dress Up Or Down Romwe Front Twist Crop T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cropped tee is fashion’s latest spin on the basic. Its twist front creates the prettiest shape and easy fit, in a wide ribbed knit with a fair bit of sheen. In a polyester blend it can handle a sweaty workout, but you’ll want to wear this cute piece out on the town just as often. “I've always strayed away from crop tops, but I'm so glad I bought this. It goes with a lot, it's comfy and cute, and I love it,” a reviewer commented. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 0X — 3X

22 This Breezy Dress With A Lacey Laser-Cut Hem Romwe Off The Shoulder Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This little dress can be worn so many ways, with plenty of flexibility in either direction in fit and style. It’s stretchy shoulder line can be worn tugged down as shown here or pulled up to create a flirty cap-sleeved dress, while the elastic waistline can be arranged to sit perfectly on long and short torsos alike. The scalloped laser-cut hemline looks like delicate lace and makes it easy to dress up without feeling fussy on casual days. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

23 An Artsy Smocked Tunic Dress You Can Rock As A Top Hestenve Babydoll Swing Dress AmazonAmazon $26 See On Amazon Hippie-chic and ridiculously adorable, this little swing dress has an easy cut with flared lines. (And leaves plenty of room to add tights or leggings when the temperature drops) Short dolman sleeves and a deep V-neck keeps the overall effect open rather than swaddled, and the rayon-based gauze has a crinkle texture for a handwoven finish that will mask a few rogue wrinkles out of the dryer. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Keyhole Sundress With A Cult Following ECOWISH Tie Front Swing Midi Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon This fan favorite sundress has been updated to expand on the original with new prints and skirt styles. They’ve kept the shirred tie-front bodice with adjustable spaghetti straps for a universally wearable fit and added a frothy tiered ruffle skirt to the lineup for even more options. You can still find the original button-down sundress here, so if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger grab both before your favorites sell out again. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Buttery T-Shirt Dress Made With Pima Cotton Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon This comfortable T-shirt dress is deceptively simple. It has a swing cut that’s fitted like a classic tee through the shoulders and bodice, with contoured princess-style side seams and wide finishing bands at the collar and cuffs that make it look a lot nicer. High-end Pima cotton is blended with modal for a downy soft — almost brushed — finish, and it’s thick enough to hide a pair of leggings on cold days. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 The Infamous Leggings That Went Viral On Tik Tok SEASUM Booty Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon With over 61,000 ratings, these scrunch leggings more than live up to the hype. The secret lies in their combination of a super high waist with a deeply angled back yoke over strategic ruching and textured honeycomb fabric throughout. The result? A ridiculously cute and comfortable pair of leggings. With moisture-wicking four-way stretch you could easily work out, but they’re just as good for lounging on the couch. Available colors: 86

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

27 A Pair Of Sophisticated Culottes That Feel Like Yoga Pants Tsful Pull-On Wide Leg Pants Amazon $42 See On Amazon On the other end of the spectrum, these culottes offer legging-like comfort in a roomier cut. They’re made from a thick and elastic knit that unpacks wrinkle-free and is easy to wash, with a pull-on waistband and two functional pockets (plus decorative welt pockets on the back). The wide culotte stops just short of the ankle for a clean and modern hem that spotlights your shoes. “I just returned from Paris and this is the length pants to have right now it seems,” one shopper wrote, confirming their status as a French girl style must-have. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

28 A Balmy Maxi Dress That’s So, So Effortless ZESICA Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dress it up, dress it down — this thoroughly lovely maxi dress is as comfortable as it is pretty and versatile. The smocked bodice will conform to fit your body perfectly, and an ankle-grazing hemline lets you pair it with just about any shoe. Wear it with a denim jacket and sandals to get brunch, or style it for a casual outdoor wedding over a pair of wedges with your favorite statement jewelry. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 A Tank-Style Maxi Dress With Goddess Vibes HUSKARY Cami Maxi Dresses Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a graceful draping V-neckline and fluttery split hem, this spaghetti strap maxi dress is casual elegance at its comfiest — and it has pockets. It makes a fabulous pool cover-up in quick-drying polyester but is easy to style for hosting at home. And it comes in a fabulous array of patterns if you already have an LBD (long black dress, in this case) from leopard to tie-dye and nautical stripes. Knot the front for a totally new look while you’re at it. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 A Swimsuit With Nearly 15,000 Five-Star Ratings Tempt Me High-Neck Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit has developed a cult following for serving major Bond-girl looks while feeling totally covered. Its high neck spotlights shoulders with a narrow sliver of plunge mesh over the ruched bodice. Turn around to reveal the sheer split back that hooks securely at the nape of the neck. “Loved how so many women sent their pictures in and every one of them looked amazing in this suit,” a fan praised. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

31 A Midi Skirt With Twirl-Inducing Pleats Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pleated skirt is so versatile and will easily become a go-to for any occasion. It looks thoroughly gamine with a graphic tee and Converse, and dresses up like a charm over stilettos and a chic top. The elastic waist is comfortable and gives you leeway to wear it at the waist or a little lower on the hips, with a fully lined skirt that falls to just below the knee. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 Some Cropped Jeggings That Feel Like Yoga Pants No Nonsense Classic Denim Capri Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These denim capri leggings have just the right amount of length for a breezy cropped look. In an ultra-stretch cotton blend, they pull right on like your favorite workout capris with functional back pockets and faux tailored detailing (think: pockets and fly) on the front. Get them in all the classics including light or dark indigo plus army green and crisp white. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — 3X

33 A Windswept Kimono With So Many Beautiful Colors Ailunsnika Loose Beach Cover Up Amazon $21 See On Amazon There’s a lot to like about this pretty kimono. It comes in high-octane florals and saturated shades you won’t find anywhere else, but classic types can pick up plenty of muted options, too. What they all have in common is a dramatic hemline and airy sleeves with choices that button and belt. Wear it as sunny cover-up or throw yours on over a simple outfit you want to jazz up. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: One size

34 This Chic Loungewear Set In A Sweater Knit ZESICA Shorts & Sweater Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon Sweatsuit, but make it fashion: this loungewear set has all the ease with extra style points. You get a cute cropped pullover with stylish lantern sleeves and matching drawstring shorts. A thick rayon knit ensures they feel substantial yet cool with a nice amount of drape. Wear them together on days off or turn them into super-cute separates in their own right. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Ruffled Babydoll Dress With An Easy Fit Imysty Babydoll Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon For more of an ingenue feel, this babydoll dress is sweetly breezy. It drapes over broad and narrow shoulders alike thanks to a lack of defined seams, with short ruffled sleeves that mirror the tiered skirt. Fans reported that it ran large but looked amazing once they put it on, and noted it was great to keep in rotation year-round thanks to the extra layering room. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 A Slouchy Tee With Batwing Sleeves LACOZY Off The Shoulder Knit Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have sounded off on this fashionably oversized tee, which pairs broken-in comfort with laidback style. The wide neckline can be tugged off one shoulder or pulled up for an easy boatneck, with extra room in the bodice and wide batwing sleeves that are super-comfy and taper to the wrists and hemline for a hint of shape. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 The Comfy Tailored Pants That Can Dress Up Or Down GRACE KARIN Sash Tie Waist Belted Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon These comfortable pants look like a cute pair of work trousers with enough ease to be worn on the weekend. They’re loosely cut through the leg with an almost jogger-like shape and hidden elastic on the back of the waistband, while a pleated high-rise cut and sash belt dress things up a notch. Wear to the office with a crisp button-down or slip on a bodysuit and heels after hours. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Vintage-Inspired Shirt Dress With A Drawstring Waist Amazon Essentials Half Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This classic midi dress puts a feminine twist on menswear style in smooth viscose twill. It buttons fully down the front with a drawstring waist for a customizable fit and seamed details through the bodice to add a bit of interest and shape. (Not to mention two good pockets tucked inside.) The half sleeves have the tiniest bit of puff, and a curved shirttail hem finishes everything off. It doesn’t have thousands of reviews, but the ones it does are glowing. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 A Waterfall Cardigan With Over 16,000 Ratings Urban CoCo Drape Front Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers rave about this cardigan not only for its comfort and style but also its impressive versatility. The mid-weight viscose knit is soft and smooth, of course — leggings and a tank, here you come — but it also has a really nice finish that wouldn’t look out of place in an office. The waterfall drape creates universally gorgeous lines with nice seaming throughout for a piece you’ll love wearing whether or not you’re going anywhere. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 A Cozy Cocoon Sweater That’s Just The Right Amount Of Oversized Imily Bela Slouchy Oversized Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Wrap up in this slouchy cardigan for all-day comfort in style. It’s generously cut with a folded shawl collar and intentionally baggy scale through the body, but little details keep things elevated. A mix of knits adds texture and depth, with ribbed sleeves fitted sharply to the elbow to contrast the looser cut. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

41 A Printed Tee That Upgrades All Your Casual Looks BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon A good printed T-shirt makes even jeans and sneakers look fresh, and leopard is such a staple — but you might want to scoop up the snakeskin and camouflage, too. This version is cut with classic lines from its well-fitted shoulders and proportionate sleeves to a long, straight fit through the body that never looks boxy. The thick poly knit is fully opaque and finished with contrast ribbing at the neck that subtly frames your face. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

42 These Retro Lennon Sunglasses That Are Making A Comeback WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon These round sunglasses are packed with vintage nostalgia but have a distinctly futuristic vibe if you style them right. Their scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses are fully polarized with 100% UVA/UVB coverage you can count on, all set in a sturdy yet lightweight metal frame with nonslip nosepads and coating on the tips to wear comfortably all day. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: One size

43 This Ruffled Skater Skirt With An Adjustable Waist Relipop Skater Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cute skater skirt has an elastic waistband with a drawstring to ensure just the right fit. The tiered ruffle hemline is short without veering into miniskirt territory even on tall people and features plenty of smocking for a full look. Shoppers reported that the fabric was airy and light yet not at all see-through — not even in white — and were thrilled by how well-made it was overall. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 Some Office-Appropriate Leggings In A Thick And Comfy Ponte Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon Dressy leggings? Truly groundbreaking. These are woven from double-knit ponte with two-way stretch that moves with you while retaining its structure. With four inseams available from 25 to 31 inches, virtually everyone can get a custom fit. The only other detail to speak of on these clean pants is the wide elastic waist that lays comfortably flat all day. “Comfy like leggings but dressy enough for work or a night out,” a fan summarized. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, regular, long, and extra-long)

45 This High-Waisted Bikini With A Wrap Top RUUHEE Criss Cross High Waisted Bikini Amazon $11 This high-waisted bikini can be adjusted to fit — but the one thing you can’t change it is how cute it looks. Its top features two bands that knot in the back for a faux wrap effect, and you can alter where they sit on your torso based on how tightly you tie them. Meanwhile, the high-waisted bikini bottoms are lightly ruched along the hips for a full-coverage fit that doesn’t feel frumpy. “I honestly can’t believe this bathing suit is from Amazon. It feels like a high quality suit,” a shopper remarked. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

46 A Gauzy Cover-Up You Can Wear So Many Ways Eicolorte Beach Sarong Amazon $15 See On Amazon This swimsuit cover-up can be styled as a wrap, a skirt, knotted into a top — whatever suits you personally. Hell, it could even be worn as a scarf during the day. There are no rules. The nubby polyester weave has subtle texture and the tassel trim adds fun movement with artisan boutique flavor. If you want more coverage, consider one of their goddess-like maxi skirts in the same listing. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: One size

47 A Swingy Tunic With Just Enough Drape QIXING Lace Trim A-Line Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pretty tunic has the ease of a T-shirt yet still manages to feel a little bit special thanks to the lace trim. It flares out to a high-low hem that was practically made for leggings, and the buttery-soft rayon knit flows nicely so you don’t get lost in its swingy cut. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

48 A Corduroy Boyfriend Shirt That Looks Like Sold-Out Zara Astylish Corduroy Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you missed the original before it sold out, get your hands on this oversized corduroy button-down while you still can. It’s made from heavy corduroy with a wide wale and chest pocket that’s borrowed from the boys, with a scaled-up fit to look fashionably thrifted. Wear it solo during the colder months and break it out as a grunge-inspired jacket for spring and summer. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

49 A Denim Culotte With Downtown Edge Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed Fit Wide-Leg Crop Jean Amazon $38 See On Amazon Reach for these wide-leg jeans when you want an artsy-cool vibe that’s still pretty classic. They have a vintage button fly and raw hem for that subtle distressed look in a high-stretch cotton blend that’s surprisingly thick. The wide leg is meant to be short, so it works equally well for tall and petite shoppers alike, and can be worn with almost any style of shoe imaginable. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 0 — 14