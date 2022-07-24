Cheap, Trendy Clothes On Amazon That Have Pockets & Other Practical Features That Make Life Easier

The list of reasons why I might buy certain clothes is long and esteemed; comfort, cuteness, cost — and whether or not I have any upcoming weddings to attend — are all major reasons why I may be in the market for a new outfit (or six).

Though, as I get older, and admittedly, pickier about my clothes, I consider practicality, too. Sure, those pants may be cute, but if the pockets are too small to hold my keys or my phone, I’m not going to love them as much (I don’t make the rules, this is just how things work). Luckily for me, and for anyone else who likes their clothes to have both form and function; there are a ton of cheap, trendy clothes on Amazon that have pockets and other practical features that make life easier.

1 A Strappy Workout Tank With A Built-In Shelf Bra Hibelle Workout Tank Top with Built in Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon With all the features of your favorite tank top, like a racerback shape, long hem for tucking and tying, and a selection of solids and prints, this strappy workout tank is a great option even before you consider that built-in shelf bra, too. It also has an inner mesh layer and removable cups. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 These Practical Tanks With Bra Cups For Shape & Comfort ANYFITTING Camisole with Built in Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $47 See On Amazon What’s better than a versatile tank with built-in bra cups? Three versatile tanks with built-in bra cups. Wear one on its own with shorts or a skirt or layer it under a drapey cardigan for a an effortless layered look. The viscose/spandex blend material is soft to the touch, so you’ll be comfy all day. Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 This Stretchy & Sleeveless Workout Top That’ll Keep You Cool & Comfortable Dragon Fit Sleeveless Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This cropped workout tank is stretchy, soft, and breathable, making it an ideal piece to slip on for your workout or a busy day of errands and outings. The combination of crew neckline, cropped hem, and sleeveless cut are sporty yet trendy, and you’ll feel good wearing it in multiple ways. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 A Pair Of Double-Layered Running Shorts With Pockets Soothfeel Running Shorts with Spandex and Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon These stretchy spandex running shorts come with everyone’s favorite feature: sizable pockets. There’s a phone-sized pocket on the right leg, plus a zipper pocket on the back of the waistband. They also have both an inner layer and outer layer for form and function. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 This Sports Bra With A Phone Pocket & Cord Slot QUEENIEKE Medium Support Back Pocket Sport Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This back pocket sports bra is so brilliantly designed, you’ll wonder why more of your clothes don’t have pouches at the back. It’s perfectly sized for a phone, and even features an extra slot to guide headphones through, too. It also comes with removable cups for optional shape and support. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 These Fan-Favorite No-Show Socks That Stay In Place wernies No Show Socks (4-Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These no-show socks stay in place better than other brands, according to many happy buyers. With silicone grips to help secure them, they’re cut to fit under a variety of shoe styles, including running shoes, loafers, booties, and more (heads-up, they’re not shaped to hide under ballet flats, though). Available colors and styles: 5 sets

Available sizes: 5-8 — 8-11

7 These Wide-Leg Bib Pants With A Relaxed Fit YESNO Loose Long Bib Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon These low-key and loose overalls are great for spring and summer days. They feature an ankle-length hem, front pockets, and subtle side slits at the cuff. Wear them over a tank and with low-cut tennies, or slip on a slim-fitting long-sleeved top and booties for a more polished look. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

8 This Lightweight Cardigan That’s Perfect For Layering LYHNMW Lightweight Open Front Knit Cardigan with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan is lightweight and loose, and it’ll be a wardrobe staple during those warm weather months. It’s perfect to add to a sundress or shorts and tee when the sun goes down. Front patch-style pockets give added texture, and it checks all the boxes for “sheer, soft, and comfortable,” according to one 5-star reviewer. Available colors and styles: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 These Jogger Pants With Fun Patterns & Pockets Dokotoo Drawstring Jogger Pants with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you like your pants to be fun and functional, look no further than these drawstring joggers. They’re gathered at the ankle, and they have practical pockets on each side that are large enough for your wallet, keys, or other essentials. Even better, they’re available in unique patterns like tie-dye and animal print. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

10 This Adorable Wrap Skirt With A Satin Tie Arjungo Wrap High Waist Satin Mini Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a built-in tie, this wrap satin mini skirt is fun and flirty. It comes in a rainbow of colors and is adjustable thanks to the tie feature, so you can position it high on your waist or lower on your hips depending on your mood. One five-star reviewer gushed, “I love the material and can't wait to go dancing in it.” Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 These Wide-Leg Shorts With Pleats That Add Shape & Style Verdusa High Waist Pleated Wide Leg Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon These high-waist pleated shorts have a wide-leg, subtle and sophisticated cuffs, plus everyone’s favorite feature: pockets. From a distance, they give off a skirt vibe, but still offer you the practicality and versatility of shorts. The neutral color options also make them easy to match — wear them with your favorite graphic tee or crop top. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Work-Friendly Button-Down Shirt With Short Sleeves Beautife Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This short sleeve button-down is the kind of wardrobe staple you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Knot it with high-waisted jeans for brunch, tuck it into slacks for work, or pair it with a skirt for date night. Among the prints and patterns, you’ll find solids and multiple vertical stripe options. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 This Sporty Tennis Skirt With Phone-Sized Pockets BLEVONH Tennis Skirt with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon With an inner shorts layer and an outer skirt layer, this tennis skort is the perfect piece to wear on and off the court. The comfortable elastic waistband makes it easy to move and bend, and you can also use the side pocket for tennis or golf balls so you don’t have to pause your game. Available colors and styles: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 A Simple & Sleeveless Dress With Practical Pockets Tanst Sky Sleeveless Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Thanks, it has pockets!” will be your new go-to when fielding compliments on this sleeveless dress. It comes in a variety of bright prints and patterns, including rainbow tie dye and daisies, for the days you’re feeling like a ‘90s throwback. What’s more, it’s stretchy and comfortable, too. It looks great with white tennies or strappy sandals. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 This Calf-Length Dress With Spaghetti Straps & Button Detailing Halife Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This darling button-down midi dress with pockets is just the thing for spring and summer days. The subtle sweetheart neckline and dainty spaghetti straps give it a flirty vibe, while it’s still practical enough to wear while strolling through a farmer’s market or enjoying coffee at a cafe. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 These Casual Shorts With Drawstring, Pockets, & A Relaxed Fit KINGFEN Cotton Drawstrings Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Slip these low-key cotton shorts on in the morning, and stay comfy and casually cool for the whole day. They effortlessly go from lounge shorts when you’re chilling and home, or casual shorts for errands and outings when you step out. Not feeling the drawstring? There’s an adorable version with a ruffled hem, too. Available colors and styles: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Pair Of High Waist Biker Shorts With Deep Pockets Core 10 All Day Comfort Yoga Short Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you want the comfort and convenience of leggings but it’s hella hot outside, reach for this pair of biker shorts in a happy hue. These shorts are super soft with a 5-inch waistband, but best of all, you’ll love the deep pockets on each side to hold your phone, keys, or wallet. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

18 This Stylish Jumpsuit With A Fitted Waist & Pockets LAINAB Wide Leg Short Sleeve Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $38 See On Amazon Heads up, if you snag this short sleeve jumpsuit, it might take the cake for the easiest outfit in your closet. It’s a tee and pants in one, with a drawstring tie at the waist so you can adjust the fit and shape. There’s even a keyhole button in the back, too. But the best part? The rayon/spandex blend material is super soft and comfy. Available colors and styles: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 An Elastic Waistband Midi Skirt With Functional Pockets Naggoo High Waist Elastic Midi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pretty yet practical skirt that will take you from spring to fall, look no further than this high-waist midi skirt. The elastic waistband ensures it’s comfortable and easy to wear in multiple ways — tuck in a tee, slip on a crop top, or layer a cardi and sweater, and you’ll be ready to take on the day. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 A Tee & Biker Shorts Set That You Can Wear Together Or As Stylish Separates Glamaker Oversized Tee and Bike Shorts Set (2-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This oversized tee and bikes shorts set takes the guesswork out of styling your new favorite shorts. Cinch a belt at your waist to give shape to the tee or keep it loose and low-key. Among the styles and colors, you’ll find both solids and trendy prints. Long pants and long sleeve options are available, too Available colors and styles: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 These Stretchy Denim Jeans That Are Practical & Versatile Woman Within Girlfriend Stretch Jean Amazon $39 See On Amazon A good pair of blue jeans never goes out of style, and these girlfriend stretch jeans are certainly no exception. Not only will you enjoy classic features like the five-pocket design and zip fly with button clasp, but they have just enough stretch for easy movement and gentle shape. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 38 Plus (including Petite sizes)

22 An Easy Breezy Sleeveless Tank Dress For Sunny Days elescat Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lightweight sleeveless dress will be the first thing you grab when it comes out of the wash. The summery cut, round neckline, and flared skirt are the perfect blend of casual and cute with side pockets as an added bonus, too. It also doubles as a great swimsuit cover-up. Available colors and styles: 33

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

23 This Tank Dress With Button Detailing & Pockets EASYDWELL Sleeveless Button Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Great over leggings, with low-cut white tennies and a jean jacket, or simply on its own with sandals, this sleeveless button-down dress will be one of the most versatile pieces in your closet. You’ll also love the soft rayon/spandex material and the flowy skirt. Plus, according to buyers, it can even double as a maternity dress. Available colors and styles: 11

Available sizes: X-Small/Small — Large/X-Large

24 These High-Waisted Running Shorts With Zipper Pockets BMJL High Waisted Running Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon The high waistband of these running shorts makes them an especially great option to pair with a crop top or sports bra for your most intense workouts. Of course, they’re still great for low-impact gym sessions and low-key days, too. You’ll also appreciate the inner lining and the zipper pocket that keeps your belongings secure. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 A Pair Of Quick Dry Cargo Pants That Are Perfect For Hiking MIER Quick Dry Cargo Pants Amazon $57 See On Amazon Even if you don’t have any adventuring on your schedule, these quick-dry cargo pants will inspire you to make some time for the great outdoors. They feature six zipper pockets, plus they’re stretchy, lightweight, and water-resistant, too — exactly what you need for your next round of travel. Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: 2 — 16

26 These Cargo-Style Joggers With Extra Pocket Room Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon These cargo joggers are the best of both worlds; they have the pocket room and functionality of your favorite hiking pants, and the stylish shape and slim leg of joggers. The elastic waist also has an adjustable drawstring to ensure a comfortable fit, and they even promise SPF 50 UV protection and water resistance, too. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

27 A Pair Of Fan Fave Bike Shorts With A Crossover Waist & Pockets SUUKSESS Cross Waist Biker Shorts with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sport these cross waist bike shorts on their own, under your favorite workout shorts, or even with your favorite skirts or dresses. They have a wide waistband with compression, a 5-inch hem, four-way stretch, and ribbing — so they’re comfortable and easy to move in, too. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 A Loose & Lowkey Sleeveless Dress With A Scoop Neckline Yandino Scoopneck Dress with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you like your dresses to be lightweight and airy, then you’ll love this scoopneck swing dress. The round tank-style neckline and relaxed cut give it a beachy vibe, and it makes a great summer vacation dress, too — it even has pockets to stash your room key. Available colors and styles: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 These Hiking Pants With Drawstrings At The Waist & Cuffs Cakulo Water Resistance Hiking Pants with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon For the days that start out cool and end up warm, these resistance hiking pants are a great choice. Wear them long or cinch the hem drawstrings to give your lower legs some air. They also have sewn-in reflective features for increased visibility when you wear them, and they’re water-resistant, too. Available colors and styles: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

30 A Pair Of Slim-Fitting Cargo Pants That Give You Pocket Room Without The Extra Bulk Lanesra Cargo Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you like your pockets to have pockets, then you’ll love these practical cargo pants. They’re an especially great choice for outdoor activities like climbing or camping, or for work and chore days. One five-star reviewer commented, “I'm a general contractor and do a lot of bending, stretching, kneeling, etc, and I love these pants. Extremely comfortable. Soft yet durable material.” Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: 2 — 18

31 These Capri Joggers With Sporty Vertical Stripes SPECIALMAGIC Capri Sweatpants with Pockets Amazon $19 See On Amazon These capri joggers make great weekend and workout wear. Made with French terry, the shoelace-style drawstring at the waist, the contrasting vertical stripes on the sides, and capri length combine for casual comfort and style. Grab a single pair, or go for more cost-effective bundles of two. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Pair Of Running Shorts With A Back Zip Pocket Libin Running Shorts with Zip Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon These running shorts don’t just have pockets; they have three zip pockets, so your keys and phone stay safe while you’re on the move. An inner liner also keeps you comfortable and covered, plus a hidden drawstring is sewn inside the waistband to allow you to subtly adjust the fit, too. Available colors and styles:10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 A Knee-Length Skort WIth A High Waistband & Pockets Viodia Knee Length Skort with Pockets Amazon $36 See On Amazon With a very wearable 20-inch hem, a high waistband, and — yep, you guessed it — pockets, this athletic skort is practical, versatile, and sporty. It also provides SPF 50 coverage so if you’re out on the green or on the tennis court, you’ll be protected. It also features inner shorts, a hidden drawstring, and a wide waistband. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34 These Bermuda Running Shorts That Are Super Soft G Gradual Bermuda Jersey Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon The extra length in these 7-inch Bermuda shorts make them a great choice for workouts, walks, and everything in between. They’re made with super-soft jersey material, so they’re extra comfy and promise to be quick-drying, too. Heads up, buyers hint that they run a bit small, so you’ll want to plan accordingly. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

35 These Light & Airy Pants With A Wide Leg & Drawstring Waist Dokotoo Wide-Leg Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon The combination of lightweight material and a wide-leg cut give these high waist, casual pants the look and feel of linen. The large pockets give you plenty of room to carry essentials, while the drawstring allows you to adjust the fit. One happy buyer raved, “I am thrilled, these are my favorite pants in the world!!!” Available colors and styles: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 A Pair Of Trendy & Beachy Pants In Summery Prints Roxy Oceanside Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon If the beach frequently calls your name, these cotton/linen blend pants from Roxy might be your next MVP (most valuable pants). They have a flared leg, elastic waistband, and each available style has a vertical print pattern (dibs on ash rose). Oh, and did I mentioned that there are side and back pockets? Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

An Elegant Camisole Made With Delicate Spaghetti Straps & A V-Neckline Miqieer Basic Silk Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you've lived your life up to this point without a silky camisole tank top, this may be your sign to pick one up. It'll be your next wardrobe staple thanks to it's sophisticated cut, v-neckline, and smooth material. Enjoy tearing it with a pencil skirt or underneath denim shortalls.

Available sizes: —

38 These Classic Denim Shorts With Practical Pockets Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Few wardrobe pieces are more timeless than a worn-in pair of jeans — including cut-offs. These denim shorts have the iconic pocket shape and zip fly of Levi’s 501s, and they’re pre-cut and frayed so you don’t have to fuss with that step yourself. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: 23 — 39

39 This Chic, Silky Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Your next date night skirt is here; this high waist midi skirt comes in a stylish leopard print pattern that’s always in style. It’s made of satin, so it’s silky and smooth while still conveniently machine-washable. Plus, it has an elastic waist so it’s easy to put on and where all day (or night). Available colors and styles: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large