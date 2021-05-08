52 Cheap Upgrades That'll Make Your Home Look So Damn Good

Take it from someone who absolutely refuses to live in an outdated home — sprucing up your space isn’t cheap. To some, that means swapping out a busted electric stovetop for a fancy gas griddle. But as for the rest of us who are either renting or living on a budget? There are way cheaper ways to upgrade your home — and a ton of them can even be found right on Amazon.

I know what you’re thinking: “How can a cheap upgrade make my home look ‘so damn good?’” Luckily for you, that’s where I come in. Not only have I selected products that are affordable, but I’ve also made sure that each one genuinely adds a bit of flair to your home. Take the motion-activated bed light as an example. It only turns on when you get up in the middle of the night, and the warm glow makes your bed look amazing. And who can resist the sleek tablet stand that mounts underneath your cabinets so it’s easier to follow a new recipe?

You don’t have to put up with outdated spaces just because your wallet is feeling a little light — especially when there are tons of cheap home upgrades on Amazon that will make your home look and feel incredible.

Keep scrolling to check out my favorites. You won’t believe how little it can cost to make big improvements to your space.

These Stylish Tiebacks For Your Curtains PINOWU Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon With strong magnets on either end, these tiebacks will keep your curtains drawn until you’re ready to pull them. They’re strong enough for blackout curtains, while the round pearl tips give them a chic touch. Choose from four colors: gray, pink, gold, or aqua.

These Puck Lights You Can Stick Basically Anywhere Star-Spangled Puck Lights (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Lighting can make or break a space, and these puck lights make it easy to illuminate hallways, kitchen counters, closets, drawers, and more. Each battery-operated light just needs a tap to turn on, which means there’s no complicated wiring necessary when installing them. And better yet, they also come with a double-sided adhesive so you can stick them practically anywhere.

This Decorative Floor Vent That Installs Without Tools Decor Grates Oriental Floor Register Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t need any tools to install this decorative floor vent — just drop it into your vent and it’s ready to go. Not only does the pattern on top give it a unique look, but it’s also made from high-impact plastic to help keep it looking great for years to come. Choose from eight sizes as well as six finishes to decorate your vent space.

A Sturdy Tablet Stand For The Kitchen Or Desk CTA Digital: 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand Wall/Desktop Mount Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tablet stand makes cooking from an online recipe much easier by holding your iPad or tablet securely in place. When you’re not in the kitchen, this tablet stand is also useful for video calls at your desk. Flexible joints and a rotating tablet clamp allow you to adjust the view however you like, and the sleek aluminum body folds flat once you’re done.

These Apothecary Jars That Are Cute & Functional Aozita Apothecary Jar for Bathroom (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made from thick, smooth plastic, these apothecary jars are a stylish way to add storage to your vanity. The lids keep whatever’s inside safe from dust and moisture — and each set includes four blank and four pre-printed labels: cotton ball, cotton swab, cotton pads, and floss picks. For less than $10, this simple upgrade makes your bathroom more aesthetically pleasing and functional.

These Low-Maintenance Pathway Lights That Are Solar-Powered GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your home instant curb appeal with these pathway lights that are 100% solar-powered. That means there are zero wasteful batteries to deal with, so you can set these down and forget about them. They’re made of durable stainless steel and waterproof for rainy weather.

A Shower Shelf That Doesn’t Require Drilling KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get your shampoo and body wash off the floor with this shower shelf. You don’t have to drill even one hole because it mounts to the wall with waterproof adhesive. The shelf is made from stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, and it even has hooks for hanging razors, scrubbers, and more.

These Swedish Dishcloths That Are Super Absorbent & Reusable DII Swedish Dishcloth Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cellulose and cotton, these Swedish dishcloths are an eco-friendly alternative to sponges or paper towels. They’re able to absorb up to 15 times their own weight in water, and the non-abrasive exterior won’t leave behind scratches. Plus, they’re washable so you can use them again and again.

These Dividers That Keep Shelves Looking Neat Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This set of closet dividers maintains order in your closet by keeping items from mixing into the next section. They slide into place over any standard-sized shelf, and each one is made from tough steel that’s been coated with protective epoxy. Each divider is 12 inches high, so they keep even tall stacks of clothing separated.

This Trash Can You Can Hide In Your Cabinet simplehuman In-Cabinet Trash Can Amazon $30 See On Amazon This small trash can keeps garbage hidden behind a cabinet door. The heavy-duty steel hook lets you hang the bin over the door to keep it out of sight, but the frame is also removable if you’d prefer to mount it to the door permanently. Plus, the lid helps keep unwanted odors contained.

These Hangers That Help You Save Space Wonder Hanger Space-Saving Closet Organizers (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your closet is overflowing with clothes, you might want to check out these space-saving hangers that hold up to six items. Each one is made from tough metal — not plastic — and the notches are extra-wide, which means you can even double up on hangers if needed. Each space-saver holds up to 30 pounds, and this set comes in five colors.

This Wall-Mounted Broom Organizer With Over 30,000 Reviews Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wall-mounted organizer saves space and keeps your place tidy by giving your broom, mop, and other tools a home. With grippy ball bearings that can support up to 35 pounds without sliding, it’s perfect for shovels, golf clubs, rakes, and gardening or cleaning tools. Installation is a breeze following step-by-step instructions, and each order also comes with all the necessary mounting hardware.

A Drawer Organizer To Keep Your Intimates Looking Neat Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your intimates don’t have to sit messily inside a drawer — just use this organizer to keep them folded and looking neat. Each of the four bins is made from mold-proof fabric, and they’re designed to store underwear and socks. Reviewers loved how the zipper on the bottom ensures that each bin holds its shape.

This Sturdy & Space-Saving Pant Hanger DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Hangers Amazon $9 See On Amazon With this one S-hanger, you can store five pairs of pants in a slim, space-saving profile. It’s made of tough stainless steel, so it won’t bend even under the weight of heavy denim. The hanger also works well with towels or scarves, and its smooth exterior won’t snag on clothes.

A Soft Duvet Insert That Stays Put Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon With tabs at each corner, you won’t have to worry about this comforter shifting around inside of your duvet cover. The box stitching keeps the filling evenly distributed. It’s worth noting this machine-washable comforter comes in nine colors and the microfiber material is so soft that you could even skip the duvet cover. • Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen (featured), King, California King

A Bedside Caddy For Organizing Remotes & More HAKACC Bedside Caddy Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slip this bedside caddy underneath your mattress, and you’ll always have somewhere to keep your phone, TV remote, iPad, magazines, and more. Three pockets help everything stay organized, and it also works with a sofa or your favorite upholstered chair. Choose from two colors: black or brown.

These Slide-Out Baskets For Organizing Any Space madesmart 2-Tier Organizer Bath Collection Slide-out Baskets with Handles Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you need help sorting your vanity or the space underneath your sink, this organizer can help. The tiered baskets slide out so it’s easy to reach everything inside, and they would also work great with office or art supplies. One reviewer even raved about how they helped sort out her refrigerator.

These Satin Pillowcases That Smooth Frizz & Reduce Hair Breakage Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Smooth undesired frizz and bedhead simply by resting your head on these satin pillowcases. Satin creates less friction on hair than cotton, which reduces the breakage of strands during sleep. This set is available in dozens of colors to match your current bedding, and the sheen of satin gives your bedroom a luxe look.

A Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves AmeiTech 360 Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon To organize your makeup or skincare collection while maintaining easy access to each piece, you need this rotating organizer. The shelves hold a lot and are adjustable to fit bottles of nearly any shape or size; the slots on top are the perfect spot for all your brushes, lipsticks, and more. The best part? Assembly only takes a few minutes.

The Magnet That Keeps Track Of Dirty Dishes BabyPop! Design Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re tired of wondering whether a load is dirty or clean, this magnet puts the question to rest by labeling the dishwasher’s contents “clean” or “dirty.” The sliding mechanism is smooth as you update the dishwasher’s status each day. Plus, the slider comes with double-sided adhesive — just in case your dishwasher isn’t magnetic — and reviewers loved how the large font is easy to read.

A Reading Lamp That Clips Onto Headboards & More W-LITE 6W LED USB Reading Light Clip Amazon $17 See On Amazon Clip this lamp onto your headboard, table, or even your laptop for a little extra light. Choose the cool light setting when you need to focus and the warm light setting to settle in with a book before bed. The flexible gooseneck lets you direct light wherever you need it, and the lamp is rechargeable via USB. And unlike some lamps, this one is also dimmable.

The Leakproof Mason Jar Lids That Are Bright & Colorful Aozita Colored Plastic Mason Jar Lids (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your Mason jars sealed and color-coordinated with this set of lids in a rainbow of hues. Each one is made from food-grade plastic, and they’re even safe to put into the freezer. They create a leakproof seal, and this set of dishwasher-safe lids fits regular and wide-mouth jars with a half-dozen in each size.

This Bougie Footrest That Doubles As Storage Mxfurhawa Velvet Round Footrest Stool Amazon $31 See On Amazon Remove the top of this footrest, and you have a bonus storage space for headphones, books, small blankets, and more. Its ginkgo leaf pattern in pink velvet looks more expensive than it is, and the gold legs keep it modern. Plus, you can also use this footrest as a sitting stool, and it assembles in just a few minutes.

The Down Alternative Mattress Pad For A Softer Bed LEISURE TOWN Queen Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $34 See On Amazon If your mattress is feeling a little rough lately, a cushioned pad like this one can help soften things up for a lot less than a new mattress. It’s made from 100% cotton that’s soft, breathable, and machine-washable. The alternative fill feels similar to real goose down but without any feathers poking out. Choose from two colors: white or dark grey. • Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen (featured), Super Queen, King, California King

A Versatile Rope Basket That’s Cute & Functional Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $23 See On Amazon This rope basket adds a touch of boho-chic to any room and is the perfect catch-all to store blankets, sheets, toys, or even laundry. It’s made of soft cotton and the simple design fits in any room. The built-in side handles help you carry it from room to room, and you’ve got your choice of five colors, including grey, blue, or black.

This One Wall Charger For 8 Devices With A Built-In Night Light POWRUI USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wall charger makes it easy to keep all your devices charged in one place by adding four outlets and two USB ports. All you have to do is plug it into an existing outlet. Plus, it features a built-in night light with a dusk-to-dawn sensor so it only turns on when it’s dark out.

The Corner Shelves Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo HYNAWIN 3 Tier Corner Shelf Bamboo & Metal Storage Spice Rack Amazon $33 See On Amazon Use these bamboo shelves to make the most of corner spaces and organize small items. Bamboo regrows quickly once harvested, so this shelf set for storing spices or coffee essentials is an eco-friendly option. Many reviewers raved about being able to swing the middle shelf to the left or right, and anti-slip feet keep the shelves from shifting around.

The Tufted Floor Pillow With A Scalloped Edge Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from soft chenille, this floor pillow adds cushioned seating to any room. It also works great as a cushion on hard chairs or benches, and the scalloped edge makes it look more expensive than it is. “These pillows are thick and luxurious,” wrote one reviewer. “The quality is unbeatable.”

These Cord Organizers For Under $10 Inchor Cord Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Place this set of cord organizers on your desk, and you’ll never have to deal with tangled chargers again. With five slots on one and three slots on the other, you can give each charger for your devices a dedicated space. They’re made from flexible silicone that won’t put stress on your wires and come with adhesive to stick to your desk or nightstand.

A Scrubber That Stays Hidden Behind The Toilet Squatty Potty Invisibrush Hidden Toilet Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hook this toilet scrubber behind your toilet’s water tank, and it’ll remain hidden until cleaning day. It’s so slim that it only needs half of an inch of space between the wall and toilet, and the handle even tilts to the side so it’s easy to grab. The holder adjusts to fit any toilet, and you’ll be so glad to have this tool out of sight.

These Flameless Candles That Stay Lit For Over 150 Hours Yinuo Flameless LED Candles Amazon $27 See On Amazon These flameless candles are battery-powered and each one provides more than 150 hours worth of glowing light. The LED bulbs flicker like real flames and built-in timers can automatically set a relaxing mood in your space each evening. Or use the remote control to adjust the settings.

A Pack Of Floating Lights To Decorate Your Pool, Yard, Or Home LOFTEK Floating Pool Lights (10-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Although these floating lights were designed for pool use, TikTokers have made a convincing case for them as home and yard decor, too. The waterproof lights can alternate between seven colors or even rotate automatically in carousel mode. And don’t worry, these battery-powered lights turn off automatically after six hours to save energy.

The Super Soft Microfiber Sheets That Are So Affordable Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon For super soft sheets at a steal of a price, it’s hard to beat these sheets. They’re made from soft microfiber and come in classic white. The queen-size set includes a flat sheet, an elastic fitted sheet deep enough for even extra-tall mattresses, and two pillowcases. One reviewer noted they’re “not too warm in the summer, and still have the ability to help you keep warm in the winter.”

This Light Strip That Makes Your Bed Glow GZBtech LED Under Bed Lights Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of stumbling through the dark or using a traditional night light, this under-the-bed light strip glows enough for you to see at night. It’s motion-activated, so its warm glow won’t turn on until you step out of bed. Plus, the light is backed with adhesive so installation is a total breeze.

These Luxurious Velvet Pillow Covers With Pom Poms Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With adorable pom poms running along the seams, these throw pillow covers instantly update your sofa or bedding. They’re available in more than 20 vivid colors, and the velvet material feels soft and looks luxurious. Plus, these machine-washable covers come in multiple sizes and resist fading and stains.

These Markers That Hide Scuffs & Scratches In Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your wooden furniture is looking a little worn, this furniture repair kit can quickly refresh your pieces. Each kit comes with eight markers and wax sticks in popular wood finishes — from warm cherry to cool gray — to permanently cover scratches, scuffs, and discoloration. That means no fading and absolutely no smudging.

These Minimalist Mugs That Keep Drinks Warm Or Cold Brew To A Tea Insulated Coffee Mug (4-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from chic borosilicate glass, these coffee mugs are double-wall insulated to keep hot drinks warm and cold drinks chilled. They’re scratch-resistant, and unlike some mugs, they won’t produce condensation on the outside. Plus, their minimalist design makes them much more versatile than any old coffee mug.

This Smart Outlet That Pairs With Alexa Or Google Home Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pair this smart outlet with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control lights and other electronic appliances with just your voice. And if you aren’t nearby? The smartphone app lets you adjust settings remotely and even set schedules so your lights, humidifier, or fan are on when you come home.

A Stylish Diffuser That Provides Up To 15 Hours Of Mist Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its faux wood grain exterior, this diffuser looks great as it disperses its scent in any room. The large water tank provides up to 15 hours of continuous mist. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils for a soothing aroma or let just water run as a humidifier to soothe dry noses.

A Stainless Steel Holder For A Better- Smelling Sponge KESOL Adhesive Sponge Holder + Brush Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon Wet sponges are stinky sponges, but you can keep yours dry with this holder. The aerated design allows the sponge to dry quickly and thoroughly, and there’s also room for a handled scrubber. Plus, it’s made from rust-resistant and sturdy stainless steel instead of plastic.

These Modern Handles To Upgrade Your Cabinets & Drawers homdiy Modern Cabinet Handles (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon For less than $20, you can swap out all the cabinet and drawer handles in your kitchen or bathroom with these stylish ones. They’re made from sleek stainless steel with a brushed nickel finish that pairs seamlessly with nearly any style — and unlike some handles, these are fingerprint-resistant.

The Bins That Organize Messy Fridges Or Pantries Utopia Home Pantry Organizers (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your refrigerator or pantry is looking a little messy, these bins can help you get everything organized. They’re large enough for everything from condiments to dry goods, and the transparent walls make it easy to see what’s inside. The bins have built-in handles, and the set even comes with an organizer designed to hold a dozen eggs.

The String Light Curtain For Relaxing Ambience Magictec 300 LED Curtain String Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Hang this LED curtain in your bedroom, and it’ll cast a soothing glow the next time you’re trying to relax. It also features eight lighting modes to set a cozy ambiance during parties — and the waterproof bulbs are even safe to use outdoors. Plus, they don’t produce any heat, making them safe to use with a set of translucent curtains.

A Door Rack With Adjustable Shelves To Expand Your Pantry ClosetMaid Adjustable Wall and Door Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon With room for spices, pasta sauce, wine, and all sorts of dry ingredients, adding this door rack to your pantry is an easy way to increase its storage space. You can also mount it to walls, and the eight shelves are adjustable so that they can accommodate bottles of nearly any size. Plus, all the necessary hardware for mounting is included.

A Soap Dispenser That’s Gorgeous & Practical Albayrak Large Soap Dispenser with Non-Slip Silicone Pad Amazon $9 See On Amazon The smallest things can make the biggest impact when it comes to decorating your home — like this stylish soap dispenser. Its textured glass and rounded shape fit in with varied styles, including homes with farmhouse accents or vintage flair. Some practical features to love: the stainless steel pump is rustproof, a non-slip pad on the bottom keeps it from shifting while dispensing, and it’s clear so you know when it’s time for a refill.

This Organizer That Adds Shelves To Closets HOLDN’ STORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you need a little extra storage space in your closet, just add these hanging shelves. They’re designed to hang on any standard closet rod, and the heavy-duty canvas lined with sturdy boards prevents any sagging. Plus, it has a hanging rod on the bottom so you add shelving without losing hanging space.

A Cute End Table With A Removable Tray danpinera End Table Amazon $34 See On Amazon Add a stylish yet practical touch to any room or outdoor space with this end table that resists water and rust. The top is even removable, turning into a tray for serving snacks or drinks. Plus, it comes in six colors, including gorgeous shades of mint or dark green.

A Narrow Cabinet To Store Toilet Paper Next To Your Toilet AOJEZOR Narrow Storage Cabinet Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep a few extra rolls of toilet paper in this slim cabinet, and you’ll never get stuck on the toilet without TP again. There’s also a shelf on top for toiletries or a candle. And since it’s made from mildew-resistant PVC, it’ll stand up to the humidity of a bathroom.

This Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That’s Renter-Friendly HaokHome Modern Stripe Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your landlord won’t let you paint or change the walls, this peel-and-stick wallpaper decorates a room without jeopardizing your security deposit. The herringbone design is modern and striking. When it’s time to move out, it peels off without any damage to the paint on the wall — and reviewers loved how simple it was to install.

The Subtle Chair Leg Covers That Help Prevent Scratches aneaseit High transparency Chair Leg Covers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Prevent unsightly scratches on your floor simply by sliding these covers over the legs of your furniture. They’re transparent so they aren’t noticeable, and they’re designed to fit most chair legs with no damage to them. You can also choose from other colors, like dark brown or gray, that may match the finish on your chairs.

A Shelf That Adds Storage To Empty Corners TuoxinEM Catty Corner Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you’ve got a corner that’s looking awkwardly empty, try filling it with this set of shelves. It’s designed to fit into any corner, like in a bedroom or living room, but it’s also waterproof for use in a bathroom or kitchen. The three shelves turn a once-empty corner into valuable storage space or an opportunity for displaying decor.