25 Cheap Waterproof Shoes So Stylish & Comfy You'll Wear Them Rain Or Shine

1 A Pair Of Cheap Puddle-Proof Sneakers DKSUKO Waterproof High Top Rain Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you love a classic sneakers, this pair of Dksuko rain shoes means you can splash through puddles in style, since it’s made of rubber instead of the canvas material typically used in similar shoes. With an anti-slip sole and some serious waterproofing, these practically beg to go walking in the rain, yet the cute design means you don’t have to save them for wet weather. Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 A Pair Of Comfy Waterproof Sneakers That Slip Right On DYKHMILY Waterproof Lightweight Steel Toe Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Protect your tootsies and look fab while doing so, with this pair of steel toe sneakers. The pair easily slips on and off, while the treads keep you from slipping on wet floors. The shoes also have a waterproof layer so your feet will stay dry in rain, slush, or anything in between. One Amazon shopper was impressed with how comfortable the shoes are, writing that “I'm on my feet all day and I wore them all day for the 1st time with no problem.” Available sizes: 5 — 15

3 The Cute High Tops You Can Wear Anywhere DKSUKO Waterproof High Top Rain Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon You don’t have to choose between fashion and function: you’ve got both with this pair of waterproof high top rain shoes. The candy colors and coordinating laces will have you choosing this pair, even when the forecast calls for sunny skies. Just ask one Amazon shopper, who raved, “I originally bought them only for the rain, but I got so many compliments on them that I started to wear them for everyday use.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

4 The Waterproof Ankle Boot You Can Wear No Matter The Weather Lucky Brand Lk-baselh2o Rain Boot Amazon $36 See On Amazon Lucky Brand knows a thing or two about cute ankle boots, and this pair is no exception. The pull tag at the heel allows you to ease into your shoes with ease and the low, block heel goes with literally everything in your closet. Oh, and they’re also made from waterproof rubber so they’ll keep your feet dry, though they hardly look different from a leather ankle boot. Available sizes: 5 — 12

5 The Warmest Ankle Booties Ever — For Only $30 Alicegana Fur Lining Warm Winter Ankle Booties Amazon $30 See On Amazon Why go for a full-fledged boot when a pair of easy slip-on booties will do? This pair of ankle booties by Alicegana will keep your feet warm and dry and have a low profile that’s easy to wear with anything. The faux fur lining is cozy, while the waterproof upper is breathable so your feet won’t sweat. Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 A Pair Of Waterproof Hiking Boots You Can Wear Off The Trail hash bubbie Waterproof Non Slip Mid Hiking Boots Amazon $36 See On Amazon Some hiking boots look too utilitarian to wear around town. Not this pair. Spend the day trekking on the trail, or simply lace them up for a day in the city. Amazon shoppers love how comfy they feel, no matter how far you walk (and no matter how much it rains), with one reviewer writing, “Wore these babies for 12 hours today. My feet have never felt better.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

7 These Water-Resistant Snow Boots With A Trendy Platform VE VESONAL Warm Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get outside this winter without feeling cold, wet, or scruffy — and without having to spend much, either. These fur-lined boots promise to keep your feet dry and your look fresh. The subtle platform heel gives you just enough height to feel polished while still offering stability as you move. Available sizes: 7 — 10

8 These Seriously Retro Waterproof Loafers DKSUKO Slip On Flat Duck Waterpoof Loafer Shoes Amazon $32 See On Amazon For a fashionable throwback that’s also waterproof, throw on these old-school duck shoes by Dksuko, which are available with or without a faux-fur lining. Wear with a sweater vest and chunky socks for a cool retro vibe. Amazon shoppers loved how cute the shoes look, with reviewer writing, “I always get compliments on them and the ‘where did you get those’ comments.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

9 A Rain Boot That Looks Like A Chic Chelsea Boot Asgard Waterproof Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Chelsea boots will never, ever, go out of style. This waterproof option from Asgard is tough enough to stand up to harsh weather but still looks incredible, even though it’s technically made of rubber instead of leather. Amazon shoppers (all 15,000-plus of them) love how comfortable the EVA foam insoles feel, with one reviewer writing, “they are extremely comfortable [...] like house slippers.” Available sizes: 4 — 12

10 The Comfy Booties You’ll Wear All Winter Long DUOYANGJIASHA Waterproof Comfortable Snow Boots Amazon $34 See On Amazon Matte and super sleek, these Duoyangjiasha boots are the pair you’ll live in all winter. A side zip allows you to get in and out of the boots easily, a plus for early mornings when you just need to get out the front door. They have a warm velvet lining and a waterproof faux leather exterior, but unlike other snow boots, they’re sleek instead of clunky. Available sizes: 4.5 — 12.5

11 This Waterproof Ankle Boot That’s Like A Sweater For Your Feet Nautica Ankle Rain Boot Amazon $35 See On Amazon These Nautica rain boots have a sweater-style knit on the sides and are otherwise covered in shiny PVC plastic, making them perfect for a wet fall or spring day. The pop of color at the ankle is a cute detail that should punch up any outfit, even if the weather is dreary. Available sizes: 6 — 10

12 These Cute & Toasty Booties That Will Keep Your Feet Warm & Dry Eagsouni Winter Shoes Slip On Ankle Booties Amazon $38 See On Amazon When the weather is cold and wet, these ankle booties by Eagsouni won’t let you down, since they have a faux fur lining and water-resistant upper. Reviewers love how secure the rubber soles make them feel on wet or slippery terrain, with one person writing that the shoes “[have] a great grip so you don't slide.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 15

13 These Warm Ankle Boots With Fun Patterns VITIKE Warm Winter Ankle Snow Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Vitike’s waterproof snow boots are made very much like high-top sneakers, which means they look cute while keeping the elements at bay. They also have some fun patterned details (leopard print! snowflakes!) that make them a great choice for anyone who wants to show off personal style even when it’s wet or snowy. According to Amazon shoppers, the boots are comfortable too — "like walking in slippers." Available sizes: 5 — 11

14 A Pair Of Waterproof Snow Boots With Stylish Straps ASHION Waterproof Winter Boots Amazon $41 See On Amazon When the sidewalk is your catwalk, you need the boots to match. This pair of faux fur-lined boots by Ashion don’t just keep your feet warm and dry — they also have wide, elastic strap-style laces and hook and loop straps so you can get a customized fit that’s also super cute. Reviewers love how comfy the boots are, with one Amazon shopper claiming “these boots have replaced my Nikes for everyday wear!” Available sizes: 5 — 10

15 A Quilted Mid-Calf Boot That’s Under $30 Petrass Black Waterproof Mid Calf Lightweight Booties Amazon $28 See On Amazon The quilted design on these Petrass boots makes them chicer than your average rain boot. You can wear ‘em during a thunderstorm or to your favorite festival without sacrificing a bit of style or functionality, since they’re totally waterproof and have rugged, anti-slip soles. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

16 These Steel-Toed Sneakers That Keep Your Feet Dry DYKHMILY Waterproof Lighweight Safety Sneakers Amazon $47 See On Amazon When you want to run around town or work on your feet all day without worrying about the weather, these water-resistant sneakers won’t let you down. The sneakers have a steel toe cap and puncture-proof midsoles that make them safe to wear in all conditions, especially since they also have a membrane that protects your feet from water but is still super breathable. Best of all, despite all these features, they still look like normal, streetwear-ready sneakers. Available sizes: 5.5 — 15.5

17 The Hippie-Chic Waterproof Sneakers TOMS Rio Water-Resistant Sneaker Amazon $65 See On Amazon Hippie-chic raingear is a rarity, but these water-resistant sneakers from TOMS will satisfy practically every urban wild child. Dance in the rain or stomp through a leaf-strewn path — either way this pair’s got you covered. Shoppers love how comfortable the shoes are right out of the box, with one reviewer claiming “I could walk 100 miles in them!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

18 A Pair Of Colorblocked Boots You’ll Wear On Repeat BOGS Kicker Rain Chelea Waterproof Boot Amazon $65 See On Amazon Available in fun, punchy color combos while keeping a clean line, the Bogs waterproof boot keeps your outfit on point and your feet dry. You won’t want to save this pair of boots for stormy weather, though, since they’re definitely cute enough for dry days. Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 These Sporty Water-Resistant Boots With Memory Foam Footbeds JBU by Jambu Water Resistant Rain Ankle Boot Amazon $75 See On Amazon Slosh through the rain or sashay down the aisle of your grocery store — this pair of rain boots by JBU by Jambu will keep you cute and cozy in any situation. While they look like heavy duty winter boots, reviewers report that they’re warmer than most rain boots, but not as warm as typical winter gear, makign them a convenient addition to your footwear collection. Reviewers also appreciate their comfy memory foam cushioning. Available sizes: 6 — 10

20 These Slip-On Loafers That Are Secretly Waterproof BOGS Kicker Loafer Breathable Rain Shoe Amazon $64 See On Amazon Between the low profile style and perforated design, you’d never know that these Bogs rain shoes were actually equipped to handle wet weather. But they are actually fully waterproof — plus they’re breathable so you can wear them in warmer weather when rain boots might be a bit too sweaty. “They are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had,” wrote one happy reviewer. “Love how easy they are to put on plus they are so cute.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

21 The Waterproof Garden Shoes You Can Wear Anywhere TENGTA Unisex Waterproof Garden Shoes Amazon $42 See On Amazon Whether you’re an avid gardener or just need some slip-ons that can handle wet conditions, these Tengta garden shoes will stand up to anything you throw at them. Wear with everything from leggings and a cropped sweatshirt to a pair of high waisted pants — garden (and rain) optional. Available sizes: 5.5 — 15

22 A Pair Of Waterproof Suede Boots That Are Seriously Stylish Roxy Spencir Waterproof Suede Boots Amazon $64 See On Amazon Proof that “waterproof” doesn’t have to mean “wellies,” this pair of suede boots by Roxy will give even your most romantic outfits a perfect bit of outdoorsy edginess. The laces run through super-secure D-rings, which means you can lace the boots as tight (or as loose) as you want, every time. Available sizes: 5 — 11

23 The Block Heel Waterproof Boots With Style To Spare Timberland Sienna High Waterproof Side Zip Boot Amazon $100 See On Amazon Timberland. The legendary shoemaker’s name is a complete sentence when it comes to quality boots. This pair will stand up to any and all wardrobe changes. Jeans? Check. Leggings? Check. Floaty dress? Check. Wear this pair all year round and in any weather for dry, comfortable feet. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

24 A Sporty Pair Of Fur-Lined Boots For Under $50 SKDOIUL Winter Snow Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon This pair of boots by SKDOIUL is practically guaranteed to look great with your fuzziest, comfiest sweater — but you can pair them with a rain or snow jacket, too, since they’re made from water-resistant material. The high tops keep your ankle secure while the fur-lining keeps your toes nice and warm. Lace up the boots and wear them on a snowy hiking trail, or in front of a roaring fireplace. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

