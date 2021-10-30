43 Cheap, Wildly Popular Things That'll Make You Feel 10x Sexier

Personally, I’m of the belief that “sexy” is a state of mind — and it’s one that can be achieved while you’re on your couch in your pajamas, and watching Netflix with a cup of coffee in your hand. It’s also one that can and often should be achieved for no one but yourself. For me, though, I often feel my sexiest when I allow myself to indulge in some self-care; sometimes that takes the form of a candle and a luxurious bath soak, and other times that takes the form of a new outfit that helps me to look and feel 10-times better.

That said, what helps you to feel sexy might be completely different than what helps me to feel sexy — which is why I’ve scoured Amazon for the most popular self-care solutions and fashion finds. Whether you’re looking for clothing, jewelry, beauty and health products, or even a gadget that boosts your selfie game, you’ll find it all here, and all of them are surprisingly affordable, too. (After all, investing some time and effort into yourself doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank.) According to reviewers and best-seller stats, if you want to feel sexier, these things on Amazon will do the trick.

1 This Cami With A Built-In Bra Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon I’ve worn this tank top alone or as a layering piece. Its strapless, cropped design and scoop neckline make it a staple, but thanks to the built-in pads with compression fabric, it’s surprisingly supportive, so most opt to wear it without a bra. It also comes in just about any solid color you could want, and it has over 43,000 reviews and a number-one best-selling status. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Long Pendant Necklace That Accentuates A Plunging Neckline Dcfywl731 Long Geometric Pendant Necklace Amazon $11 See On Amazon While this geometric pendant necklace “goes with everyday wear,” according to reviewers, it looks especially sexy “with V-neck shirts and tank tops.” That’s because the long chain and dangling vertical bar accentuate your chest without overwhelming your outfit — especially since the piece is subtle and delicate. It comes in three finishes (gold, silver, and rose gold), and all of them are made from plated copper. Plus, there are many styles to choose from.

3 This Versatile Lavender Spray For Your Face, Body, Or Bed Quinn’s Lavender Water Pillow Spray and Facial Body Mist Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with genuine lavender, Quinn’s lavender water spray is pretty versatile: It can be used as an antiseptic facial toner to soothe uneven skin, a lightweight, refreshing body mist that replaces heavier perfumes, or a pillow spray that helps you to drift off to sleep at night. That explains why reviewers have called it “amazing” and a “great buy.”

4 This $19 Satin Dress That “Looks So Expensive” xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon “It’s so affordable [but] looks so expensive,” one reviewer raved about this satin cocktail dress. Another wrote that the “fabric is so soft, stretchy, and durable.” Even though it’s made from 100% polyester, it looks and wears like silk. It also comes in a huge range of cuts and colors, including a few prints. (However, many reviewers recommend sizing up.) Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Lacy Bodysuit That’s So Pretty, Reviewers Wear It As A Top Kaei&Shi Lingerie Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon “It stretches where you want it to and stays tight where it should,” one reviewer wrote about this lingerie bodysuit. As a result, it’s “actually great for wearing as a top with a cute skirt or jeans.” Among its great features, you'll find reinforced support, lined cups, snap closures, and plenty of color options. No wonder it’s a best-seller in its category. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

6 These Pull-On Leggings That Look Like Real Jeans Prolific Health Jean Look Jeggings Amazon $29 See On Amazon They look like your favorite pair of skinny jeans (especially since they have pockets and a faux closure), but in actuality, these pull-on pants stretch and move like leggings. You can also get them in loads of lengths and colors, but all of them are made from a denim material that’s both flexible and structured. “They are super sexy and I'm going to invest in the same ones in multiple colors,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 This $13 Anklet That’s Stylish, Comfortable & High-Quality Barzel Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Plated in 18-karat gold and featuring a flat mariner link chain, reviewers rave that this golden anklet is both “very stylish” and “comfortable.” They also say that it’s “amazing quality,” especially for $13 — and it comes in three different length options so you can choose your ideal size. “I have worn [it] every day and forgotten to remove a couple times when I showered and the color is still very good,” one reviewer wrote.

8 A Form-Fitting Bodysuit Reviewers Are “Obsessed” With MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon I own several bodysuits from this brand, and I’ll probably purchase more. After all, they’re stretchy and comfortable, they have a convenient clasp closure, they look great with both jeans and skirts, and they never come untucked — but I’m not the only one who loves them. Several reviewers have written that they’re “obsessed” with this mock turtle-neck bodysuit; even though it covers your arms, chest, and neck, its tight fit is “super sexy,” according to one buyer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Deep-V Top That’s So Easy To Layer IN'VOLAND V-Neck Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon It feels like your favorite T-shirt, but this wrap-style top adds an extra dash of style to your outfits. And since it’s so versatile, shoppers have worn it to to work as well as a night out. Choose from a rainbow of colors (and plenty of prints, too). Available sizes: 16 Plus - 32 Plus

10 This Exfoliating Mitt That’s “Your Ticket To Healthy Beautiful Glowing Skin” Zakia's Morocco Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove Amazon $9 See On Amazon Easily xfoliate from head to toe without irritating ingredients. The Original Kessa Hammam scrubbing glove has loads of rave reviews because it slips right over your hand and is made from a durable material that removes old skin, unclogs pores, and prevents ingrown hairs. One reviewer called it “your ticket to healthy beautiful glowing skin.”

11 A Luxurious Bath Soak That’ll Make Your Skin So Soft Lavender Cream Bath Milk Soak Amazon $21 See On Amazon This Charli Jo & Company bath milk soak contains some great ingredients (like real powdered milk, which is loaded with fats, proteins, and lactic acids that soften and nourish your skin). Still, it skips all the stuff you don’t want, like artificial ingredients, fillers, and sulfates. “A Friday night soak with this milk bath and a glass of wine is my new favorite activity,” one reviewer wrote. “It smells amazing and leaves skin soft. Contains real lavender for real relaxation.”

12 These $16 Leggings That Are Super Similar To The $50 Instagram Ones A AGROSTE Textured Yoga Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that these textured yoga leggings are “exactly like the $50 ones [they] always see advertised on Instagram,” but they cost significantly less. Still, they feature a center seam and have a thick, high-waistband. It’s made from stretchy, squat-proof material, and you can also get them in just about any color or pattern (including tie-dye), with or without side pockets. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

13 A Bralette That Begs To Be Seen TheMogan Smocked Back Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers have written that this smocked bralette is their “new go-to bra” because it’s stretchy, comfy, adjustable, and supportive. That said, its intricate lace design and thin, criss-cross straps also make it one of the most fashionable bralettes in their wardrobe — especially since it comes in tons of colors. Combine all of that with the fact that it’s “very similar to the FreePeople Adella bralette,” according to one shopper, and it’s no wonder buyers are wearing it by itself as a top. Available sizes: Small — 3X

14 This Maxi Dress With A Dramatic Side Slit Vivicastle Slit Front Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon People typically associate the phrase “maxi dress” with “full-coverage” — but not this one. Even though it reaches the floor, it has a plunging, wrapped V-neck, split butterfly sleeves, and a sexy slit in the front. Its rayon-spandex fabric is also breathable and stretchy, but still looks elevated enough for parties, weddings, and fancy restaurants. Available sizes: Small — Large

15 This Portable, Rechargeable Ring Light XINBAOHONG Clip-on Selfie Ring Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Bring your selfies and chats to the next level with this clip-on ring light. It’s fully rechargeable for portability and clips right onto the front of your phone, whether you have an Android or an iPhone. It then offers three different lighting modes for its 36 LEDs, so your photos look well-lit and professional, even in dark environments. While it may be powerful, reviewers also wrote that it’s “easy to use and easy to carry around.”

16 These Clothing Sponges That Remove Stubborn Deodorant Marks Bath Accessories Deodorant Be-gone Remover Sponge (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These Gal Pal deodorant remover sponges have been called “magic erasers for your clothes” as well as a “life/outfit saver.” The special texture helps to remove stubborn deodorant marks from your shirts, dresses, and bras, all without harming the fabric. They’re also totally reusable, so this pack of two should last you quite a while — one reviewer even wrote “decades.”

17 Some Cult-Favorite Cream That Softens Feet Like Nothing Else O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $7 See On Amazon O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet foot cream has earned itself more than 50,000 reviews and cult-favorite status. Past buyers write that it’s the only thing that’s worked to soften rough feet and stubborn calluses, and that’s because its special formula uses allantoin and glycerin to penetrate deep into skin, soothe, and lock the moisture in long-term. “My heels are the softest they have been [in] probably ten years,” one reviewer wrote.

18 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That’s Both Casual & Stylish BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You can get this ruched bodycon dress in just about any solid color, and even a few tie-dyed prints. It’s made from polyester and rayon, so it’s soft and comfortable. Since it features a high neckline and long sleeves combined with a shorter length and a bodycon silhouette, reviewers have called it “just the right amount of sexy and the right amount of casual.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 This Plated Chain Necklace That Looks “So Real” CHESKY Snake Chain Necklace Amazon $10 See On Amazon Snake chain necklaces are back — but you don’t have to break the bank in order to get in on this trend. This one is plated in 14-karat gold, so it has an authentic, sparkly appearance while costing less than $15 in any finish or size. “This necklace looks so real,” one reviewer wrote, plus it has an extender chain and lobster claw for customization and convenience.

20 This Cuticle Oil Infused With Real Flowers Blossom Scented Cuticle Oil Amazon $6 See On Amazon Yes, it’s great at softening, hydrating, and repairing your cuticles — but this Blossom cuticle oil is much more luxurious than others on the market. That’s because the formula contains genuine flower petals, which nourish skin, smell lovely, and look beautiful. Get it in your choice of seven different scents.

21 These Nail Treatment Pens That “Actually Work” Ariella Nail Fungus Treatment (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon “I've tried many products to clear up my nail fungus,” one reviewer wrote, but this one “actually works.” Thousands of others also agree. Ariella nail fungus pens contain a special formula that aims to clear up fungal infections, strengthen the nail, and fix discoloration. Thanks to the built-in brush, it’s also easy to apply to your feet and just $5 per.

22 This Sexy Mini Dress Buyers Want In Every Color YMDUCH Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon “This dress is my new favorite,” one reviewer wrote about this ruched mini dress. “I’m about to buy it in every color.” Some of its best qualities include adjustable straps, a surprising amount of support in the chest, and thick, opaque fabric (yes, even the white). Finally, ruching on both sides means it hugs your body at every curve. Available sizes: Small — Large

23 Some Faux-Leather Leggings That Are Stretchy & Sexy Everbellus High Waist Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted faux-leather leggings have over 24,000 reviews. Past buyers have called them “sexy,” “comfortable,” and a “hot look for the budget-savvy.” Despite the sleek material, you can also still breathe in them — and they’re a versatile way to dress up blouses, sweaters, and tanks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Massage Oil Made With Great Ingredients M3 Naturals Ylang Ylang and Ginger Massage Oil Amazon $28 See On Amazon Currently, this M3 Naturals massage oil has over 3,500 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Its ingredients include collagen, plant-based stem cells, and natural essential oils like ylang ylang and ginger. Consequently, it both nourishes and soothes the skin — and reviewers report that it also helps with “joint swelling and pain.”

25 This Velvet Wrap Dress That Makes Reviewers “Feel Beautiful & Sexy” GUBERRY Wrap Velvet Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Available in over 10 colors, this ruched wrap dress is a great pick for colder weather. Yes, it’s made from warm velvet and features longer sleeves, but its wrapped silhouette, deep-V neckline, and slit front still make reviewers “feel beautiful and sexy!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 This Babydoll That Makes Buyers Feel More Confident Than Ever Avidlove Lace Babydoll Lingerie Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reviewers who have worn this Avidlove babydoll rave about how great it made them feel: “I have never been so confident in anything ever before,” one wrote. Another raved, “I have bought quite a bit of lingerie in my days, but this one is by far my favorite.” The straps are adjustable, the asymmetrical hem is stylish, and each order even comes with a matching thong. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

27 This Sticky Bra That Supports Up To An F Cup Niidor Adhesive Strapless Backless Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t let your bra deter you from wearing that strapless top, backless dress, or plunging gown. This adhesive bra is made from soft silicone with a sticky backing that stays put (even if you’re sweating), so it gives you the support and coverage you’re looking for without any visible straps, bands, or lines. It also has a strong clip in the middle for a push-up effect, plus it comes in three colors and seven cup sizes. Available sizes: A — F

28 A Mini Dress That’s Equal Parts Sexy & Cute Dokotoo V Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon The gauzy material, open back, and deep-plunge neckline make this ruffle dress equal parts sexy and cute thanks to its floral print and puff sleeves. (It also comes in animal prints and solid colors with textured poms on the fabric.) “This looks like it's from a super cute boutique!” one reviewer raved, even though it’s surprisingly affordable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Blackhead Vacuum That Stops You From Picking At Your Skin EUASOO Blackhead Pore Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $28 See On Amazon “I am a picker,” one reviewer wrote, but this blackhead pore vacuum prevents “scarring and bruising from picking.” That’s because it uses consistent suction and comes with several interchangeable heads to remove the contents of blackheads and blemishes, so skin is smoother. It’s also fully rechargeable and comes with a free set of stainless steel extraction tools.

30 A Fan-Favorite Lace Bodysuit Avidlove Deep V Lacy Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with over 12,000 five-star ratings, this deep-V lace bodysuit is obviously a fan-favorite. “Very cute and sexy,” one reviewer wrote. “Wore it out to the bar and it fit perfectly.” However you choose to wear it, it’s made from stretchy, comfortable lace cotton and has a snap closure for convenience. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

31 These Seamless Thongs That Are Truly Invisible Underneath Clothing VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon According to reviewers, these seamless thongs can be worn with “form fitting clothing and you won't have any visible panty lines” — and since they come in a wide range of shades, you can also wear them “under white [and] sheer clothing in the summer.” The best part, though? The combination of affordability and quality: “I was so surprised that the quality of these undies are just like Aerie and Victoria Secret,” another buyer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 A Selfie Light & Phone Mount That Extends Up To 10 Feet Erligpowht 10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Cell Phone Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Livestreams, video calls, DIY photo shoots, makeup tutorials — reviewers have found countless uses for this selfie ring light. It’s rotatable and dimmable with three different warmth modes, so no matter what you’re doing, you can choose the ideal lighting for your environment. Finally, the tripod extends up to 10 feet and even holds your phone for you, while the shutter button allows you to take pictures from afar.

33 This Long Gown That Looks “Far More Expensive” Than It Is WOOSEA Deep Long Cocktail Dress Amazon $54 See On Amazon People just might think you dropped hundreds on this long cocktail dress, but in actuality, it’s one of the highest rated affordable gowns on Amazon. It’s made from a stretchy, silky material with a wrapped neckline, a mermaid silhouette, and an asymmetrical slit — all of which help it to look “far more expensive” than it is, according to reviewers. It also comes in your choice of nine different colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 These Tiered Tassel Earrings For An Incredible Price Me&Hz Tiered Tassel Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Where else are you going to get this much style and statement for $13? These tassel earrings have three tiered layers that cascade from a sparkly stud — and they come in tons of different colors, including a few ombre options. “I love these so much! The quality for the price is amazing!” one reviewer wrote.

35 This Cult-Favorite Styling Cream That Does It All Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother Amazon $28 See On Amazon A few of the words reviewers have used to describe the cult-favorite, best-selling Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother: “Miracle,” “amazing,” “literally a hair/life saver,” and “best styling product I have ever used.” This leave-in styling cream tackles frizz, strengthens weak strands, boosts shine, speeds up drying time, and protects your hair from heat. A little also goes a very long way.

36 This Cropped Tank With A Built-In Bra Dragon Fit Padded Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear this cropped tank as a top or as a longline bra. It has removable pads and compression fabric for support. If you don’t like the camo, it comes in loads of other colors and designs, and one reviewer went so far as to call it the “cutest tank [they’ve] owned.” The material is also stretchy, breathable, and moisture-wicking. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 These Relaxing Candles Made With Essential Oils STRN Scented Candles Set (3-Pack( Amazon $19 See On Amazon For less thn $20, you get three soy wax candles that are ideal for relaxation and self-care. This STRN candles set contains three scents: Endless Summer, City of Stars, and Sunset Boulevard. All of them use cotton wicks and are infused with real essential oils. Each one burns for up to 30 hours.

38 These Soothing Under-Eye Masks Infused With Real Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “I used the eye masks for the first time last night. Even after just one time, I've already seen a small difference!” one reviewer wrote about these DERMORA 24K eye masks — and that’s someone with “extremely sensitive skin.” They’re loaded with hero ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and real 24-karat gold, so they hydrate, brighten, and soothe. They also stay put while you’re relaxing or going about your getting-ready routine.

39 This One-Shoulder Dress That’s A Best-Seller LYANER One Shoulder Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Even if you’ve got a dozen ruched bodycon dresses in your wardrobe, this one-shoulder mini dress is unique and stylish thanks to its (you guessed it) one-shoulder design. It also comes in tons of color options, and reviewers report that the fabric is “nice [and] thick” while still remaining “super stretchy and comfortable.” No wonder it’s a number-one best-seller in club dresses. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 Some Fashion Tape That Won’t Damage Your Skin Or Clothes Fearless Tape Double Sided Tape for Clothing and Body Amazon $10 See On Amazon Strap that keeps slipping? Dress that won’t drape right? Neckline that constantly drifts? For all of those situations and more, there’s Fearless Tape. These double-sided strips hold your clothing comfortably against your body and right where you want it — without damaging fabrics or irritating your skin. You can even use them to keep socks and jewelry in place.

41 These Satisfying Foot Peel Masks That “Really Works” ExoMend Foot Peel Mask (2 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Forget scrubs and scrapers. This foot peel mask is one of the most low-maintenance (and satisfying) ways to achieve super-soft feet. Just put on the serum-infused booties, wear them for 60 minutes, and wait a week or so. In a few days, calluses will begin peeling away, revealing the soft skin underneath. It’s made from botanical ingredients like fruit extracts and lactic acid, and according to buyers, “it really works.”

42 An Asymmetrical Bodycon Dress In Any Color Verdusa Asymmetrical V Neck Bodycon Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Pick your favorite color and wear this Verdusa ruched cami dress out to dinner, to the club, or to a wedding. Even though it’s surprisingly affordable, its V-shaped neck and asymmetrical hem are still super stylish — and while it’s definitely sexy, it is also easy to layer if you’re looking for more coverage. “Hands down my favorite amazon find,” one reviewer wrote, while another wrote that it “fits like a glove.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large